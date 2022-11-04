ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Kansas Football is Trolling Tennessee on Social Media

Kansas defeated No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday night in Lawerence with ensuing chaos afterward. The fans stormed the field and ripped down the goalposts, all leading to a moment on Twitter pointing back to the Tennessee Volunteers. After Tennessee’s field-storming following the Alabama victory, the Vols launched a campaign...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Heupel Talks Vols’ Loss At Georgia

Georgia handed Tennessee its first loss of the season Saturday, controlling the game start-to-finish on its way to a 27-13 victory. After Tennessee capitalized on an early Georgia fumble with a 47-yard Chase McGrath field goal, the Bulldogs took control of the game with a 21-0 run. “Being within ourselves...
ATHENS, GA
WJHL

Erwin man hasn’t missed UT home game in 52 seasons

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Vols started playing football in 1891, meaning they’ve played through 130 seasons. Doug Cooper hasn’t missed a game in Neyland Stadium in 52 of them. “The first game I ever went to was the Tennessee-LSU game in 1967. My father and my uncle George took me to that game with them. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man puts off amputation to watch Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tracy McDaniel is known to almost everyone as Bo. Bo has spent much of the past decade dealing with failed surgeries on his ankle, many resulting in another surgery, his most recent ended in a metal plate cracking. Faced with severe pain, and little options to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lady Vols’ Kellie Harper voted USA TODAY SEC Coach of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fourth-year Tennessee Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper has been voted the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason SEC Coach of the Year, and three Lady Vols have been named to the media organization’s Preseason All-SEC teams. USA TODAY named Lady Vol seniors Jordan Horston...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Tennessee star Hendon Hooker signs perfect NIL deal

Sometimes, college football players wind up signing the perfect NIL deal. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has joined that club with his newest endorsement. On Friday, the Tennessee quarterback revealed an endorsement deal with French’s mustard. As part of the deal, French’s even set him up with a custom pair of mustard-themed cleats.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, picks winner in Georgia-Tennessee game

It’s officially college football Saturday and one of the best parts of the event it Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, giving her game day picks. This morning, Reese gave her thoughts on who the winner of the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Tennessee would be. And based on this, she’s pretty confident in the Bulldogs taking what could be a close matchup here against a talented Vols offense.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

A View From…Knoxville

For nearly a quarter century, Bob Kesling has been the voice of the Tennessee Volunteers. Succeeding his mentor, the great John Ward, Bob is also a beloved Volunteer and one of the best broadcasters in the business. Whether it’s football or basketball or the occasional baseball game, he is tremendous. He’s also a great guy. We always appreciate Bob’s contributions to Bulldawg Illustrated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County

A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
KNOXVILLE, TN

