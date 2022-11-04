Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: The bright lights were too much for the Vols. Face it and move on
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge tweeted Tuesday afternoon that playing between the hedges at Sanford Stadium is overrated. He described the atmosphere as “not that loud” and predicted a big Tennessee win as a result. Kirby Smart, Georgia players and Bulldogs fans seem to have taken that personally....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie forecast how Tennessee finishes out the season
The matchup between Georgia and Tennessee served as a measuring stick for just how far Tennessee had come in comparison to the best of the best and while the Vols have definitely made a statement, they were stifled against Georgia on Saturday night. Georgia had an answer for a Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
Kansas Football is Trolling Tennessee on Social Media
Kansas defeated No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday night in Lawerence with ensuing chaos afterward. The fans stormed the field and ripped down the goalposts, all leading to a moment on Twitter pointing back to the Tennessee Volunteers. After Tennessee’s field-storming following the Alabama victory, the Vols launched a campaign...
WBIR
A look at Tennessee football's chances for the College Football Playoff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season 27-13 to the hands of Georgia on Saturday. The Vols will lose their No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff when Tuesday rolls around and whether they will make the playoffs is more questionable now. Their bid...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ladd McConkey, who grew up a Tennessee fan, shares what the latest Georgia win means
Ladd McConkey has been on both sides of the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry, and now he’s enjoying what it’s like to be on the winning side this season. The Georgia wide receiver grew up a Tennessee fan, but that’s all changed in recent years. “This is definitely a special...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Heupel Talks Vols’ Loss At Georgia
Georgia handed Tennessee its first loss of the season Saturday, controlling the game start-to-finish on its way to a 27-13 victory. After Tennessee capitalized on an early Georgia fumble with a 47-yard Chase McGrath field goal, the Bulldogs took control of the game with a 21-0 run. “Being within ourselves...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee’s SEC Championship Hopes Fall With The Rain At Sanford Stadium
ATHENS, Ga — Rain moved in-and-out of Athens Saturday morning before the sun peeked through the clouds as Paxton Brooks booted the game’s opening kick off. Forecasts projected the rain to be over but the clouds began to darken as Georgia opened up a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Tennessee Fan Goes Viral for ‘GameDay’ Mustard Chug (Video)
One fan took out all the stops for the big SEC game on Saturday.
Erwin man hasn’t missed UT home game in 52 seasons
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Vols started playing football in 1891, meaning they’ve played through 130 seasons. Doug Cooper hasn’t missed a game in Neyland Stadium in 52 of them. “The first game I ever went to was the Tennessee-LSU game in 1967. My father and my uncle George took me to that game with them. […]
wvlt.tv
Man puts off amputation to watch Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tracy McDaniel is known to almost everyone as Bo. Bo has spent much of the past decade dealing with failed surgeries on his ankle, many resulting in another surgery, his most recent ended in a metal plate cracking. Faced with severe pain, and little options to...
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols’ Kellie Harper voted USA TODAY SEC Coach of the Year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fourth-year Tennessee Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper has been voted the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason SEC Coach of the Year, and three Lady Vols have been named to the media organization’s Preseason All-SEC teams. USA TODAY named Lady Vol seniors Jordan Horston...
Tennessee star Hendon Hooker signs perfect NIL deal
Sometimes, college football players wind up signing the perfect NIL deal. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has joined that club with his newest endorsement. On Friday, the Tennessee quarterback revealed an endorsement deal with French’s mustard. As part of the deal, French’s even set him up with a custom pair of mustard-themed cleats.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, picks winner in Georgia-Tennessee game
It’s officially college football Saturday and one of the best parts of the event it Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, giving her game day picks. This morning, Reese gave her thoughts on who the winner of the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Tennessee would be. And based on this, she’s pretty confident in the Bulldogs taking what could be a close matchup here against a talented Vols offense.
bulldawgillustrated.com
A View From…Knoxville
For nearly a quarter century, Bob Kesling has been the voice of the Tennessee Volunteers. Succeeding his mentor, the great John Ward, Bob is also a beloved Volunteer and one of the best broadcasters in the business. Whether it’s football or basketball or the occasional baseball game, he is tremendous. He’s also a great guy. We always appreciate Bob’s contributions to Bulldawg Illustrated.
WATE
Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County
A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
WATE
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
WATE
UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best spots around the country to grab a delicious quick bite to eat.
Newport Grammar School closing due to illness
The Newport City School System in Cocke County will be closed on Monday, November 7.
Comments / 0