Illinois Drought Monitor Update: Much drier than a year ago.
A chance for rain arrives Friday with the best chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday night and early Saturday. Highest rainfall totals should be west and northwest of Chicago. Eastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin could see rain totals exceeding 3 inches while totals in northeast Illinois will likely remain below 0.25”. While scattered thunderstorms are possible, severe weather is not expected. Rain ends Saturday afternoon followed by clearing skies. An enhanced chance for severe thunderstorms Friday will be much further south in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.
Casten, Pekau rally at same Oak Brook venue as 6th District race tightens
OAK BROOK, Ill. – Four days before Election night, things are down to the wire in the 6th Congressional District race. The battle pits incumbent Illinois Representative Sean Casten and Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, which was flipped back in 2018 for the first time in about 50 years from Republican to Democrat. With the boundary lines […]
A weekend of outside support for Dems, GOP in Illinois congressional races
With control of Congress hanging in the balance, both Democrats and Republicans are zeroing in on several keys races in the suburbs in hopes of turning the tides. National party leaders spending money in Illinois and valuable time with the election just four days away. In the coming days, visits from President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The move is a clear indication of how close the race is when reviewing Chicago’s collar counties.
Scared of storms? What about wind? Here are the names of common weather phobias
The National Weather Service's office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, recently shared a list of the official names for fears associated with the weather.
High winds arrive to Chicago area for the weekend
High winds expected in the Chicago area late tonight and through Saturday. Gusty winds up to 30mph through the afternoon and evening on Friday will give way to much higher wind gusts by the early morning hours of Saturday. A strong system brings waves of showers, thunderstorms, and 55 mph wind gusts to the Chicago area by early Saturday morning.
Still windy Sunday but lower than Saturday’s gusty, damaging winds
Saturday’s gusty, at times damaging, winds exceeded 60 miles per hour over portions of northeast Illinois. Winds will remain strong and gusty at times Sunday but will be at lower speeds than those recorded Saturday. Gusts on Sunday may reach speeds in the 30s early in the day before slowly subsiding.
