whopam.com
Local clerks ready for Election Day
Tuesday is General Election Day and local county clerks are hopeful for a good turnout with countywide races and two constitutional amendments on the ballot. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. across Kentucky Tuesday and anyone standing in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
wkdzradio.com
Ballot Error Causes Delay In Caldwell County Early Voting
Printing smudges on some Caldwell County ballots resulted in more than 80 voters having to fill out a second ballot on the first day of early voting. Caldwell County Clerk Toni Watson says more than 500 voters cast ballots in the basement of the Caldwell County Courthouse during the first day of early voting Thursday, November 3, with some ballot issues causing a delay for some of the voters.
whopam.com
Bremen Strong Community Dinner coming up Tuesday
There will be a Bremen community dinner Tuesday to allow that community to come together and remember those lost nearly one year ago in the December 10 tornado. Governor Andy Beshear will be on hand at the Bremen Strong Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Eleven of the 80 people...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lyon County vs Calloway County
The Lyon County Lyons took on Calloway County in their second game Saturday at the Calloway County Jamboree at Murray State University. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics of the Lyons in action. Check em out. Lyon County vs Calloway County.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville, Christian County thank veterans
Rain canceled this year’s Hopkinsville Veterans Honor Parade, but a good crowd still gathered in the War Memorial Building to thank those who have served and preserved freedom for us all. Mayor Wendell Lynch and Judge-Executive Steve Tribble read a proclamation for Veterans Day, with the mayor thanking the...
Weather could affect Hopkinsville Veterans Parade
City officials announced Friday that they are watching the weather and might adjust plans for the Hopkinsville Veterans Parade slated for 10 a.m. Saturday. There is a possibility of rain and a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Tab Brockman, superintendent of Parks and Recreation, said a final...
wkdzradio.com
House And Two Vehicles Hit In Greenville Road Shooting
Two vehicles and a house were hit in a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m. at the 2000 block of Greenville Road and located two vehicles and a home that had been hit several times.
whvoradio.com
Three Contested Races On Todd General Election Ballot
Todd County voters will see three contested races on the November General Election ballot. Todd County Standard Publisher Ryan Craig says the top county office will be among those voters who can cast votes in. Craig says interest in the election seems to be high. Early voting takes place through...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 11-4-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day tackle the first round of the playoffs head-on as it’s win or go home for each team from here on out in the 2022 season of high school football. Final. Ohio County 0. Bowling Green 49. Final. Grayson County...
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the great Barbara Streisand once said, “Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.”. Well, there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the Bowling Green community from coming out and showing their support to the local veterans.
whopam.com
Steven Means
(63, Christian County) Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Peaceful Meadows Cemetery. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
Sitting circuit judge in W. Kentucky ordered removed from office by Judicial Conduct Commission
A sitting circuit judge in Western Kentucky has been ordered removed from office by the Judicial Conduct Commission. Judge James T. Jameson had been in office since 2016, as a judge of the 42nd Circuit, which includes Marshall and Calloway counties. In their 40-page order, the Commission said it started...
wkdzradio.com
Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board
During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
whopam.com
Robert Earl Freeman
Funeral services will be Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home, in Cadiz, KY. Burial will follow in Freeman Cemetery in Cadiz, KY.
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared
A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
whopam.com
Fern Cline Clark
(98, Christian County) Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Baker officiating and burial to follow at Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville comes from 17 down at halftime to beat Franklin-Simpson 24 to 17
The Hopkinsville Tigers have advanced to the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs with at 24 to 17 come from behind win over Franklin-Simpson Friday night. Hopkinsville trailed 17 to nothing at halftime and outscored The Wildcats 24 to nothing to nothing in the 2nd half of play. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap….
