KOAA Survey: What is your favorite ski resort?

Some Ski Resorts have started to open their doors for the season, News5 wants to know, what is your favorite ski resort?

Results:

45% Monarch

27% Breckenridge

13% Keystone

8% Vail

6% Aspen

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The latest storm dropped a foot or more in the Colorado mountains on Thursday. More fresh snow is good news for natural snow ski areas like Monarch Mountain. Monarch hopes to open by Thanksgiving if mother nature is giving. They need a solid foot to 18 inches from a storm to consider opening soon.

Friday will be a cold day in the mountains in the teens and 20s, but snow showers will wrap up. Be careful driving in likely icy conditions Friday morning. This weekend will be sunny with temperatures returning to the 30s or 40s at open ski areas.

Colorado Ski Area Opening Dates Fall 2022 (subject to change):

Arapahoe Basin - Open

Aspen Mountain - Nov. 24

Aspen Highlands - Dec. 10

Buttermilk - Dec. 17

Beaver Creek - Nov. 23

Breckenridge - Nov. 11

Cooper - Dec. 7

Copper Mountain - Nov. 14

Crested Butte - Nov. 23

Echo Mountain - Late Nov. or early Dec.

Eldora - Nov. 18

Granby Ranch - Dec. 10

Hesperus - TBD

Howelson Hill - Nov. 26

Kendall Mountain - Dec. 16

Keystone - Open

Loveland Ski Area - Open

Monarch Mountain - TBD

Powderhorn - Nov. 25

Purgatory - Nov. 19

Silverton Heli Ski - Nov. 25, Guided: Dec. 29

Snowmass - Nov. 24

Steamboat - Nov. 23

Sunlight - Dec. 9

Telluride - Nov. 24

Vail - Nov. 11

Winter Park - Open

Wolf Creek - Nov. 4

Read the full ski report from Alex O'Brien here.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

