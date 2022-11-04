ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria receives economic development award for business videos

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOSwJ_0iyryQBw00

The city of Peoria was presented with an economic development award from the Arizona Association for Economic Development for the creation of "Open for Business – Every Entrepreneurs Dream" Peoria videos.

The series was recognized with the Award of Merit: Multimedia Promotion at the annual AAED Fall Forum.

Peoria helped support its business community by providing video promotion via social media channels. More than 100 local business videos were created, resulting in more than 186,000 views on Facebook alone.

View the "Open for Business" videos at www.peoriaaz.info/openforbusiness .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peoriatimes.com

Development agreement in place for Old Town Peoria

Thanks to a new development agreement with Zonapart LLC/Arizona Partners in Real Estate (AZPRE), the city of Peoria is one step closer to redeveloping the heart of its city. The project aims to bring vibrant, new restaurants and retail to five city parcels in Peoria’s historic Old Town area.
PEORIA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Chandler Accepting Applications for CIVIC Program

Mayor Kevin Hartke and the Chandler City Council are pleased to announce that applications are open for CIVIC, an interactive, 13-session program providing Chandler residents with a behind-the-scenes look at city services. This free program will again launch in January 2023 and is the latest offering by the City to...
CHANDLER, AZ
santansun.com

Residents skeptical about noise declines at data center

Chandler Planning Administrator Kevin Mayo says the number of complaints about the noise coming from data centers has dropped in recent months. He said he hopes some of that is because of steps taken by owners to mitigate noise levels. “We have been working closely with the primary data center...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Prasada North will bring new retail options to Surprise

SimonCRE, a national commercial real estate development and acquisition firm, has released that it has begun development on Prasada North, a new retail development that will amplify the expansive retail options provided by Village at Prasada. Located north of Waddell Road, this large development represents the developer’s ongoing investment in the West Valley. With many projects throughout the country being delayed due to shifting economic conditions, Prasada North is a commitment to supporting the continued growth of Surprise.
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR News

Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores

Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
GILBERT, AZ
azbex.com

What Happened to the Bell Bank Park Bond Funds?

Late last month, UMB Bank provided notice that Legacy Cares has officially defaulted on a series of tax-exempt bonds that were meant to fund the Bell Bank Park construction project. While that has been widely reported (examples here and here), the fact that more than a dozen local contractors have not yet been paid on a project that completed construction back in Jan. 2022 has been mostly just a sidenote.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek Town Council approves freezing primary property taxes for 5 years, saving residents, businesses money

During the Nov. 2 meeting, the Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved resolution 1500-22, a new financial policy to freeze primary property taxes for existing taxpayers for the next five years. “This council and previous councils have been committed to public safety and fiscal responsibility,” said Queen Creek Vice Mayor...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Powerball's largest jackpot in history has Phoenix residents hoping for a major win

The odds of winning the Powerball, or the lottery in general, are astronomical. But that didn't stop millions of Americans from dreaming of becoming a billionaire and buying tickets. A $2 lottery ticket could get you more than $1.5 billion, the largest jackpot in U.S. history. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more on Saturday's lottery fever.
PHOENIX, AZ
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Chemical Company to Create 200 Jobs at First U.S. Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Taiwanese petrochemical supplier Chang Chun Group announced...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Suzy Jacobson Cherry

Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors

Readings will be available at Pagan Pride Day. Pictured: Aquarian Tarot by David Palladini, wood runes, crystals, and a brass bowlPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day takes place Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park near the Circle of Life walkway. This free event includes celebrations at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. All are invited to observe or take part, if desired. Enjoy free workshops, children’s activities, reiki and other healers, tarot and oracle readers, as well as entertainment. Pagan Pride Day is also an artisan marketplace. Shops from around the Phoenix area will offer a variety of products for sale. Food vendors will be in attendance as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New police interference city code advances

In the battle over what constitutes unlawful interference with police officers and what is protected speech, the City of Mesa is considering adding a new tool to limit what law enforcement officials say is a rise in bystanders interfering with police activity – including citizens filming police. At Mesa...
MESA, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek splash pads closed for the season

Both Queen Creek splash pads closed Nov. 1 for the season - at Founders' Park and Mansel Carter Oasis Park. They will reopen in March 2023. Queen Creek offers a variety of other recreation opportunities including parks, an extensive trail system, specialty programs and classes, Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre and a dog park, Pocket Park for Pups.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Frontier Airlines offer cheap nonstop airfares from Phoenix for a limited time

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Frontier Airlines has announced its low-cost fares for the six new routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. The airline is launching flights from Phoenix to Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Orange County, CA and Portland, OR. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our continued expansion at PHX by launching new nonstop service to an array of exciting destinations across the U.S.,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town

A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ

The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
CHANDLER, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy