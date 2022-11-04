Peoria receives economic development award for business videos

The city of Peoria was presented with an economic development award from the Arizona Association for Economic Development for the creation of "Open for Business – Every Entrepreneurs Dream" Peoria videos.

The series was recognized with the Award of Merit: Multimedia Promotion at the annual AAED Fall Forum.

Peoria helped support its business community by providing video promotion via social media channels. More than 100 local business videos were created, resulting in more than 186,000 views on Facebook alone.

View the "Open for Business" videos at www.peoriaaz.info/openforbusiness .