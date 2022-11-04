Newspapers in battle for the truth and they must innovate to win it, weekly publisher says in accepting award

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
walls102.com
Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
Sitting circuit judge in W. Kentucky ordered removed from office by Judicial Conduct Commission
A sitting circuit judge in Western Kentucky has been ordered removed from office by the Judicial Conduct Commission. Judge James T. Jameson had been in office since 2016, as a judge of the 42nd Circuit, which includes Marshall and Calloway counties. In their 40-page order, the Commission said it started...
One Small Town in Kentucky Celebrates the Holidays With Santa And a Huge Lights Festival
The pumpkins are all but gone and the holiday season has come in with all the bells and whistles or should we say lights. One Kentucky town knows just how to celebrate. Patti's is located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky about three miles off the interstate. My first experience with Patti's was in high school when I played in the Kentucky Lake soccer tournament. I was hooked after that.
Several Ky. school districts to close because of spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts announced they’ll be closed or having non-traditional instruction in the coming days due to a high number of influenza cases. Several school systems in Western Kentucky — including McCracken, Crittenden and Ballard — are among the closures. McCracken is expected...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lyon County vs Calloway County
The Lyon County Lyons took on Calloway County in their second game Saturday at the Calloway County Jamboree at Murray State University. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics of the Lyons in action. Check em out. Lyon County vs Calloway County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Chicken organ spill makes smelly mess on U.S. 62 near Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62. According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. Officials say if you don't...
KFVS12
Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville Claims 9th Straight Region Title
Madisonville-North Hopkins claimed the region title in the All-Girls Small squad competition Saturday at the region cheer competition held at Owensboro High School. Madisonville scored a total of 82.45, finishing 10 points higher than second-place Lyon County. It’s the nine straight small squad region win for the Maroons. Madisonville...
kbsi23.com
13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff has record-setting day
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Good food for a good cause. The 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff brought a record 42 teams and hundreds upon hundreds of people to Marion today to try some of the best chili the area has to offer, and to raise money for several local charities.
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
wpsdlocal6.com
Rain, wind forces Alben Barkley Drive closure to remain until Monday
PADUCAH — Due to wind and rain in the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 5, U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive will remain closed through the weekend and into Monday, Nov. 7. U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive has been closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection since Nov. 1. This is between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hannan Plaza.
westkentuckystar.com
Two million dollar ticket sold in Benton; Monday's jackpot $1.9 billion
A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. While no tickets matched all the numbers, two tickets sold in Kentucky matched all 5 white balls, but not the Powerball. One of those was in Benton. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the ticket sold in Benton purchased the Powerplay doubling their prize to $2 million.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 3, 2022
Clarence Wayne Jones, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home. Born April 28, 1935 in Marshall County, Kentucky, he was the son of Reggie and Wilma (Jones) Jones. He was a machinist at the Tappan Stove Company in Murray. After the closure of Tappan, he...
KFVS12
Affordable housing coming to Williamson County
You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago. Paducah public schools to close...
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7
PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
wpsdlocal6.com
Livingston County Schools cancels classes due to illness
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools canceled classes for all schools on Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness among staff and students. The district posted the announcement on its website Sunday. School is also canceled for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday, Nov. 9.
KFVS12
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
Comments / 0