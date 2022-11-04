Renderings of proposed Harbor District Riverwalk released [PHOTOS]

The City of Milwaukee on Friday released more renderings of the proposed Riverwalk extension into the Harbor District area.

City officials envision the "Harbor District Riverwalk" stretching from south of Harbor View Plaza. It will be close to three-quarters of a mile long, officials previously announced, and want the project to improve the quality of recreation, transportation and environment that residents have access to.

The Harbor District Riverwalk will include a project called "The Node" that will create 3,000 square feet of aquatic space with native plants and landscaping. The Node would have accessible ramps so people can access the water.

The Department of City Development is leading the project.

Check out the new renderings below:

Rendering of the proposed Harbor District Riverwalk

City of Milwaukee

Rendering of the proposed Harbor District Riverwalk



City of Milwaukee

Rendering of the proposed Harbor District Riverwalk





