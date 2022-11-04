Indiana Attorney General Faces Lawsuit For 'Meritless' Investigation Into Doctor Providing Abortion Care To 10-Year Old Rape Victim

Read full article on original website
Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being […]
indypolitics.org
More Possible Trouble for Morales?
The possibility of Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales committing voter fraud has apparently gotten the attention of Indiana State Police. Indy Star Columnist James Briggs wrote a column on Morales voting in Plainfield in 2018 when he was a candidate for Congress in the 4th Congressional District, although he took a homestead deduction for the home he owned in Marion County.
Indiana doctor sues AG Rokita to keep him from accessing her medical records
Lawyers for an Indiana abortion doctor have filed a lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to keep him from accessing her private patient medical records.
Daily Advocate
Indiana woman pleads not guilty to two count indictment
GREENVILLE — An Indiana woman pleaded not guilty to a two count indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Rachel L. Thompson, 42, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment both were of having weapons while under disability, both felonies of the third degree. There are two charges or the same manner because there are two ways to prove Thompson’s conduct, but there will be only one punishment for the charges.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Final days before Indiana’s election
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talks to the chairs of Indiana’s major political parties as we enter the final days before Indiana’s election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sat down with Republican candidate, Kyle Hupfer and Democratic candidate, Mike...
Indianapolis Recorder
Indiana Health SystemsJoin Forces to get REaL Data
Chief physician executive, Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor. Indiana University Health, Eskenazi Health and Community Health Network launched the “We Ask Because We Care” campaign last month. The campaign highlights why it is important for health care organizations to gather patient information on race, ethnicity and language (often referred to as “REaL” data) and how it helps ensure that everyone receives the highest level of care.
What Indiana voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot.
readthereporter.com
State Democrats come to Carmel for ‘get out the vote’ weekend push
Tom McDermott, Destiny Wells, ZeNai Brooks, and Jessica McClellan stopped by the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel on a rainy Saturday to thank volunteers for their work to help elect Democrats up and down the ticket. Democrats say that once elected they will restore the freedom to choose, address the GOP’s gas tax hike on Hoosiers, and create a better economic future for all families across Indiana – including in Hamilton County.
Training exercise uncovers stolen vehicles in Indiana river
What started as routine training resulted in conservation officers finding stolen vehicles dating back to 2008.
WLFI.com
Duttlinger's campaign mailers put State Rep. Campbell on defensive
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A political outsider's recent campaign flyers are putting an Indiana Statehouse incumbent on the defensive. Democratic State Rep. Chris Campbell is running against Republican Fred Duttlinger, who leads Purdue University's civics literacy program, for the Indiana House District 26 seat, which encompasses all of West Lafayette and some western parts of Tippecanoe County.
GOP portends ‘red tsunami’ at dinner days before election
Republican leaders celebrated their party’s dominance over Indiana governance and predicted more red success Thursday at an annual dinner days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. “We continue to turn out our voters, not just in Indiana, but all of America can feel the red wave building,” Indiana Republican...
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
Is Whitmer or Dixon leading the Michigan Governor race?
LANSING, Mich. — With the midterm election less than a week away, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to erode the lead of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest poll conducted by Cygnal shows Whitmer's lead has slipped even further over Dixon in the last two days. Cygnal releases...
What it would take to change Indiana Statehouse balance of power
INDIANAPOLIS – In addition to the congressional midterms, there are several Statehouse races on the ballot in Indiana. Elections are being held for Indiana auditor, treasurer and secretary of state, along with most seats in the Indiana General Assembly. Republicans hold a supermajority in the Indiana General Assembly – that means two-thirds of the seats in […]
Thousands without power as high winds lash central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are without power in central Indiana Saturday, as winds whip the area, keeping first responders and utilities busy with fallen tree limbs and downed powerlines. The bulk of Indiana's outages were held by Duke Energy, which services the majority of the state...
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW | Which time zone does Indiana belong in?
Hoosiers will turn their clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night. The time change will reignite a popular debate. Which time zone does the state belong in?. Indiana started observing Daylight Saving Time in April 2006. Before then, most of state was on Indiana Time. Currently,...
WLKY.com
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
WNDU
Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
WANE-TV
Do you own any of these items recalled in October?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of items recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in October. The items range from tea kettles to air fryers. “Consumer protection is one of my office’s top priorities. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your...
