With only 11 days to go till the end of voting in this year’s midterm elections, the polls appear to be tightening in several key races that could decide which party controls the Senate starting in January.Democrats and Republicans are polling even or within a couple of points of each other in surveys across Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio, to name but a few.However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sounded bullish about his party’s chances yesterday when he was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO