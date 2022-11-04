ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Midterms 2022 updates: Biden sees impeachment coming his way

Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Without Trump, Democrats and Republicans Struggle to Maintain Enthusiasm

Voter enthusiasm is down compared to the 2018 midterm elections, and former President Donald Trump may be the reason Democrats and Republicans are struggling to engage the electorate. A Gallup poll conducted between October 3 and 20 shows that 46 percent of surveyed U.S. adults are "more enthusiastic" to vote...
Washington Examiner

Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum

Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
GEORGIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

PA Democrats switching voter registrations

Pennsylvania’s registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than 4 million voters registered...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AOL Corp

Democrats less enthusiastic about midterms than Republicans: poll

Republicans are more enthusiastic about next week’s midterm elections compared to Democrats and independents, according to a new Marist-NPR-PBS NewsHour poll. Eighty-four percent of registered Republican voters said they were very interested in the election, compared to 68 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of independents, according to the poll, which was released on Wednesday.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump reins in DeSantis attacks as potential 2024 opponent Cotton backs out of race

Donald Trump seems to have reined in his attacks on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after a derisive new nickname for the Republican rising star angered the governor’s inner circle.Mr Trump mocked Mr DeSantis, widely considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally in Pennsylvania this weekend, reportedly infuriating the governor’s staff. However, at in Florida on Sunday, he had pulled back, telling the crowd they should re-elect Mr DeSantis tomorrow.The saga comes amid reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely increasingly likely, with aides leaking stories that Mr Trump might announce his...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 latest: Senate polls tight in final sprint as Liz Cheney helps Democrats in key states

With only 11 days to go till the end of voting in this year’s midterm elections, the polls appear to be tightening in several key races that could decide which party controls the Senate starting in January.Democrats and Republicans are polling even or within a couple of points of each other in surveys across Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio, to name but a few.However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sounded bullish about his party’s chances yesterday when he was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy