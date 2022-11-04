Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
The Day After Democrats Lose | Opinion
Republicans would do well to ignore advice from those who never before cared for their welfare.
Around 47% of Republicans want Trump to run for election in 2024 - Polls
About 47% of surveyed Republican voters in a new poll want Donald Trump to be their nominee in 2024. Former United States President Donald Trump.Elsa: Gallo Images / Getty Images.
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Biden sees impeachment coming his way
Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold...
Without Trump, Democrats and Republicans Struggle to Maintain Enthusiasm
Voter enthusiasm is down compared to the 2018 midterm elections, and former President Donald Trump may be the reason Democrats and Republicans are struggling to engage the electorate. A Gallup poll conducted between October 3 and 20 shows that 46 percent of surveyed U.S. adults are "more enthusiastic" to vote...
Washington Examiner
Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum
Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
Trump lost America’s suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Summerlin, Nevada CNN — Republicans’ path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of...
Washington Examiner
Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
Political experts issue midterm election predictions, most conclude GOP will take House and Senate is toss-up
Voters are gearing up to head to the polls on Tuesday and participate in the most contentious political showdown of the year – the 2022 midterm elections. While several political insiders are divided over who will take control of the Senate and the House, others believe Republicans will take majority in both chambers.
msn.com
Midterm elections 2022: White suburban women swing REPUBLICAN by 15 points, new poll shows
White suburban women are running toward the Republican Party in droves with less than a week to go until the midterm elections, a new analysis suggested on Wednesday. The voting bloc makes up roughly 20 percent of the electorate and was critical to Democrats' 'blue wave' of Congressional victories in 2018.
PA Democrats switching voter registrations
Pennsylvania’s registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than 4 million voters registered...
AOL Corp
Democrats less enthusiastic about midterms than Republicans: poll
Republicans are more enthusiastic about next week’s midterm elections compared to Democrats and independents, according to a new Marist-NPR-PBS NewsHour poll. Eighty-four percent of registered Republican voters said they were very interested in the election, compared to 68 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of independents, according to the poll, which was released on Wednesday.
Oregon could see first Republican governor in 40 years as polls tilt away from Democrats
Independent hopeful with bipartisan support, along with funds from state’s richest man, could deliver victory to Republican
Trump news – live: Trump reins in DeSantis attacks as potential 2024 opponent Cotton backs out of race
Donald Trump seems to have reined in his attacks on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after a derisive new nickname for the Republican rising star angered the governor’s inner circle.Mr Trump mocked Mr DeSantis, widely considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally in Pennsylvania this weekend, reportedly infuriating the governor’s staff. However, at in Florida on Sunday, he had pulled back, telling the crowd they should re-elect Mr DeSantis tomorrow.The saga comes amid reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely increasingly likely, with aides leaking stories that Mr Trump might announce his...
CNN Poll: Republicans, backed by enthusiasm and economic concerns, hold a narrow edge ahead of next week’s congressional election
CNN — An enthusiastic Republican base and persistent concerns about the state of the economy place the GOP in a strong position with about a week to go in the race for control of the US House of Representatives, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. The...
Midterm elections 2022 latest: Senate polls tight in final sprint as Liz Cheney helps Democrats in key states
With only 11 days to go till the end of voting in this year’s midterm elections, the polls appear to be tightening in several key races that could decide which party controls the Senate starting in January.Democrats and Republicans are polling even or within a couple of points of each other in surveys across Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio, to name but a few.However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sounded bullish about his party’s chances yesterday when he was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt...
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
NBC News
Midterm elections 2022 updates: Biden launches final campaign swing with control of Congress at stake
NBC's 2022 midterm elections guide: Everything you need to know. President Joe Biden embarked on a final four-state campaign swing, heading to New Mexico, California, Illinois and Pennsylvania. As of Thursday evening, over 32 million ballots had been cast nationwide. NBC News is tracking the early vote here. Plan your...
