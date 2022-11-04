ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Lab 152: Navigating Boston's 'big' cap concerns with Yossi Gozlan

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qagAg_0iyrwQgs00
Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics and Grant Williams could not come to terms on a rookie scale extension for the Tennessee alumnus ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, with Williams instead electing to bet on himself. How could this play out for both parties given we’re hearing rumbles of interest from opposing teams? How does the looming free agency of Al Horford affect Boston’s cap space outlook?

The backdrop for Boston’s offseason financial concerns for their frontcourt also takes shape with a likely cap spike and looming media rights deal that could transform labor negotiations ahead of the league’s next collective bargaining agreement, so what might something like a hard cap mean for Boston?

To get a look at some lingering but timely issues from a teambuilding perspective, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with HoopsHype cap guru Yossi Gozlan to talk over the contours of the Celtics’ and NBA’s cap management concerns, with an unvarnished view of the team’s start thrown in for good measure.

Your usual hosts Cameron Tabatabaie and Justin Quinn also touch on Kyrie Irving’s suspension in the context of a lot of bad NBA news percolating to the surface all at once this week.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

