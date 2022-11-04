ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News

As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
TheDailyBeast

The Quiet Way Trump and DeSantis Are Preparing for a Fight

The universe of GOP staffers is a notoriously small one, where even the most diametrically opposed Republican politicians often have overlapping orbits between their staffs. But there are two GOP stars with remarkably little overlap: Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. According to publicly available filings, LinkedIn profiles, and sources with...
Tampa Bay Times

Marco Rubio at Tampa rally: Democrats ‘will destroy this country’

TAMPA — Sen. Marco Rubio came to Tampa Tuesday with a closing message for his U.S. Senate reelection campaign: Democrats have ruined the country. Republicans will fix it. Speaking at Grand Cathedral Cigars — “It smells like the front porch of my home when I was growing up,” Rubio, who’s of Cuban descent, quipped early in his remarks — the senator assailed Democratic leaders for what he described as a failing economy, open borders and rampant crime.
AFP

More than 40 mn have cast early ballots in US midterm vote

More than 40 million Americans have cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, surpassing the numbers from two years ago, the US Elections Project said Monday. According to the US Elections Project, as of Monday there have been more than 18.5 early votes cast in-person and 22.3 million by mail for a total of 40.8 million.
The Independent

Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night

With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
