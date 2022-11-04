Read full article on original website
Related
Who Won Marco Rubio vs Val Demings Debate in Florida? Commentators Weigh In
Newsweek has reaction to last night's Florida Senate debate between Marco Rubio and Val Demings.
Trump 'Feels Betrayed' by DeSantis as Florida Governor Suffers Rally Snub
Donald Trump has reignited speculation that his relationship with one-time close ally Ron DeSantis is becoming increasingly strained as the former president announced he will hold a Florida rally for Senator Marco Rubio without the governor. The former president will attend a rally in support of Rubio's reelection campaign at...
GOP canvasser didn’t tell cops brutal beating was political until after Rubio tweeted
The Republican Party canvasser who was brutally beaten in Hialeah on Sunday did not say the attack was politically motivated when police officers first interviewed him that evening, according to a police spokesman.
Trump Gives Nod To Ron DeSantis After Critics Blast Him Over Name-Calling
Several right-wingers were furious that Donald Trump came up with a mocking nickname for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis just days before the midterm elections and his own race for reelection. The harsh digs against the former president apparently got to Trump, who called out a single pitch for DeSantis...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blew up Black-held congressional districts. He may have broken Florida law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
‘This is Florida under Ron DeSantis’: Charlie Crist ad slams governor over incest report
“This is Florida under Ron DeSantis, children forced to give birth to children,” reads the ad.
Despite giving him a disparaging nickname, Trump calls for voters to re-elect DeSantis as competing rallies kick off in Florida
MIAMI, Florida — Former President Donald Trump kicked off a rally here on Sunday evening by urging voters to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day, despite having just christened the governor with a new nickname. Trump took the stage at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition calling...
Poll: Who won Rubio-Demings debate?
Florida's first and only U.S. Senate debate was held at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth Campus on Tuesday night.
The Quiet Way Trump and DeSantis Are Preparing for a Fight
The universe of GOP staffers is a notoriously small one, where even the most diametrically opposed Republican politicians often have overlapping orbits between their staffs. But there are two GOP stars with remarkably little overlap: Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. According to publicly available filings, LinkedIn profiles, and sources with...
Donald Trump 'Hates' DeSantis, May Not Vote in FL Governor Race: Mary Trump
The ex-president recently announced that he will hold a rally in Florida on Sunday to back GOP Senator Marco Rubio, but without Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Nikki Fried Calls on Ron DeSantis to Pardon Floridians Convicted of Marijuana Possession
This week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon those convicted of simple marijuana possession following President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon federal convictions and reassess the criminal classification of marijuana. Fried, who lost to former Gov. Charlie Crist in...
Marco Rubio at Tampa rally: Democrats ‘will destroy this country’
TAMPA — Sen. Marco Rubio came to Tampa Tuesday with a closing message for his U.S. Senate reelection campaign: Democrats have ruined the country. Republicans will fix it. Speaking at Grand Cathedral Cigars — “It smells like the front porch of my home when I was growing up,” Rubio, who’s of Cuban descent, quipped early in his remarks — the senator assailed Democratic leaders for what he described as a failing economy, open borders and rampant crime.
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
AOL Corp
‘Florida loves Trump’: hundreds await former president at pre-election rally in Miami
Donald Trump is not on the ballot, but two days ahead of the general election, hundreds showed up for the former president’s “Save America” rally Sunday at the Miami-Dade County fairgrounds. In the hours leading up the Trump’s scheduled 5 p.m. appearance in support of U.S. Sen....
More than 40 mn have cast early ballots in US midterm vote
More than 40 million Americans have cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, surpassing the numbers from two years ago, the US Elections Project said Monday. According to the US Elections Project, as of Monday there have been more than 18.5 early votes cast in-person and 22.3 million by mail for a total of 40.8 million.
Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
Comments / 0