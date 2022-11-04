ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Thrillist

Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule

Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Subtropical Storm Nicole: Hurricane Watch for Hallandale Beach to Brevard County

MIAMI - Parts of South Florida are under a Hurricane Watch ahead of the arrival of Nicole.  At 10 a.m., the center of the system was located about 495 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. Nicole was moving to the north-northwest at 9 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph. Nicole is forecast to strengthen over the next few days.  The difference between a subtropical storm and a tropical storm is that tropical storms have a warm core and subtropical systems have a cold core. Subtropical systems also typically have cloud-free centers of circulation and larger wind fields. On the...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Boston

5 of the best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada are in New England, according to Conde Nast Traveler

They are in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Skiers in New England have access to some of the best terrain and amenities in North America, according to Conde Nast Traveler. The travel publication released a list of the 20 best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada as part of its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards, and five New England spots made the list: Waterville Valley in New Hampshire ranked No. 6; Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont ranked No. 7; Bretton Woods in New Hampshire ranked No. 8; Sunday River in Maine ranked No. 15; and Killington Mountain Resort in Vermont ranked No. 18.
VERMONT STATE
SFGate

Sleep inside a volcano at this future Airbnb home in Hawaii

Visitors can already book stays on the slopes of the active Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii Island (also known as the Big Island) around Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Now a new Airbnb design takes that experience a step further, by simulating that you sleep inside one. The concept, created by 25-year-old...
HAWAII STATE
cohaitungchi.com

A Complete Las Vegas Itinerary Perfect for Couples or A Girls Trip to Vegas

A Complete Las Vegas Itinerary Perfect for A Couples or Girls Trip to Vegas. I’ll be honest, visiting Las Vegas was never high on my travel bucket list. I don’t really know why. I think I just always assumed it was overhyped and expensive. But after visiting I realized that while a trip to Las Vegas is sure to do some damage to your wallet, it is definitely a place I’m glad I experienced and it’s now somewhere I’m now aching to visit again and again!
LAS VEGAS, NV
cntraveler.com

These U.S. Airlines Have the Widest Seats in Economy Class

For as much attention as it gets, you’d think that being comfortable on a flight all comes down to legroom. We may stress over every quarter inch of pitch—but there is another factor to flight comfort that’s not nearly considered enough: seat width. Whereas a plane with...

