Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Related
I've been to all 50 US states. Here are 10 things that surprised me most about traveling through the entire country.
As someone who's been to every single state in the US, I've learned what makes each one special — from their local cultures to their unique cuisines.
Thrillist
Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule
Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
WSVN-TV
10 Cuban migrants stopped in Biscayne National Park; 8 more stopped near Key West
MIAMI (WSVN) - More migrants made an effort for freedom on the shores of South Florida. A group of nine men and one woman who were on board a homemade vessel from Cuba, arrived at Biscayne National Park, Wednesday morning. Another group was also stopped near Key West with at...
Couple charged in Hawaii tourist boat fraud scheme that netted $28M from 400 investors, prosecutors say
Curtiss and Jamey Jackson used a large sum of investors' money for luxury homes, a Mercedes-Benz, vacations, psychics and marijuana, prosecutors say.
Roundtrip flights to Maui are just $181
Fly to Hawaii and back for less than $200 over the next few months.
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Hurricane Watch for Hallandale Beach to Brevard County
MIAMI - Parts of South Florida are under a Hurricane Watch ahead of the arrival of Nicole. At 10 a.m., the center of the system was located about 495 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. Nicole was moving to the north-northwest at 9 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph. Nicole is forecast to strengthen over the next few days. The difference between a subtropical storm and a tropical storm is that tropical storms have a warm core and subtropical systems have a cold core. Subtropical systems also typically have cloud-free centers of circulation and larger wind fields. On the...
The best travel destinations around the world for 2023, according to National Geographic
San Francisco, Milwaukee, and Charleston, South Carolina, landed on National Geographic's list of best places to travel to in 2023.
16 International Travel Destinations To Satisfy Your Itchy Feet
While local visits or BFF road trips might keep your urge to travel at bay on most days, if you can't help but daydream about faraway lands every waking hour only for foreign scenery to fill your head at night, your wanderlust and you might be overdue for a much bigger trip to international destinations.
5 of the best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada are in New England, according to Conde Nast Traveler
They are in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Skiers in New England have access to some of the best terrain and amenities in North America, according to Conde Nast Traveler. The travel publication released a list of the 20 best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada as part of its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards, and five New England spots made the list: Waterville Valley in New Hampshire ranked No. 6; Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont ranked No. 7; Bretton Woods in New Hampshire ranked No. 8; Sunday River in Maine ranked No. 15; and Killington Mountain Resort in Vermont ranked No. 18.
Sleep inside a volcano at this future Airbnb home in Hawaii
Visitors can already book stays on the slopes of the active Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii Island (also known as the Big Island) around Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Now a new Airbnb design takes that experience a step further, by simulating that you sleep inside one. The concept, created by 25-year-old...
Vocabulary of voting: A glossary guide to the 2022 midterms
Every major activity has its own lingo, and elections are no exception.
travelnoire.com
Study Reveals Airports With The Most Expensive Airline Tickets For This Holiday
Prepare your wallet if you are planning to travel this holiday. Due to inflation and the skyrocketing cost of fuel, delays and cancellations and airport fare costs will make airline tickets more expensive this holiday. A study from Smart Asset found that Western airports are seeing large increases in airfare in one year.
cohaitungchi.com
A Complete Las Vegas Itinerary Perfect for Couples or A Girls Trip to Vegas
A Complete Las Vegas Itinerary Perfect for A Couples or Girls Trip to Vegas. I’ll be honest, visiting Las Vegas was never high on my travel bucket list. I don’t really know why. I think I just always assumed it was overhyped and expensive. But after visiting I realized that while a trip to Las Vegas is sure to do some damage to your wallet, it is definitely a place I’m glad I experienced and it’s now somewhere I’m now aching to visit again and again!
Dutch town was built just for people with dementia and it helps uphold their sense of independence
The tiny town, Hogeweyk, is actually a closed nursing home that has been made to appear like the real world.
cntraveler.com
These U.S. Airlines Have the Widest Seats in Economy Class
For as much attention as it gets, you’d think that being comfortable on a flight all comes down to legroom. We may stress over every quarter inch of pitch—but there is another factor to flight comfort that’s not nearly considered enough: seat width. Whereas a plane with...
These are the most popular honeymoon destinations in the world
White sand beaches and coral reefs await couples who travel to the top trending honeymoon destination in the world, according to a recent survey from European tourism company Kuoni. Its analysis of 445 TikTok hashtags revealed the top honeymoon destinations favored by the app’s users. According to a CNBC report...
Comments / 0