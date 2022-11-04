They are in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Skiers in New England have access to some of the best terrain and amenities in North America, according to Conde Nast Traveler. The travel publication released a list of the 20 best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada as part of its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards, and five New England spots made the list: Waterville Valley in New Hampshire ranked No. 6; Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont ranked No. 7; Bretton Woods in New Hampshire ranked No. 8; Sunday River in Maine ranked No. 15; and Killington Mountain Resort in Vermont ranked No. 18.

VERMONT STATE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO