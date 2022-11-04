ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Midterms 2022 live: Obama stumps for Fetterman against Oz; GOP candidate slams Dem over shooting

By Washington Examiner Staff
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Voters reelect dead Pennsylvania state representative and trigger special election

Voters in Pennsylvania re-elected a dead state House of Representative member on Tuesday night, triggering a special election for a later date to fill the deceased Democrat’s seat.Tony DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on 9 October, making the timing of his death too close to the 8 November election to have his name removed from the ballot or change the candidate running for the 32nd DistrictThe 32nd District of Pennsylvania, where DeLuca was comfortably positioned to become re-elected after serving in the state’s House of Representatives for 39 years, became one of the first races for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Trump impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman wins in heavily Democratic New York district

Daniel Goldman has prevailed in his heavily Democratic New York district, easily triumphing over GOP nominee Benine Hamdan in the midterm elections. The lawyer, who served as lead counsel during the first impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump, sailed to victory in the 10th Congressional District, which has a D+69 partisan voter index. He also carried roughly a quarter of the vote in August's hotly contested primary race for the open district, even defeating an incumbent member of the New York delegation, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY).
Washington Examiner

As Obama and Biden talked gun violence in Philly, a mass shooting occurred 2 miles away

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro held a rally in North Philadelphia at Temple University on Saturday night. They discussed several topics ranging from abortion to violent crime. All of them expressed how much better Democrats were at helping people than Republicans and told the crowd they were the ones who truly cared about people. Yet, less than 2 miles from where they were rallying, a gunman opened fire and shot nine people.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Washington Examiner

Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump helped elect New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan

Donald Trump has some advice for a candidate in a state he lost twice. The former president said on Truth Social that Republican candidate Don Bolduc lost the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan because he stopped embracing lies about the 2020 presidential election. "Don Bolduc...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

