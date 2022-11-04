ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Republic, VA

WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along I-81N in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge Co. crash is causing more than five miles of delays Sunday, and has closed a portion of I-81N. The crash was at mile marker 174, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Highway in Amherst Co. shut down to land helicopter after vehicle crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash where they say a patient had to be airlifted to a hospital. Firefighters say around 12:40 p.m. on Friday they responded to the scene of a crash with a person trapped inside a vehicle. The two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of North Amherst Highway and Old Stage Road. They say after removing the trapped person, Centra One a helicopter landed to take the person to the hospital for treatment. During this time firefighters shut down North Amherst Highway.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Nov. 7-11

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. To ease travel for the Veterans Day holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred around 8:26 p.m. Thursday along Port Republic Road and North Main Street. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side of the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cvillecountry.com

Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads

RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

1 dead, 1 hurt in Louisa County crash on I-64

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Louisa County that left one man dead, and another person injured early Thursday morning. Troopers responded to I-64 eastbound at mile marker 137 for the report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. According to investigators, a...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Hampshire County Authorities investigate a homicide

Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office reports the continued investigation of a homicide that occurred last Wed. Oct. 26. Detectives determined the incident was isolated when two males apparently got into a situation that escalated into gunfire. The incident occurred at the intersection of Mack Road and St. Peter Lane near...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff

A five-hour armed standoff in Augusta County ended with a Staunton man in custody on weapons, obstruction and destruction of property charges. Allen Dale Kisamore, 64, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after the standoff, which began at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Hope Road, in the Annex area.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Algal mat alert lifted in Strasburg

The Virginia Department of Health lifted the Algal Mat alerts for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Strasburg for the season. The Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Task Force suspends operation at the end of October each year as the recreational swimming season ends. The cooling...
STRASBURG, VA
q101online.com

Edinburg man sought for break-in

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect in an area break-in. Tommy Watson, of Edinburg, is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny and trespassing on church property. Watson is a middle-aged white male with a prominent tattoo beside his right eye.
EDINBURG, VA

