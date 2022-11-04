Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along I-81N in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge Co. crash is causing more than five miles of delays Sunday, and has closed a portion of I-81N. The crash was at mile marker 174, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
Augusta Free Press
Overnight ramp, lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction begin on Sunday night
The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures...
theriver953.com
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
wfxrtv.com
Highway in Amherst Co. shut down to land helicopter after vehicle crash
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash where they say a patient had to be airlifted to a hospital. Firefighters say around 12:40 p.m. on Friday they responded to the scene of a crash with a person trapped inside a vehicle. The two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of North Amherst Highway and Old Stage Road. They say after removing the trapped person, Centra One a helicopter landed to take the person to the hospital for treatment. During this time firefighters shut down North Amherst Highway.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Nov. 7-11
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. To ease travel for the Veterans Day holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and...
WHSV
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred around 8:26 p.m. Thursday along Port Republic Road and North Main Street. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side of the...
theriver953.com
SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
cvillecountry.com
Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads
RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
NBC12
1 dead, 1 hurt in Louisa County crash on I-64
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Louisa County that left one man dead, and another person injured early Thursday morning. Troopers responded to I-64 eastbound at mile marker 137 for the report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. According to investigators, a...
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Augusta Free Press
Louisa County: Charlottesville man dead from injuries in I-64 crash
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash eastbound on I-64 at the 137-mile marker in Louisa County at 1:10 a.m. Thursday. A 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 ran off the road to the left, striking a tree. The driver, Anthony Lee Heim, 51, of Charlottesville, died on the scene. He...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange
The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is nearing completion and traffic will be switched to the final configuration during the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the...
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
theriver953.com
Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
theriver953.com
Hampshire County Authorities investigate a homicide
Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office reports the continued investigation of a homicide that occurred last Wed. Oct. 26. Detectives determined the incident was isolated when two males apparently got into a situation that escalated into gunfire. The incident occurred at the intersection of Mack Road and St. Peter Lane near...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office offers safety tips to hunters in advance of muzzle loader season
Saturday is the opening day of muzzle loader season west of the Blue Ridge, and hunters are reminded to put safety first. According to Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith, the hunting season lasts through the early part of January, with different regulations and systems allowed during those times. Residents of...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff
A five-hour armed standoff in Augusta County ended with a Staunton man in custody on weapons, obstruction and destruction of property charges. Allen Dale Kisamore, 64, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after the standoff, which began at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Hope Road, in the Annex area.
WHSV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crash on 1-81 South near Mount Crawford
Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays on I-81 at mile marker 239S in Rockingham County, due to a vehicle crash. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder and left lane are both closed. Traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. Stay with WHSV...
theriver953.com
Algal mat alert lifted in Strasburg
The Virginia Department of Health lifted the Algal Mat alerts for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Strasburg for the season. The Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Task Force suspends operation at the end of October each year as the recreational swimming season ends. The cooling...
q101online.com
Edinburg man sought for break-in
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect in an area break-in. Tommy Watson, of Edinburg, is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny and trespassing on church property. Watson is a middle-aged white male with a prominent tattoo beside his right eye.
