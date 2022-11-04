Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Shockingly Bursts Into Flames After Being Tased Following High Speed Police Chase — See The Video
Police dashcam footage captured the terrifying moment when a motorcyclist that had been fleeing law enforcement erupted into flames in front of the horrified officer. On Patrol: Live host Sean "Sticks" Larson detailed the shocking incident in an exclusive recap obtained by OK!.The video reveals a trooper and a motorcyclist involved in a dangerous police chase after the officer attempted to pull the man over for failing to display a license plate on his motorcycle. The situation escalates once the motorcyclist continues to refuse to stop, hitting speeds of over 120 miles per hour as they haphazardly zip along the...
WATCH: Man's Backpack Bursts Into Flames After Getting Tased By A Cop
The man led officers on a high-speed chase on his motorcycle before he was tased.
Toddler, 1, and 12-Year-Old Girl Among 5 Dead in Back-to-Back Crashes on Florida Highway
Four people riding in a Ford Explorer and a 53-year-old man driving a Nissan Frontier were involved in a crash Sunday near Plant City before a semi-truck hit the wrecks, officials said Five people, including two kids, have died following back-to-back crashes on a Florida highway near Plant City. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2015 Ford Explorer carrying seven people crossed the centerline of the highway in Hillsborough County on Sunday and crashed head-on into a 2021 Nissan Frontier, according to ABC News and NBC News. The SUV was traveling north on...
Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard Likely Mauled by Dogs: Cops
A delivery driver for Amazon was found dead in an apparent dog attack, officials said Monday night. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating after deputies discovered the driver’s body in the front yard of a house in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Cops were responding to a call about an Amazon truck that had been parked in front of a house for hours. According to Fox4, police said the driver’s injuries were “consistent with an animal attack and two dogs were spotted on scene that appeared to be aggressive.” Authorities also noticed blood on the dog door. Both of the dogs, whose breed has not been identified, were shot by police, though the sheriff’s office could not confirm if they were responsible. They were, however, “aggressive” when approached by personnel, cops said. Amazon has yet to release a statement but told Fox4 “drivers that deliver for them are independent contractors.”BREAKING: Driver delivering for @amazon found dead near truck after possible dog attack at Excelsior Springs home, Ray County sheriff says. @fox4kc has a live report from the scene at 9. pic.twitter.com/2y3YkbXQPl— Russell Colburn (@RColburnnews) October 25, 2022 Read it at Fox4
Father and teen son shot at innocent woman after neighbor delivered package, deputies say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Investigators said that a mistaken delivery set off a chain of events that resulted in a father and son charged with attempted murder for firing shots at an innocent woman. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced the charges in a news conference, which he began...
NBC Philadelphia
See How School Bus Drivers Banded Together to Rescue Toddler After Car Was Stolen With Him Inside
A 2-year-old boy has been reunited with his family after their car was stolen with him inside, thanks to the teamwork of two Michigan school bus drivers. The toddler's parents were dropping off another child when a carjacker drove off with their child inside. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville...
A Groom Was Shot In Front Of His Wife At Their Wedding & Police Say It Was A Terrible Mixup
Gunfire ruined a newlywed couple's wedding day in Mexico, and police say the groom was shot in a horrible case of mistaken identity. This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Marco Antonio Rosales Contreras was shot several times in Caborca, in the Mexican state...
Road rage: Driver allegedly shoots at car, on DC road, with baby inside
WASHINGTON — DC Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly shot at a car, with a baby inside of it, on a local highway. The incident happened around 9 a.m., Thursday, along southbound I-295, near Joint Base Anacostia Boling. Leon Vessels said his 11-month-old son, Legend,...
Viral Video Shows LASD Deputies Beating a Man Till He Loses His Vision
In a brutal beating caught on tape early Sunday, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were seen rushing a man who was walking hand-in-hand with a woman before smashing his face into the concrete and holding a gun to the back of his head. Eyewitness and CCTV footage shows a deputy, identified by Knock LA only by his last name Rodriguez, and his partner jumped Blake Anderson outside an Inglewood shopping center. Anderson told Knock LA he was working as a hookah lounge security guard and had previously sustained an injury to his left eye, which doctors told him to keep...
Porch Pirate Caught On Camera Stealing Texas Couple's Wedding Keepsakes
Inside the package was a custom wedding dress, veil and family photos.
toofab.com
Family Saved from House Fire by Man Who Took Wrong Turn onto Street In Harrowing Footage
"Another five minutes, I don't think they would have got out." A family of four is safe after a man who made a wrong turn onto their street saved them from a house fire. Brendon Birt turned onto the family's street around 2am on October 23 by accident and noticed a blaze on the Lehman family's front porch. Ring camera footage from the home shows him stop his car, before approaching the house to bang on its windows to try and alert anyone who may be inside.
Family Searching for Missing Pennsylvania Woman. Police Believe Ex-Boyfriend Caused Her Disappearance Before Killing Himself.
A man allegedly caused his ex-girlfriend’s disappearance before killing himself. Her family members, however, hold out hope that they can and will find missing woman Darlene Harbison, 59. They believe, however, that she is dead. “This is hard on the family and it takes a toll on you mentally...
