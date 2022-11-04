A delivery driver for Amazon was found dead in an apparent dog attack, officials said Monday night. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating after deputies discovered the driver’s body in the front yard of a house in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Cops were responding to a call about an Amazon truck that had been parked in front of a house for hours. According to Fox4, police said the driver’s injuries were “consistent with an animal attack and two dogs were spotted on scene that appeared to be aggressive.” Authorities also noticed blood on the dog door. Both of the dogs, whose breed has not been identified, were shot by police, though the sheriff’s office could not confirm if they were responsible. They were, however, “aggressive” when approached by personnel, cops said. Amazon has yet to release a statement but told Fox4 “drivers that deliver for them are independent contractors.”BREAKING: Driver delivering for @amazon found dead near truck after possible dog attack at Excelsior Springs home, Ray County sheriff says. @fox4kc has a live report from the scene at 9. pic.twitter.com/2y3YkbXQPl— Russell Colburn (@RColburnnews) October 25, 2022 Read it at Fox4

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO