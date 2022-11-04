ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Motorcyclist Shockingly Bursts Into Flames After Being Tased Following High Speed Police Chase — See The Video

Police dashcam footage captured the terrifying moment when a motorcyclist that had been fleeing law enforcement erupted into flames in front of the horrified officer. On Patrol: Live host Sean "Sticks" Larson detailed the shocking incident in an exclusive recap obtained by OK!.The video reveals a trooper and a motorcyclist involved in a dangerous police chase after the officer attempted to pull the man over for failing to display a license plate on his motorcycle. The situation escalates once the motorcyclist continues to refuse to stop, hitting speeds of over 120 miles per hour as they haphazardly zip along the...
People

Toddler, 1, and 12-Year-Old Girl Among 5 Dead in Back-to-Back Crashes on Florida Highway

Four people riding in a Ford Explorer and a 53-year-old man driving a Nissan Frontier were involved in a crash Sunday near Plant City before a semi-truck hit the wrecks, officials said Five people, including two kids, have died following back-to-back crashes on a Florida highway near Plant City. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2015 Ford Explorer carrying seven people crossed the centerline of the highway in Hillsborough County on Sunday and crashed head-on into a 2021 Nissan Frontier, according to ABC News and NBC News. The SUV was traveling north on...
PLANT CITY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard Likely Mauled by Dogs: Cops

A delivery driver for Amazon was found dead in an apparent dog attack, officials said Monday night. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating after deputies discovered the driver’s body in the front yard of a house in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Cops were responding to a call about an Amazon truck that had been parked in front of a house for hours. According to Fox4, police said the driver’s injuries were “consistent with an animal attack and two dogs were spotted on scene that appeared to be aggressive.” Authorities also noticed blood on the dog door. Both of the dogs, whose breed has not been identified, were shot by police, though the sheriff’s office could not confirm if they were responsible. They were, however, “aggressive” when approached by personnel, cops said. Amazon has yet to release a statement but told Fox4 “drivers that deliver for them are independent contractors.”BREAKING: Driver delivering for @amazon found dead near truck after possible dog attack at Excelsior Springs home, Ray County sheriff says. @fox4kc has a live report from the scene at 9. pic.twitter.com/2y3YkbXQPl— Russell Colburn (@RColburnnews) October 25, 2022 Read it at Fox4
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
TheDailyBeast

Viral Video Shows LASD Deputies Beating a Man Till He Loses His Vision

In a brutal beating caught on tape early Sunday, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were seen rushing a man who was walking hand-in-hand with a woman before smashing his face into the concrete and holding a gun to the back of his head. Eyewitness and CCTV footage shows a deputy, identified by Knock LA only by his last name Rodriguez, and his partner jumped Blake Anderson outside an Inglewood shopping center. Anderson told Knock LA he was working as a hookah lounge security guard and had previously sustained an injury to his left eye, which doctors told him to keep...
INGLEWOOD, CA
toofab.com

Family Saved from House Fire by Man Who Took Wrong Turn onto Street In Harrowing Footage

"Another five minutes, I don't think they would have got out." A family of four is safe after a man who made a wrong turn onto their street saved them from a house fire. Brendon Birt turned onto the family's street around 2am on October 23 by accident and noticed a blaze on the Lehman family's front porch. Ring camera footage from the home shows him stop his car, before approaching the house to bang on its windows to try and alert anyone who may be inside.
RED OAK, TX

