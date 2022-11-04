Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2022 World Cup Trophy Makes a Stop in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
NBA Insider Says Suns, Heat, Bulls, Pelicans, And Raptors Could Trade For Kevin Durant If The Nets Decide To Rebuild
Kevin Durant could command a lot of trade interest if the Nets decide to rebuild.
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season-highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104
Spurs vs. Clippers GAMEDAY: San Antonio Seeks to Bounce-Back from Blowout
The San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers will face off during the NBA's Friday slate. Here's everything to know before they do.
Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense
10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
ESPN
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Bulls-Raptors Game
Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors.
Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam out at least two weeks with adductor strain
Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam has been ruled out indefinitely due to a right adductor strain, the team announced today (Twitter link via Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca). Siakam will be reevaluated in two weeks, according to the Raptors. It’s a tough blow for the Raptors and for Siakam, who had...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
Report: Nets owner Joe Tsai being advised to reconsider head coaching decision
It's been a wild ride for the Nets over the first couple of weeks of the season. Not only is the team off to a 4-6 start, but the organization has already let go of Steve Nash (in a mutual decision) as head coach and suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving. Soon after the Nash departure, it was reported that the team was looking strongly at bringing back Udoka to lead the club (he was an assistant coach during the 2020-2021 season).
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle moves into 14th place on all-time wins list
Carlisle passed Jack Ramsay in wins on Friday night.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care
Balanced attack powers Grizzlies in blowout of Hornets
Behind a red-hot shooting night from Dillon Brooks and a record-setting performance from Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a
Comments / 0