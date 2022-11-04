ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense

10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Report: Nets owner Joe Tsai being advised to reconsider head coaching decision

It's been a wild ride for the Nets over the first couple of weeks of the season. Not only is the team off to a 4-6 start, but the organization has already let go of Steve Nash (in a mutual decision) as head coach and suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving. Soon after the Nash departure, it was reported that the team was looking strongly at bringing back Udoka to lead the club (he was an assistant coach during the 2020-2021 season).
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy