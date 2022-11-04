ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Another Warm Day Begins the Work Week; Cooler Air Coming

It was an incredibly warm weekend. Records were set up and down the coast, all through the mountains, and throughout much of New York. And it ends Monday with a bang. It’s possible some spots sneak to 80 – namely Norwood/Westwood – and we set another record in Boston. Westerly winds behind the front will aid in compressional warming, targeting the coastal plain for the warmest temps. Although the air is summery, the cooler temps will move in as soon as the sun sets (4:30 these days).
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Multiple New England Cities Set New Records Sunday as Region Sees Incredible Warmth

It was another day of record warmth across New England, with new records set in numerous cities across the region, including Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts; Manchester, New Hampshire; Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Burlington and Montpelier, Vermont; and Caribou and Augusta, Maine. Boston and Hartford both reached 76 degrees, while...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?

Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Wow. Boston’s Snowiest November Day On Record May Surprise You

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard a ton of talk about the super mild temperatures blanketing the region lately. This weekend's forecast looks to be 70 degrees. Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing!. Over the Halloween break, people were sharing memories on social media...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Temperatures Far Away from the Norm in New England

It’s a mild morning in a typically frosty month!. While the first week of November usually brings the first freeze in Boston, our temperatures are far away from that. We’re getting ready for another record-setting afternoon. Highs will range in the mid-70s, increasing clouds and increasing moisture will take over the afternoon too as a frontal boundary pushes in. This cold front is that same one we’ve been following for days now, it produced severe storms over Texas and Oklahoma, with storms that stretched all the way to The Great Lakes. While we won’t be expecting severe weather, there might be a few showers pushes over the west and northern areas in New England.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Charlestown Traditional Indigenous Canoe Burning First Time In 400 Years

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Indigenous tribe members gathered in Boston for a traditional canoe burning for the first time in four centuries. Members burned a large piece of white pine and carved out the inside to create a mishoon, a traditional canoe. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr. of the...
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

A Massive 26,000 Square Foot High-Tech Mini Golf Experience Has Opened in Boston

All throughout New England, mini golf is almost guaranteed to be on your list of things to do during the warmer months. But it's difficult to mini golf in the colder months because most courses are outdoors. According to Boston.com, after months of delays, the new monstrous mini golf chain called Puttshack has opened their first location in the Northeast. And if you're a fan of mini golf, it's absolutely road trip worthy.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Above Average Temperatures Continue in New England

What month is it again…and what season? It certainly doesn’t feel like November!. Our average high temperatures should be in the 50s this time of year, but today, we’ll be running about 20 degrees above average. A late summer feel continues across New England with in the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man bleeding and sinking into Charles River saved by teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night. After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Conner said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Runners Finish a Warmer than Usual Cambridge Half Marathon

Runners and volunteers raced in a half marathon after departing from Cambridgeside Mall. The first woman to cross the finish line actually broke the course record this morning. In its fifth year, the Cambridge Half Marathon is adding cash prizes for the very first time. The first place runner will take home $1,000, followed by $750 for second place all the way down to $200 for fifth place.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood

BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene

Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
BOSTON, MA

