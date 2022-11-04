Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Related
NECN
Another Warm Day Begins the Work Week; Cooler Air Coming
It was an incredibly warm weekend. Records were set up and down the coast, all through the mountains, and throughout much of New York. And it ends Monday with a bang. It’s possible some spots sneak to 80 – namely Norwood/Westwood – and we set another record in Boston. Westerly winds behind the front will aid in compressional warming, targeting the coastal plain for the warmest temps. Although the air is summery, the cooler temps will move in as soon as the sun sets (4:30 these days).
NECN
Multiple New England Cities Set New Records Sunday as Region Sees Incredible Warmth
It was another day of record warmth across New England, with new records set in numerous cities across the region, including Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts; Manchester, New Hampshire; Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Burlington and Montpelier, Vermont; and Caribou and Augusta, Maine. Boston and Hartford both reached 76 degrees, while...
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
Wow. Boston’s Snowiest November Day On Record May Surprise You
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard a ton of talk about the super mild temperatures blanketing the region lately. This weekend's forecast looks to be 70 degrees. Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing!. Over the Halloween break, people were sharing memories on social media...
NECN
Temperatures Far Away from the Norm in New England
It’s a mild morning in a typically frosty month!. While the first week of November usually brings the first freeze in Boston, our temperatures are far away from that. We’re getting ready for another record-setting afternoon. Highs will range in the mid-70s, increasing clouds and increasing moisture will take over the afternoon too as a frontal boundary pushes in. This cold front is that same one we’ve been following for days now, it produced severe storms over Texas and Oklahoma, with storms that stretched all the way to The Great Lakes. While we won’t be expecting severe weather, there might be a few showers pushes over the west and northern areas in New England.
NECN
Record High Temperatures Set Saturday in Cities Across New England
Wow! This has been an incredible Saturday, our temperatures established new records across different areas of New England. To name a few: Hartford, Connecticut, set a high of 78 degrees -- beating the old record of 76 that was set back in 1994. Providence, Rhode Island, jumped up to 75...
iheart.com
Charlestown Traditional Indigenous Canoe Burning First Time In 400 Years
CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Indigenous tribe members gathered in Boston for a traditional canoe burning for the first time in four centuries. Members burned a large piece of white pine and carved out the inside to create a mishoon, a traditional canoe. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr. of the...
A Massive 26,000 Square Foot High-Tech Mini Golf Experience Has Opened in Boston
All throughout New England, mini golf is almost guaranteed to be on your list of things to do during the warmer months. But it's difficult to mini golf in the colder months because most courses are outdoors. According to Boston.com, after months of delays, the new monstrous mini golf chain called Puttshack has opened their first location in the Northeast. And if you're a fan of mini golf, it's absolutely road trip worthy.
NECN
Above Average Temperatures Continue in New England
What month is it again…and what season? It certainly doesn’t feel like November!. Our average high temperatures should be in the 50s this time of year, but today, we’ll be running about 20 degrees above average. A late summer feel continues across New England with in the...
whdh.com
Man bleeding and sinking into Charles River saved by teen
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night. After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Conner said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.
NECN
Runners Finish a Warmer than Usual Cambridge Half Marathon
Runners and volunteers raced in a half marathon after departing from Cambridgeside Mall. The first woman to cross the finish line actually broke the course record this morning. In its fifth year, the Cambridge Half Marathon is adding cash prizes for the very first time. The first place runner will take home $1,000, followed by $750 for second place all the way down to $200 for fifth place.
Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood
BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
vanyaland.com
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene
Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
These are the best dive bars in New England, according to Yelp
BOSTON — Yelp recently announced its top 100 places to eat in New England. They have now named the best dive bars in the region. In putting together its ranking, Yelp says it identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
As Boston rents soar, local real estate expert shares ideas for finding affordable options
BOSTON — We all know Boston is a great place to live and work. That’s why Carlos Monalo who is a traveling nurse just moved here. But that’s when he got sticker shock. “It was insane between $4,000 to $6,000 and they didn’t offer any short terms,” said Monalo who just moved here in the last month.
NECN
Cambridge To Consider Banning ‘Right on Red' At All its Intersections
Right now turning right on red is prohibited in 75% of the intersections in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and on Monday the Cambridge City Council will discuss eliminating right on red at all intersections in the city. It's part of the Zero Vision Action Plan, which is aimed at eliminating traffic injuries...
Topgolf opening gigantic three-level facility in Massachusetts
CANTON, Mass. — Topgolf is bringing its wildly popular golf experience to Massachusetts with a gigantic facility that boasts three levels, nearly 100 hitting bays, and Toptracer technology. “We get asked all the time when we’re bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn’t be happier to...
Mass Most Wanted: Have you seen these suspects?
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
WCVB
Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
Comments / 1