ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Cpl. Brian Nuzum earns Natural Resources Police officer of year

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice recently announced Cpl. Brian Nuzum has been named the 2022 West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer of the Year. Nuzum, who has 27 years of service with the agency, is currently assigned to Mineral County, where he is an active outdoorsman and engaged in his community, taking students to state, national and world archery tournaments and serving as a volunteer coach at Petersburg High School.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Communities In Schools provides mentorship, comfort to West Virginia's students

Communities in Schools (CIS) is a program spearheaded in West Virginia by first lady Cathy Justice to help the state’s students feel more at home while at school. “Communities in Schools is the leading dropout prevention program in the whole country, and that’s what it’s based on. It’s very simple. We say that if there is one caring adult for a child, that child is going to do well and make it through school,” she said.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginians head to the polls Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — While some residents have already cast ballots during early voting, most West Virginians will head to the polls Tuesday to participate in the midterm elections. In addition to voting for local candidates, candidates for West Virginia Legislature and candidates for the U.S. House, the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

'America's Got Talent' winner Murphy sets holiday concerts

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy