Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Cpl. Brian Nuzum earns Natural Resources Police officer of year
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice recently announced Cpl. Brian Nuzum has been named the 2022 West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer of the Year. Nuzum, who has 27 years of service with the agency, is currently assigned to Mineral County, where he is an active outdoorsman and engaged in his community, taking students to state, national and world archery tournaments and serving as a volunteer coach at Petersburg High School.
WVNews
Communities In Schools provides mentorship, comfort to West Virginia's students
Communities in Schools (CIS) is a program spearheaded in West Virginia by first lady Cathy Justice to help the state’s students feel more at home while at school. “Communities in Schools is the leading dropout prevention program in the whole country, and that’s what it’s based on. It’s very simple. We say that if there is one caring adult for a child, that child is going to do well and make it through school,” she said.
WVNews
West Virginia Bankers Association appoints Mangano president, CEO
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Bankers Association recently announced Mark Mangano has been named president and chief executive officer. Mangano will succeed retiring President and CEO Sara “Sally” Cline, effective Feb. 28, 2023.
WVNews
West Virginians head to the polls Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — While some residents have already cast ballots during early voting, most West Virginians will head to the polls Tuesday to participate in the midterm elections. In addition to voting for local candidates, candidates for West Virginia Legislature and candidates for the U.S. House, the...
WVNews
Businesses, organizations in North Central West Virginia preparing for Small Business Saturday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — While Black Friday is one of the most heavily marketed shopping days of the year, another day that weekend is vitally important for local businesses, which will hopefully see folks flocking to restaurants and shops on their own main streets. Small Business Saturday was...
WVNews
Increase in Thanksgiving dinner costs could gobble up more of West Virginians' paychecks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thanksgiving dinner might be a bit more costly this year due to several factors, highlighted by the fact that there will be a shortage of turkeys. Turkey prices will be higher after more than 44.6 million turkeys were affected by avian influenza this year.
WVNews
'America's Got Talent' winner Murphy sets holiday concerts
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.
WVNews
Texas Class 2A high school football playoff pairings
Here are the Class 2A high school football playoff sites and times for the bidistrict round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. CLASS 2A DIVISION I.
Comments / 0