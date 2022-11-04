Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Manchester police investigating reported assault work to identify man, woman
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a reported assault and working to identify a man and woman. Police said the man was walking on Elm Street on Nov. 1 when an unknown man stopped him. During the interaction, the man allegedly got angry and beat the victim with...
WMUR.com
1 dead after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off a Manchester road and crashed into trees early Monday morning. The tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m. off Brown Avenue near Pine Island Road. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died of injuries suffered in the...
22-year-old man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Nashua
NASHUA, NH — A 22-year old man killed after an early morning single vehicle rollover crash in Nashua. Nashua police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a single car rollover on Main Dunstable Road by the intersection of Rene drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.
WCAX
NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion
SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
WMUR.com
Londonderry police say they are searching for woman who robbed bank
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Police in Londonderry said they were searching the area around the St. Mary's Bank on Nashua Road Thursday evening after an alleged bank robbery. Officers are using K-9s in that search. Police also released a picture of the suspect from the bank's surveillance system. Police said...
WMUR.com
Vacant house fire in Peterborough appears suspicious, fire officials say
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A vacant house fire in Peterborough appears suspicious, according to fire officials. The Peterborough Fire Department said it happened at 9:45 p.m. on Friday at 110 Grove St., across from Alltown. There was fire through the roof of the breezeway and in the front and rear...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Seabrook, N.H. under investigation
SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Route 107 in Seabrook on Saturday afternoon, state police said. Police have not identified the victim following the 2:14 p.m. crash on Saturday. A preliminary investigation by state police found that a 2010 Toyota Corolla attempting...
WMUR.com
Man accused of stabbing woman in Nashua arrested
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Nashua was arrested in Rhode Island, according to police. Nashua police said Kelvin Lewis, 32, was arrested in another state. He was arrested in Rhode Island after a crash on Route 95 in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, Rhode Island...
WGME
Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase
ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
WMUR.com
Man dead after rollover crash in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Nashua, police said. Nashua police told News 9 it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Main Dunstable Road, by the intersection of Rene Drive. The driver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter...
WMUR.com
Woman accused in two-town police chase in New Hampshire to be held on preventative detention
A Warner woman accused of leading police on a chase through Claremont and Newport will be held on preventative detention. Ashley Smith, 29, appeared before a judge Thursday. State police said Smith refused to pull over for a traffic stop and tried to escape before eventually driving into a Claremont police cruiser.
NECN
Car Turning Into NH Casino Collides With Harley Davidson, Killing Motorcyclist and Injuring Passenger
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon when the Harley Davidson they were operating collided with a car turning into a casino in Seabrook, New Hampshire, state police said. Seabrook police responded around 2:14 p.m. to the area of 319 Route 107 for a reported crash between a car and motorcycle...
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
WMUR.com
30+ drivers clocked driving faster than 90 mph on I-93 Friday, New Hampshire state police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving 111 mph on Interstate 93 in Salem. New Hampshire state police said one of their planes clocked William Martinez-Torres, 39, of East Boston, driving that speed Friday morning. He was issued a summons for reckless operation. State police said...
WMUR.com
Man killed in forklift accident in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, N.H. — The Hopkinton Police Department is investigating a deadly forklift accident. Firefighters and police were called to McLane's Northeast on Maple Street at 3:42 a.m. Friday for a report of a forklift accident. They said a man, who was an employee of the supply chain supplier company, was injured and later died from his injuries. The man's name has not yet been released.
laconiadailysun.com
Eviction notice leads to four drug arrests Wednesday in Laconia
LACONIA — Police arrested four people Wednesday at a Busy Corner apartment suspected to be the location of drug activity while serving an eviction notice. Samantha Shada, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia; Scott A. Beaumont, 44, no fixed address; Heather D. Paul, 32, no fixed address; and Crystal McNeil, 38, of Pine Street, Laconia, were arrested.
WMUR.com
Belknap County inmate mistakenly released after not posting bail, jail officials say
LACONIA, N.H. — News 9 Investigates has learned at the New Hampshire attorney general's office is looking into why an inmate was released from jail without meeting the judge's bail order. Belknap County House of Corrections superintendent Adam Cunningham said the whole situation comes down to miscommunications. Scott Lane...
NECN
Victim Killed Near Mall of New Hampshire Was Shot in Face, Authorities Say
Authorities gave new details Tuesday on a deadly shooting over the weekend near the Mall of New Hampshire. The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said an autopsy on 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic, who was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Manchester. Investigators determined Cardakovic was shot in the...
WMTW
Berwick mother sounds alarm over dangers of water beads as daughter fights for life
A Berwick woman is warning about the dangers of small children ingesting water beads, and is calling on a bead manufacturer to add additional warnings to its product as her infant daughter fights for her life after swallowing one. Folichia Mitchell says her daughter needed three emergency surgeries after a...
Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run
METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
