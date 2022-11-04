ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NH

WMUR.com

1 dead after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off a Manchester road and crashed into trees early Monday morning. The tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m. off Brown Avenue near Pine Island Road. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died of injuries suffered in the...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion

SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
SALISBURY, NH
WMUR.com

Londonderry police say they are searching for woman who robbed bank

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Police in Londonderry said they were searching the area around the St. Mary's Bank on Nashua Road Thursday evening after an alleged bank robbery. Officers are using K-9s in that search. Police also released a picture of the suspect from the bank's surveillance system. Police said...
LONDONDERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Man accused of stabbing woman in Nashua arrested

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Nashua was arrested in Rhode Island, according to police. Nashua police said Kelvin Lewis, 32, was arrested in another state. He was arrested in Rhode Island after a crash on Route 95 in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, Rhode Island...
NASHUA, NH
WGME

Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase

ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

Man dead after rollover crash in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Nashua, police said. Nashua police told News 9 it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Main Dunstable Road, by the intersection of Rene Drive. The driver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Man killed in forklift accident in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, N.H. — The Hopkinton Police Department is investigating a deadly forklift accident. Firefighters and police were called to McLane's Northeast on Maple Street at 3:42 a.m. Friday for a report of a forklift accident. They said a man, who was an employee of the supply chain supplier company, was injured and later died from his injuries. The man's name has not yet been released.
HOPKINTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Eviction notice leads to four drug arrests Wednesday in Laconia

LACONIA — Police arrested four people Wednesday at a Busy Corner apartment suspected to be the location of drug activity while serving an eviction notice. Samantha Shada, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia; Scott A. Beaumont, 44, no fixed address; Heather D. Paul, 32, no fixed address; and Crystal McNeil, 38, of Pine Street, Laconia, were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
CBS Boston

Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run

METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
METHUEN, MA

