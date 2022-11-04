Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/04): Dean Malenko wins ECW TV title
Malenko won the title from 2 Cold Scorpio on this day in 1994.
1960
St. Joseph, Missouri:
- Central States Heavyweight Champion Mike Paidousis beat Joe Hamilton in 2 out of 3 falls
- John Paul Henning and Frank Townsend defeated Lee Henning and Tommy O’Toole in 2 out of 3 falls
- Stan Stasiak beat Bob Orton
1968
Moline, Illinois:
- AWA Tag Team Champions Mitsu Arakawa & Dr. Moto beat Larry Hennig & Harley Race
- Dr. X beat Billy Red Lyons by DQ
- Pampero Firpo beat Mike Bowyer
- Lars Anderson beat Frankie Laine
1971
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada:
- Non Title: Larry Hennig & Lars Anderson beat AWA Tag Team Champions The Crusher & Red Bastien
- Billy Robinson beat Ray Stevens by DQ
- Vivian Vachon beat Betty Niccoli
- Ivan Koloff beat Billy Red Cloud
- Don Muraco beat Jack Bence
1976
Kansas City, Kansas:
- Andre the Giant & Harley Race defeated Mitsuo Hata & Bob Slaughter (Sgt. Slaughter)
- Rick Gibson defeated Bob Brown in three falls
1978
Chicago, Illinois:
- Dick The Bruiser beat Bobby Duncum
- Super Destroyer Mark II beat Larry Hennig
- Art Thomas & Bobo Brazil beat Blackjack Lanza & Bob Orton Jr
- Bobby Heenan beat Steve O
1979
Minneapolis, Minnesota:
- Andre The Giant and AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel wrestled to a 60 minute time limit draw
- Greg Gagne beat Bobby Duncum
- Adrian Adonis & Jesse Ventura beat Paul Ellering & Steve Olsonoski
- Billy Robinson beat Super Destroyer Mark III by DQ
- Dino Bravo beat Sonny Driver
- Ron Ritchie drew Buck Zumhofe
1980
St. Lauderdale, Florida:
- Dory Funk, Jr. defeated Dusty Rhodes to win the Florida State Heavyweight Title
1982
Norfolk, Virginia:
- Greg Valentine defeated Wahoo McDaniel to win the NWA U.S. Heavyweight Title
Salt Lake City, Utah:
- Andre The Giant won battle royal
- Hulk Hogan beat Adrian Adonis
- Jerry Blackwell & Sheik Adnan beat Steve O & Brad Rheingans
- Non Title: Jim Brunzell beat AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel
- Greg Gagne beat Tom Lintz
- Baron Von Raschke beat Bobby Duncum by DQ
1983
St. Louis, Missouri:
- Missouri State champion David Von Erich defeated Ric Flair
- Dick the Bruiser defeated Scott Farris (sub Blackjack Mulligan)
- Barry Windham defeated Killer Karl Krupp
- King Kong Brody defeated the Mongol
- Velvet McIntyre and Penny Mitchell defeated Leilani Kai and Peggy Lee
- Buck Robley defeated Doug Sommers
- Ron Ritchie defeated Roger Kirby (sub Buddy Landel)
- Bulldog Bob Brown and Angelo Mosca Jr defeated Scott Farris and Sheik Abdullah
1984
Milwaukee, Wisconsin:
- AWA Tag Team Champions Road Warriors beat Fabulous Ones
- Jerry Blackwell no contest King Kong Brody
- Nick Bockwinkel & Mr Saito beat Larry Hennig & Curt Hennig
- Billy Robinson dcor Boom Boom Bundy
- Jimmy Garvin beat Baron Von Raschke by DQ
- Brad Rheingans beat Steve Regal
1986
Wheeling, West Virginia:
- Tim Horner pinned The Grim Reaper
- Jimmy Valiant pinned Bill Dundee
- Baron Von Raschke pinned Shaska Whatley
- Manny Fernandez fought Wahoo McDaniel to a double count-out
- Dutch Mantell & Bobby Jaggers defeated NWA US Tag Team Champions Ivan Koloff & Krusher Khruschev in a non-title Texas Tornado match
- NWA World Champion Ric Flair pinned Brad Armstrong
1988
Dallas, Texas:
- AWA Title Not On The Line: Kerry Von Erich beat Jerry Lawler to win World Class Title
- Botswana Beast & King Parsons beat Eric Embry & Kendall Windham
- Michael Hayes & Steve Cox beat Samoan Swat Team
- Jimmy Jack Funk beat Steve Casey
1991
Memphis, Tennessee:
- Tom Prichard defeated Eric Embry to win the USWA Southern Heavyweight Title
- Doug Masters & Bart Sawyer defeated Jeff Jarrett & Robert Fuller to win the USWA Tag Team Titles
1994
Everts, Kentucky:
- Tracy Smothers drew Bryant Anderson
- Brian Lee & Lance Storm beat Boo Bradley & Chris Candido
- SMW Champ The Dirty White Boy pinned Bruiser Bedlam
- Tracy Smothers, Lance Storm, Brian Lee & The Dirty White Boy beat Bryant Anderson, Boo Bradley, Chris Candido & Bruiser Bedlam
Hamburg, Pennsylvania:
- 2 Cold Scorpio defeated Jason for the ECW Television Title
- Dean Malenko (managed by Jason) defeated 2 Cold Scorpio to win the ECW TV Title
Tupelo, Mississippi:
- WCW TV Champion Johnny B. Badd defeated the Honkytonk Man
- Dave Sullivan defeated Kevin Sullivan via disqualification
- The Nasty Boys defeated WCW Tag Team Champions Paul Orndorff & Paul Roma in a non-title match
- WCW US Champion Jim Duggan defeated Steve Austin
- Vader defeated the Guardian Angel
- Sting & Dustin Rhodes defeated Arn Anderson & Bunkhouse Buck in a steel cage match
1995
Paintsville, Kentucky:
- Robert Gibson pinned Bobby Blaze
- The Dirty white Boy & Tracy Smothers beat The Headbangers
- Brad Armstrong beat SMW Champ Terry Gordy via DQ
- Buddy Landel pinned Robert Gibson
- Buddy Landel pinned Jim Cornette
2000
ECW November to Remember: Villa Park, Illinois:
- Simon Diamond & Johnny Swinger defeated Christian York & Joey Matthews
- Kid Kash (sub. for Super Crazy) pinned CW Anderson
- Danny Doring, Roadkill, & Spike Dudley (sub. for Kid Kash) defeated EZ Money, Julio Dinero, & Chris Hamrick (sub. for Simon Diamond) (w/ Elektra)
- Nova pinned Chris Chetti (w/ Lou E. Dangerously) in a loser leaves town match
- Balls Mahoney & Chilly Willy defeated Tony Devito & Angel in a flaming table match
- Rhino defeated New Jack to retain the ECW World TV Title
- The Full Blooded Italians (Little Guido and Tony Mamaluke)(with Sal E. Graziano) defeated The Unholy Alliance (Mikey
Whipwreck and Yoshihiro Tajiri) (with The Sinister Minister) to retain the ECW World Tag Team Championship
- Steve Corino (with Jack Victory and Dawn Marie) defeated Justin Credible (with Francine), The Sandman and Jerry Lynn in a Double Jeopardy match to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship
2001
Manchester, England:
- WCW World Champion Chris Jericho defeated Kurt Angle
- WWF Intercontinental Champion Edge defeated Christian in a steel cage match
- WWF World Heavyweight Champion Steve Austin defeated The Rock
