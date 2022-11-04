Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/04): Dean Malenko wins ECW TV title

Malenko won the title from 2 Cold Scorpio on this day in 1994.

1960

St. Joseph, Missouri:

- Central States Heavyweight Champion Mike Paidousis beat Joe Hamilton in 2 out of 3 falls

- John Paul Henning and Frank Townsend defeated Lee Henning and Tommy O’Toole in 2 out of 3 falls

- Stan Stasiak beat Bob Orton

1968

Moline, Illinois:

- AWA Tag Team Champions Mitsu Arakawa & Dr. Moto beat Larry Hennig & Harley Race

- Dr. X beat Billy Red Lyons by DQ

- Pampero Firpo beat Mike Bowyer

- Lars Anderson beat Frankie Laine

1971

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada:

- Non Title: Larry Hennig & Lars Anderson beat AWA Tag Team Champions The Crusher & Red Bastien

- Billy Robinson beat Ray Stevens by DQ

- Vivian Vachon beat Betty Niccoli

- Ivan Koloff beat Billy Red Cloud

- Don Muraco beat Jack Bence

1976

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Andre the Giant & Harley Race defeated Mitsuo Hata & Bob Slaughter (Sgt. Slaughter)

- Rick Gibson defeated Bob Brown in three falls

1978

Chicago, Illinois:

- Dick The Bruiser beat Bobby Duncum

- Super Destroyer Mark II beat Larry Hennig

- Art Thomas & Bobo Brazil beat Blackjack Lanza & Bob Orton Jr

- Bobby Heenan beat Steve O

1979

Minneapolis, Minnesota:

- Andre The Giant and AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel wrestled to a 60 minute time limit draw

- Greg Gagne beat Bobby Duncum

- Adrian Adonis & Jesse Ventura beat Paul Ellering & Steve Olsonoski

- Billy Robinson beat Super Destroyer Mark III by DQ

- Dino Bravo beat Sonny Driver

- Ron Ritchie drew Buck Zumhofe

1980

St. Lauderdale, Florida:

- Dory Funk, Jr. defeated Dusty Rhodes to win the Florida State Heavyweight Title

1982

Norfolk, Virginia:

- Greg Valentine defeated Wahoo McDaniel to win the NWA U.S. Heavyweight Title

Salt Lake City, Utah:

- Andre The Giant won battle royal

- Hulk Hogan beat Adrian Adonis

- Jerry Blackwell & Sheik Adnan beat Steve O & Brad Rheingans

- Non Title: Jim Brunzell beat AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel

- Greg Gagne beat Tom Lintz

- Baron Von Raschke beat Bobby Duncum by DQ

1983

St. Louis, Missouri:

- Missouri State champion David Von Erich defeated Ric Flair

- Dick the Bruiser defeated Scott Farris (sub Blackjack Mulligan)

- Barry Windham defeated Killer Karl Krupp

- King Kong Brody defeated the Mongol

- Velvet McIntyre and Penny Mitchell defeated Leilani Kai and Peggy Lee

- Buck Robley defeated Doug Sommers

- Ron Ritchie defeated Roger Kirby (sub Buddy Landel)

- Bulldog Bob Brown and Angelo Mosca Jr defeated Scott Farris and Sheik Abdullah

1984

Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

- AWA Tag Team Champions Road Warriors beat Fabulous Ones

- Jerry Blackwell no contest King Kong Brody

- Nick Bockwinkel & Mr Saito beat Larry Hennig & Curt Hennig

- Billy Robinson dcor Boom Boom Bundy

- Jimmy Garvin beat Baron Von Raschke by DQ

- Brad Rheingans beat Steve Regal

1986

Wheeling, West Virginia:

- Tim Horner pinned The Grim Reaper

- Jimmy Valiant pinned Bill Dundee

- Baron Von Raschke pinned Shaska Whatley

- Manny Fernandez fought Wahoo McDaniel to a double count-out

- Dutch Mantell & Bobby Jaggers defeated NWA US Tag Team Champions Ivan Koloff & Krusher Khruschev in a non-title Texas Tornado match

- NWA World Champion Ric Flair pinned Brad Armstrong

1988

Dallas, Texas:

- AWA Title Not On The Line: Kerry Von Erich beat Jerry Lawler to win World Class Title

- Botswana Beast & King Parsons beat Eric Embry & Kendall Windham

- Michael Hayes & Steve Cox beat Samoan Swat Team

- Jimmy Jack Funk beat Steve Casey

1991

Memphis, Tennessee:

- Tom Prichard defeated Eric Embry to win the USWA Southern Heavyweight Title

- Doug Masters & Bart Sawyer defeated Jeff Jarrett & Robert Fuller to win the USWA Tag Team Titles

1994

Everts, Kentucky:

- Tracy Smothers drew Bryant Anderson

- Brian Lee & Lance Storm beat Boo Bradley & Chris Candido

- SMW Champ The Dirty White Boy pinned Bruiser Bedlam

- Tracy Smothers, Lance Storm, Brian Lee & The Dirty White Boy beat Bryant Anderson, Boo Bradley, Chris Candido & Bruiser Bedlam

Hamburg, Pennsylvania:

- 2 Cold Scorpio defeated Jason for the ECW Television Title

- Dean Malenko (managed by Jason) defeated 2 Cold Scorpio to win the ECW TV Title

Tupelo, Mississippi:

- WCW TV Champion Johnny B. Badd defeated the Honkytonk Man

- Dave Sullivan defeated Kevin Sullivan via disqualification

- The Nasty Boys defeated WCW Tag Team Champions Paul Orndorff & Paul Roma in a non-title match

- WCW US Champion Jim Duggan defeated Steve Austin

- Vader defeated the Guardian Angel

- Sting & Dustin Rhodes defeated Arn Anderson & Bunkhouse Buck in a steel cage match

1995

Paintsville, Kentucky:

- Robert Gibson pinned Bobby Blaze

- The Dirty white Boy & Tracy Smothers beat The Headbangers

- Brad Armstrong beat SMW Champ Terry Gordy via DQ

- Buddy Landel pinned Robert Gibson

- Buddy Landel pinned Jim Cornette

2000

ECW November to Remember: Villa Park, Illinois:

- Simon Diamond & Johnny Swinger defeated Christian York & Joey Matthews

- Kid Kash (sub. for Super Crazy) pinned CW Anderson

- Danny Doring, Roadkill, & Spike Dudley (sub. for Kid Kash) defeated EZ Money, Julio Dinero, & Chris Hamrick (sub. for Simon Diamond) (w/ Elektra)

- Nova pinned Chris Chetti (w/ Lou E. Dangerously) in a loser leaves town match

- Balls Mahoney & Chilly Willy defeated Tony Devito & Angel in a flaming table match

- Rhino defeated New Jack to retain the ECW World TV Title

- The Full Blooded Italians (Little Guido and Tony Mamaluke)(with Sal E. Graziano) defeated The Unholy Alliance (Mikey

Whipwreck and Yoshihiro Tajiri) (with The Sinister Minister) to retain the ECW World Tag Team Championship

- Steve Corino (with Jack Victory and Dawn Marie) defeated Justin Credible (with Francine), The Sandman and Jerry Lynn in a Double Jeopardy match to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship

2001

Manchester, England:

- WCW World Champion Chris Jericho defeated Kurt Angle

- WWF Intercontinental Champion Edge defeated Christian in a steel cage match

- WWF World Heavyweight Champion Steve Austin defeated The Rock