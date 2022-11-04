Biaggio Ali Walsh, Grandson of Muhammad Ali Ready to Begin His Own Legacy; ‘I’m Trying to Make My Own Name’

Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Says Jon Jones Will Never Return As He’s Afraid To Lose: ‘Someone Could Stop Him’
Jan Blachowicz believes Jon Jones is done with professional mixed martial arts competition He shared his reaction to Jiri Prochazka getting drug tested a whopping 51 times by USADA Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to face top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev in the co-main event of UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at ... Read more
Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Brutally TKO’s Rugby Legend Sonny Bill Williams In Retirement Fight (Highlights)
Mark Hunt stopped Sonny Bill Williams in four rounds. The MMA legend confirmed he is officially retired from fighting at any combat sport. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt put on a show in his final fighting bow at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney Saturday. Hunt faced Rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in an action-packed boxing match that ended in a brutal TKO stoppage.
Aljamain Sterling Thinks Fans Are Basing His Skills Off Of Yan Fights, Calls TJ Dillashaw A ‘Sore Loser’
Aljamain Sterling has some thoughts for his haters and for his former opponent TJ Dillashaw. UFC 280 saw bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defend his title for the second time. He defeated former champ TJ Dillashaw by second-round TKO after Dillashaw suffered a shoulder dislocation in the fight. Following the win, Sterling was hit with criticism ... Read more
Polyana Viana Reveals She Denied Colby Covington a Very Specific Bedroom Request; ‘He Got Upset!’
After Colby Covington openly claimed he was having an intimate relationship with Polyana Viana, the UFC strawweight struck back, dishing some dirty details on an interesting bedroom request ‘Chaos’ allegedly made. Fresh off her brutal 47-second knockout of Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64, ‘Dama de Ferro’...
Sean Strickland Shares A Video Of Himself Doing ‘The Most American Thing Ever’: ‘Shower With Your AK-47’
Sean Strickland shared a video of himself doing the most American thing ever, showering with an AK-47. Top-ranked middleweight contender Strickland is coming off a loss to title challenger Alex Pereira in his last outing in July at UFC 276. Strickland succumbed to Pereira’s signature left hook in the opening round and lost out on a potential shot at the gold. The outspoken star turned out to be a fan favorite during the build-up to the International Fight Week card in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jake Paul Makes Appearance at WWE Crown Jewel, Knocks Out Two Wrestlers in Aid of His Brother Logan
Jake Paul made his WWE debut at Crown Jewel, leading to an altercation with the Uso brothers. Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, made history at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Logan headlined the event against superstar Roman Reigns after only performing in three professional wrestling matches. During the Crown...
Julianna Pena On Daniel Cormier Saying She Didn’t Earn Trilogy Fight With Amanda Nunes: ‘Don’t Block Me Out, Dude’
Daniel Cormer previously said Julianna Pena’s work at UFC 277 didn’t earn her a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” explained why she has all the right to get a third shot. Many are convinced that the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rematch at UFC...
Fans Accuse ‘Super Heavy’ Conor McGregor of Using Banned Substances After Latest Instagram Post
Conor McGregor is being bombarded with steroid allegations and memes after recent Instagram post. Whether McGregor is actively fighting or not, he always seems to be in the MMA headlines. ‘The Notorious’ last fought in July 2021, where he lost his second consecutive fight to Dustin Poirier and suffered a broken fibula and tibia. Since then, the former two-division UFC champion has been filming a Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal while rehabbing his left leg.
Islam Makhachev Calls For The UFC To Stop Playing Games With His Contract
Islam Makhachev is waiting for the UFC to make a decision on his next fight. The newest UFC champion is Islam Makhachev who is now wearing the lightweight strap after his UFC 280 win over Charles Oliveira. The 23-1 fighter has shown that he is the best at 155 pounds right now and is willing ... Read more
Boxing Scene
Tommy Fury: Jake Paul, KSI Have To Fight Me To Prove They Are Legitimate Boxers
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) believes firmly that he's the biggest option for Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul (6-0. 4 KOs). Fury is ready to face Paul or his Youtuber rival, KSI. The younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is scheduled to return on...
Bo Nickal Calls For ‘Good Matchup’ With Khamzat Chimaev & Predicts Overtaking Dagestani Wrestlers
Bo Nickal has called for a fight with Khamzat Chimaev at some point ahead. Nickal predicted the next generation of American wrestlers would dominate the sport. Massively hyped UFC prospect Bo Nickal made his way to the promotion through Dana White’s Contender Series, where he made a quick turnaround to earn back-to-back finishes over Zachary Borrego and Donovan Beard. Nickal made the switch to professional mixed martial arts competition after enjoying a highly successful and decorated wrestling career.
(Video) BKFC Boss David Feldman Breaks Up Post-Fight Brawl With Takedown Of Fighter
It’s not every day you see a promoter spring to action at one of their events. That would be the case for BKFC President David Feldman following the aftermath of one fight at BKFC 32. Fighter Jack Grady wasn’t happy after getting disqualified by the referee for illegal headbutts, nor was he glad to see his opponent Ryan Reber flip him off.
MMA Fighting
Video: Mark Hunt ends combat sports career with upset knockout of Sonny Bill Williams
Mark Hunt has still got the power. The 48-year-old UFC veteran pulled off a surprising upset of previously unbeaten Sonny Bill Williams on Saturday, knocking out the former New Zealand rugby star in the fourth round. According to The Mirror, Hunt will definitely hang up the gloves after the win.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Be Ringside For Fury-Bamba in Dubai: I'm Ready To Step in if Tommy Pulls Out!
Global Titans, who are staging the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji event in Dubai, have announced that Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul will be at ringside. The card takes place at the Coca Cola Arena on November 13. Mayweather, a former five division world champion, will face Youtuber Deji in...
Dmitry Bivol Delivers Masterful Performance, Earns Unanimous Decision Over Gilberto Ramirez (Highlights)
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol delivered another masterful performance against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Making his first appearance inside the squared circle since his shocking upset of boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, the undefeated Russian scored his 21st career victory over dangerous Mexican fighter Gilberto Ramirez. In the early going, Ramirez appeared to win the second and third rounds as Bivol spent time feeling out the larger Ramirez, developing a plan of attack.
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez time: When do ring walks for fight start in UK and US tonight?
Dmitry Bivol could set up a huge rematch with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez this weekend, if he can get past Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.Bivol retained the WBA light-heavyweight title by outpointing Canelo in May – becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican – and the Russian defends the belt again here.Bivol, 31, puts the gold on the line against fellow unbeaten fighter Ramirez, also 31, in a main-event contest at the Etihad Arena.Bivol carries a 20-0 record into Abu Dhabi, with 11 knockouts to his name, while Ramirez’s record stands at 44-0, the Mexican southpaw having achieved 30...
Charles Oliveira Denies Rumors of a January Return to the Octagon; ‘I Need a Break’
Charles Oliveira is taking a much-needed and well-deserved break from fighting. After competing six times since 2020 against some of the division’s biggest names, the UFC’s most prolific finisher will take some time away from the Octagon. As rumors began to swirl that ‘Do Bronx’ would return in January to take on No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev, the former lightweight champion personally responded, confirming that the fight is not going to happen.
‘Is Jake Paul Supposed To Be a Kamikaze Pilot?’: Teddy Atlas Defends Paul For Picking the Right Opponents
Teddy Atlas has defended Jake Paul for his latest showing and backed him to continue doing great things in boxing. This past Saturday, internet sensation turned boxer Paul took on mixed martial arts icon Anderson Silva in a boxing fight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul pulled off the victory after a close-fought battle that saw him score the sole knockdown of the night. Following the biggest win of his career, he received criticism from fans who alleged the bout was fixed.
Neil Magny Gets The Most Wins In Welterweight History With Finish Of Daniel Rodriguez – UFC Vegas 64 Results (Highlights)
Coming off a close-fought win over Li Jingliang in his last outing in Sep. at UFC 279, Daniel Rodriguez took on grizzled veteran Neil Magny in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 64 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 64: Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez. Round...
Amanda Lemos Scores Vicious Standing TKO of Marina Rodriguez – UFC Vegas 64 Results (Highlights)
Amanda Lemos took on Marina Rodriguez in the headlining bout of UFC Vegas 64 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She went into the outing looking to extend her winning run after beating Michelle Waterson-Gomez in her last contest in July at UFC on ABC 3. UFC Vegas...
