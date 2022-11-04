Aljamain Sterling Reacts To TJ Dillashaw Saying Henry Cejudo ‘Easily’ Beats Him: ‘He’s So Salty’

Read full article on original website
Marina Rodriguez disagrees with stoppage in loss to Amanda Lemos: 'I'm there to face a lot more'
UFC strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez is not happy with how things went down Saturday night. Rodriguez’s four-fight winning streak came to an end in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. She was stopped by fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the second round after getting tagged by a right hand and then taking a few follow-up shots. She was still standing when referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight.
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Mario Bautista wraps up Benito Lopez, forces tap with reverse triangle armbar
LAS VEGAS – Mario Bautista entered UFC Fight Night 214 believing he was a level above his opponent, and the result supported that notion. From the moment the fight began, Bautista (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) poured on the forward pressure with hard strikes. Mixing up kicks to the legs and hard punches upstairs, Bautista had Benito Lopez moving backward early.
Julianna Pena On Daniel Cormier Saying She Didn’t Earn Trilogy Fight With Amanda Nunes: ‘Don’t Block Me Out, Dude’
Daniel Cormer previously said Julianna Pena’s work at UFC 277 didn’t earn her a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” explained why she has all the right to get a third shot. Many are convinced that the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rematch at UFC...
Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Brutally TKO’s Rugby Legend Sonny Bill Williams In Retirement Fight (Highlights)
Mark Hunt stopped Sonny Bill Williams in four rounds. The MMA legend confirmed he is officially retired from fighting at any combat sport. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt put on a show in his final fighting bow at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney Saturday. Hunt faced Rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in an action-packed boxing match that ended in a brutal TKO stoppage.
Amanda Lemos confident in No. 1 contender status, predicts Zhang Weili defeats Carla Esparza at UFC 281
LAS VEGAS – Amanda Lemos believes she’s done enough. The UFC women’s strawweight contender is confident she’ll get the next title shot following her most recent win inside the octagon. Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) defeated Marina Rodriguez on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 at the UFC Apex. The Brazilian ended Rodriguez’s (16-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) winning streak by second-round TKO.
Ben Askren reflects on Dana White, UFC declining to sign him in 2013: 'How did I not get an offer?'
If Ben Askren could get a straight answer from UFC president Dana White to one question, it’s a no-brainer what he’d ask. “Why didn’t you sign me in 2013?” Askren, 38, said in a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio. “I don’t know. Tell me. I just want to know.”
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Amanda Lemos after UFC Fight Night 214 win?
Amanda Lemos couldn’t have picked a better time to earn her first main event victory on Saturday when she defeated Marina Rodriguez to take her career to the next level. Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) showed her ability to do big damage in a hurry when she earned a third-round TKO of Rodriguez (17-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) in the UFC Fight Night 214 headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Dustin Poirier 'very impressed' by UFC champ Islam Makhachev's win over Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier praises new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for his flawless performance against Charles Oliveira. Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) dominated Oliveira en route to a second-round submission to claim the vacant title at UFC 280. Having been submitted by Oliveira at UFC 269, Poirier was amazed by what Makhachev did to him.
Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira shoots down reports that he could be fighting Rafael Fiziev on January 22nd: “Not gonna happen”
It looks like Charles Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion, won’t be returning to the Octagon anytime soon. The Brazilian was caught off-guard when a false tweet by an account named “MMA Uncensored” reported Friday that Oliveira would return to the UFC to take on No. 6 lightweight, Rafael Fiziev at UFC 283 in Jan. 2023. It was then stated by long-time MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, that he never reported the news.
Polyana Viana hopes 47-second KO jumpstarts UFC title run in 2023
LAS VEGAS – UFC strawweight Polyana Viana couldn’t have closed out her year in the cage better than she did Saturday, could she?. Viana obliterated Jinh Yu Frey on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 214, landing a vicious series of punches that floored her opponent and earned her the knockout win in 47 seconds at the UFC Apex.
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Polyana Viana's insane combo floors Jinh Yu Frey in 47 seconds
LAS VEGAS – Polyana Viana once again showed her early fight power when she completely obliterated Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Fight Night 214. In the very early stages of her strawweight bout with Fey on Saturday at the UFC Apex, Viana (13-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) uncorked a knee and then a series of punches that put the lights out on her opponent, bringing an end to the fight in a mere 47 seconds.
Hot Tweets: The UFC bantamweight title picture, Islam Makhachev vs. Khamzat Chimaev, and more
It’s been a quiet couple of weeks in the world of MMA. Sure, there was a Fight Night card last weekend and we’ve got another tonight, but in general the sport still feels like it is recovering from UFC 280 and/or gearing up for UFC 281 next weekend. So on that note, we’ve got a bit of a mixed bag of questions this week to get to, so let’s jump right in.
UFC Fight Night 214 play-by-play and live results
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 214 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results. UFC Fight Night 214 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. Marina...
'That looked early': Twitter reacts to Amanda Lemos' TKO of Marina Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 214
Amanda Lemos continued her surge to a strawweight title shot on Saturday when she beat Marina Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 214 main event. Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) earned her seventh victory in her past eight fights when she earned a third-round stnading TKO win win over Rodriguez (17-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) in the battle of Brazilians, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Dmitry Bivol Delivers Masterful Performance, Earns Unanimous Decision Over Gilberto Ramirez (Highlights)
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol delivered another masterful performance against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Making his first appearance inside the squared circle since his shocking upset of boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, the undefeated Russian scored his 21st career victory over dangerous Mexican fighter Gilberto Ramirez. In the early going, Ramirez appeared to win the second and third rounds as Bivol spent time feeling out the larger Ramirez, developing a plan of attack.
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Ready to Step into UFC 282 Main Event if Necessary; ‘I’m Gonna be Ready for Five Rounds’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon at UFC 282 against No. 3 ranked contend Magomed Ankalaev. Over the summer, all signs appeared to point towards a light heavyweight title showdown between new champion Jiri Prochazka and former titleholder Jan Blachowicz. Those plans quickly changed when Prochazka revealed that he opted to run back his fight-of-the-year contender with Glover Teixeira from UFC 275.
UFC Fight Night 214 bonuses: Neil Magny's historic finish earns $50,000
The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, awarding two submissions and two knockout finishes. After UFC Fight Night 214, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below. 'Performance of the Night': Tamires Vidal. A fighter’s UFC...
Shane Burgos injured, withdraws from PFL debut fight vs. Marlon Moraes
Shane Burgos’ debut with the PFL will have to wait until next year. Burgos, who signed with the PFL earlier this year, has pulled out of his fight against fellow former UFC standout Marlon Moraes, which was scheduled to take place Nov. 25 at the 2022 PFL Championships event. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the withdrawal with MMA Junkie following an initial report by Ariel Helwani.
Sean Strickland Shares A Video Of Himself Doing ‘The Most American Thing Ever’: ‘Shower With Your AK-47’
Sean Strickland shared a video of himself doing the most American thing ever, showering with an AK-47. Top-ranked middleweight contender Strickland is coming off a loss to title challenger Alex Pereira in his last outing in July at UFC 276. Strickland succumbed to Pereira’s signature left hook in the opening round and lost out on a potential shot at the gold. The outspoken star turned out to be a fan favorite during the build-up to the International Fight Week card in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC Fight Night 213: Official scorecards from Las Vegas
Check out the official scorecards from all 11 fights at UFC Fight Night 214 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Tamires Vidal def. Ramona Pascual via TKO UFC Fight Night 214 scorecard. Shayilan Neurdanbieke def. Darrick Minner via TKO UFC Fight Night 214. Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez via...
