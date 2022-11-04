ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itta Bena, MS

Mississippi Valley State punches back, beats Alabama AM

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UL8fE_0iyrte3x00

After two months of bumping its head against the wall, Mississippi Valley State finally broke into the win column on Thursday night.


MSVS’s offense came alive and its defense was solid as it took down Alabama A&M 30-20 in front of a national TV audience from Itta Bena.

Quarterback Jelani Eason led the way with three touchdowns as he returned from injury. He completed  15 passes for 177 pass yards and also finished with 64 rush yards and 111.1 quarterback rating.

The first score for Valley came on a seven-play, 57-yard drive culminating in a three-yard touchdown grab by Cameron Gardner to make it 7-0 at the 3:45 mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESHOO_0iyrte3x00

AAMU would eventually respond with a scoring drive that would see it go 80-yards in just four plays and a minute and a half with the big blow being a 56-yard strike from redshirt-sophomore quarterback Quincy Casey to tie the game.

Eason came back with a six-play, 55-yard drive with an 18-yard completion to Jacory Rankin and a 21-yard score to Rankin, as Valley would retake the lead with 8:52 left in the second quarter. It would control the game the rest of the way, coming up with the win.

AAMU has lost two games in less than a week following its Magic City Classic loss to Alabama A&M on Saturday. Alabama State regains bragging rights in Magic City Classic

The Delta Devils run game was working as well, as they rushed for 210 yards against the Bulldogs.

Mississippi Valley also got three field goals from Orlando Fernandez, including a 48-yarder. He also pumped out a 50-yard punt in the win.

The post Mississippi Valley State punches back, beats Alabama A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
breezynews.com

Whippets Finishes Post-Season Football with a Loss at Senatobia

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled all the way to Senatobia and played the Warriors to open post-season football action. The Warriors scored on their first drive. Halftime score, 7-0. The second half saw a lot more back and forth, with scoring by both teams. It truly came down to the wire, but the Warriors came out on top with the final score being 17-16.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Blues Promoter and Raconteur Bill Luckett Dies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bill Luckett was an attorney, small-town mayor, candidate for governor, blues promoter, friend and business partner of Morgan Freeman and irrepressible teller of tales about the people and culture of his beloved Mississippi. Luckett died Thursday at 73, a year after being diagnosed with cancer....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

Legendary rapper coming to Alabama to speak against violence

When Chuck D talks, people listen. That usually happens while he’s rapping by-any-means-possible rhymes onstage or on records with Public Enemy, his legendary rap group. This Friday though, instead of performing PE classics like “Fight the Power” and “Don’t Believe The Hype,” Chuck D will deliver the keynote address at “Stomp the Violence,” a Huntsville event set for 6-9 p.m. at the Von Braun Center East Hall 3, address 700 Monroe St. The theme of Chuck D’s address, titled “A Message for Sleeping Giants,” is conflict resolution.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

NO DEAL ! UMMC Walks away from Greenwood-Leflore Hospital Talks

GREENWOOD - It appears the deal that has kept the Greenwood Leflore Hospital on life support.... has died, putting the hospital itself at risk of flat-lining. Late Friday, the Greenwood Leflore Hospital released a statement saying UMMC had broken off talks for taking over the hospital leaving it with not willing partners to stay open and only enough money to continue through the end of the month.
GREENWOOD, MS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy