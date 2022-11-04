ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Powerball jackpot climbs to record-setting $1.6B

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFm0w_0iyrsviR00

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing swelled to $1.6 billion by midday Friday, making it the largest prize in lottery history.

According to a news release issued by Powerball, the payout for Saturday’s drawing has officially surpassed the world record set by the 2016 Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion split among three players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

“This Powerball game is delivering exactly what our players want,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said in a prepared statement.

“We are witnessing history in the making with this $1.6 billion jackpot! What’s also exciting is that this run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more,” Svitko added.

A jackpot winner for the multistate lottery has not been selected in more than three months.

According to The Associated Press, the advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the lump sum, cash prize.

The lump sum payout for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million, Powerball confirmed.

According to Powerball officials, if Saturday’s drawing goes winless, the record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner will be tied. The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Powerball jackpot surpasses $1 billion after no Saturday winner drawn

BOSTON - The next Powerball jackpot will be the second biggest in the game's history after yet another drawing with no big winner.No one took home the jackpot Saturday night. The winning numbers were 19-31-40-46-57 and the red Powerball was 23.The estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is now $1 billion. The one-time all-cash option now stands at $497.3 million.  This is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and only the second time in the game's history the prize has reached $1 billion.The largest prize in game history came in 2016 when winners from California, Florida, and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion prize.There have been 37 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Powerball jackpot leaps to estimated $800 million for Saturday night drawing

The already massive Powerball jackpot keeps on growing. No winning tickets were sold for the estimated $700 million pot of gold up for grabs in Wednesday night's drawing, which was already the game's biggest this year. So Saturday night, the grand prize will be at least approximately $800 million, Powerball officials say. The number could grow as more and more tickets are gobbled up.
iheart.com

Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday Night October 26th reaches $700 Million

The Powerball jackpot has grown again. The jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 is now the 5th largest in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $700 million, up from the $680 million prize that was announced on Monday night, due to increased ticket sales.
CBS Denver

Powerball jackpot races past $1 billion mark to estimated $1.2 billion

The suspense surrounding Powerball's gigantic jackpots will keep on building. There were no winning tickets sold for Monday night's drawing with a jackpot of almost $1 billion so the grand prize for Wednesday night's selections will be a minimum of roughly $1.2 billion, Powerball officials say.The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were: 13-19-36-39-59 and a Powerball 13.Wednesday's jackpot will have a cash value of at least $596.7 million.The jackpot could grow as more and more tickets are sold.The $1.2 billion pot of gold would be the second-largest in Powerball history, trailing only the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot....
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections

WASHINGTON — (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
78K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy