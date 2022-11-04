ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

svvoice.com

Sunnyvale Announces 2022 Community Award Winners

Sunnyvale paid tribute to one of the city’s biggest advocates for bicycle and pedestrian safety this year. Ari Feinsmith was the recipient of the City’s top honor, the Mayor’s Award of Excellence (individual). Feinsmith has dedicated much of his time in Sunnyvale to making the streets safer...
SUNNYVALE, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Who should you vote for in Milpitas?

This Election Season, The Milpitas Beat has hosted four Candidate Forums, and written articles on candidates across Milpitas Mayoral, City Council, and School Board races. We’ve compiled everything here for our readers, so that you can learn more about the candidates and feel empowered to vote. Candidate Forum Videos.
MILPITAS, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

UC top nine percent letters cause division

Sweaty palms, a racing heartbeat, and a terrible dark haze that doesn’t let any rational thoughts through. Everyone’s been there, feeling scared of the future. For high school seniors planning to attend college, there’s nothing more stressful than the long process they have to endure. College is a gateway to the next chapter of independence in their lives and the many opportunities and life experiences to come. It’s understandable that students would like to know which colleges are open to them as soon as possible. Students can learn this through a letter informing them that they are in the top nine percent of seniors at BHS, essentially guaranteeing them a spot at least one University of California school. However, this practice actually does more harm than it does good.
milpitasbeat.com

Which Milpitas Mayoral & City Council candidates raised the most money for their campaigns?

As we get closer to Election Day, candidates are putting in their last efforts toward convincing Milpitas residents why they deserve their vote. October 22 was the deadline for candidates to file their last Campaign Disclosure Statements before November 8. The Beat studied statements across all Mayoral and City Council candidates to give readers a breakdown of monetary contributions, as well as independent expenditures from Political Action Committees (PACs).
MILPITAS, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crime top of mind in hotly contested Alameda County District Attorney's race

OAKLAND -- For many Bay Area residents, when thinking about the upcoming election, crime is top of mind. In the East Bay, two candidates are trying to earn people's votes to become the next Alameda County district attorney. It's a historic election because regardless of who wins, they will be the first Black person to be elected district attorney in the county. This race comes at a time when crime is surging in the city of Oakland. Terry Wiley has decades of experience inside the DA's office. Pamela Price is a civil rights attorney and says she brings a different lens that...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
travelyouman.com

15 Best Places to Visit San Jose (Fun Things To Do)

The third-largest city in California and the commercial center of Silicon Valley’s San Francisco Bay region is San Jose. It is widely recognized for its pleasant, sunny climate, creative neighborhood, and strong historical ties to the agricultural sector. San Jose’s thriving downtown core, where ancient thoroughfares like San Pedro...
SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Palo Alto school test scores buck county and state trends

The Palo Alto Unified School District saw its standardized test scores improve in English language arts compared to before the pandemic, while its math scores declined more modestly than the averages across the county and state, according to new data released by the state in late October. In Palo Alto,...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

The beaver is back: Pair of the semiaquatic rodents spotted in Palo Alto

More than 160 years ago, the sight and sound of beavers in local creeks was likely common, splashing their paddle-like tails with their brown bodies gliding through the water with noses just above the water line. Exterminated by hunting, the North American beaver, scientific name Castor canadensis, has not only...
PALO ALTO, CA
oaklandside.org

New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $15.5 Million, This Modern Marvel in Hillsborough with Design Innovations Evokes The Glamour of The Hollywood Hills

121 Bella Vista Drive Home in Hillsborough, California for Sale. 121 Bella Vista Drive, Hillsborough, California is an elite new construction home evokes the glamour of the Hollywood Hills, where luxe retreats embrace nature be Award-winning architect Leonard Ng. This Home in Hillsborough offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 121 Bella Vista Drive, please contact Geoffrey Nelson (Phone: 650-455-3735) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
HILLSBOROUGH, CA

