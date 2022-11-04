ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

Shingle thieves strike again

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News told you about some thieves who broke into Habitat for Humanity and stole shingles earlier this week. It appears three days later those thieves struck again, this time targeting a roofing business in New Orleans East, and again they were caught on camera. Paul...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO

Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
METAIRIE, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Person of interest sought in March homicide

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a person of interest for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on March 19 in the 2600 block of Gladiolus Street. Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed 31-year-old Nicole Brown, pictured...
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect in Chef Menteur shooting is arrested

The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District has arrested 48-year-old Felix Jackson in connection with a shooting Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to the police report, shortly before 1 p.m., the victim approached another man’s vehicle and the two began arguing. During...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bogalusa PD: Man arrested for fatal shooting outside of football game

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department announced that they have arrested a man for the fatal shooting outside Bogalusa High School’s Lumberjack Stadium during a football game in mid-October. Police say Lakendall Brown turned himself in with his attorney on Friday. Brown is charged with Second Degree...
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
LULING, LA
WDSU

Terrytown 18-year-old killed in three-car crash

TERRYTOWN, La. — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed an 18-year-old from Terrytown. According to State Police, troopers arrived to a crash on Behrman highway near Nova Street in Terrytown around 7 p.m. M'Kya Arnold, of Terrytown, was pronounced dead on the scene. State...
TERRYTOWN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
