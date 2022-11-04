Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Five shootings across New Orleans this weekend; three juveniles among the victims
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a string of shootings that happened across the New Orleans area on Saturday and early Sunday morning. Six shootings occurred in the city in the hours between noon Saturday and just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Victims in three of the shootings were juveniles.
Surge in shootings Saturday in New Orleans
Six shootings from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning have NOPD searching for suspects amid another violent surge. A 14-year-old boy was shot shortly after noon Saturday in Algiers.
Two women shot on Bourbon Street
New Orleans Police say bullets were flying in the French Quarter just after midnight. “Victims heard gunshots and both sustained gunshot wounds, according to an initial police report.
Six robberies across NOLA overnight, one shot
According to the NOPD, five of the six incidents involved weapons and sent one person to the hospital.
WDSU
New Orleans police release image of man accused of stealing truck with baby inside in Lakeview
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has released new images of a suspect sought in connection with a car theft that happened in Lakeview a few weeks ago. A child was inside the car at the time of the theft. According to police, the suspect is accused...
NOLA.com
Family IDs man shot outside New Orleans library, contests police conclusion of suicide
When police arrived at the scene of a shooting outside the East New Orleans Regional Library, on Wednesday afternoon, they first deemed it a homicide. Less than an hour later, they called it a suicide. Relatives of the dead man, Junious Coleman, 28, aren't buying it. They think he was...
Terrebonne Sheriffs capture homicide suspect
Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs announced the arrest of a man wanted for a September 26, 2022, homicide, in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive. Brandt Bennett, 18, was taken into custody in connection with the investigation.
WWL-TV
Shingle thieves strike again
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News told you about some thieves who broke into Habitat for Humanity and stole shingles earlier this week. It appears three days later those thieves struck again, this time targeting a roofing business in New Orleans East, and again they were caught on camera. Paul...
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO
Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
JP Sheriff’s office wants to question group of individuals in video of River Ridge explosion
On Halloween night, a mailbox exploded-- sending shrapnel as far as 60 feet away.
gentillymessenger.com
Person of interest sought in March homicide
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a person of interest for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on March 19 in the 2600 block of Gladiolus Street. Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed 31-year-old Nicole Brown, pictured...
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect in Chef Menteur shooting is arrested
The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District has arrested 48-year-old Felix Jackson in connection with a shooting Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to the police report, shortly before 1 p.m., the victim approached another man’s vehicle and the two began arguing. During...
Bogalusa PD: Man arrested for fatal shooting outside of football game
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department announced that they have arrested a man for the fatal shooting outside Bogalusa High School’s Lumberjack Stadium during a football game in mid-October. Police say Lakendall Brown turned himself in with his attorney on Friday. Brown is charged with Second Degree...
NOLA.com
Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
WDSU
Bogalusa police arrest one suspect in fatal high school football game shooting, 2 other suspects still at large
BOGALUSA, La. — A suspect in a deadly shooting outside of a Bogalusa High School football game is now in police custody. Investigators say Lakendall Brown, who was wanted for second-degree murder, turned himself in Friday afternoon. "This week we obtained arrest warrants for the person we believe responsible...
Louisiana football game murder investigation “far from over,” according to police
According to the Bogalusa Police Department, police issued arrest warrants for 18-year-old Lakendall Travon Brown, 18-year-old Jordan Smith, Jr., and 27-year-old Jerome Wilson.
WDSU
Terrytown 18-year-old killed in three-car crash
TERRYTOWN, La. — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed an 18-year-old from Terrytown. According to State Police, troopers arrived to a crash on Behrman highway near Nova Street in Terrytown around 7 p.m. M'Kya Arnold, of Terrytown, was pronounced dead on the scene. State...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death in Desire neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Desire Thursday night. According to NOPD, Harbor Police found the man on the side of the road near Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue around 9:33 p.m. The man was pronounced deceased...
Waterfront area murder near the Industrial Canal
New Orleans Police are working a murder along the water front area near the intersection of Poland and Florida Avenues. The body of an adult male was discovered around 9:30 last night suffering from an unknown number of gunshot wounds.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
