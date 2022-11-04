Clearfield County hosts Thanksgiving in a Box food drive

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 2nd annual Thanksgiving in a Box is being sponsored by New Story Schools DuBois.

The food drive has started and they’re hoping to collect the necessary items to support many families in their community. New Story Schools is collecting donations from individuals, organizations and businesses to package together a box full of food.

The main donation station is at New Story School DuBois, which is located at 460 Jeffers Street. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 14.

Where can you donate?

DuBois Chamber of Commerce

The DuBois Mall (Multiple store locations will have stations)

Lakeside United Methodist Church

Baka’s Barbershop/WPAL Fitness Center

Life Community Church

St. Catherine of Siena Church

Treasure Lake Interdenominational Church

First United Presbyterian Church

Christian Missionary Alliance

What can be donated?

Turkeys (Or gift cards)

Boxed mashed potatos

Boxed stuffing

Canned vegetables (Green beans or corn)

Cranberry sauce

Gravy

Boxes are set to be distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the DuBois Mall (next to UZI’s) from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. or until the boxes are gone.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

For more information or questions you can contact Tim Port at (814) 201- 9256 or timothy.port@newstoryschools.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.