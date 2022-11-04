JOHNSTON, IOWA (November 4, 2022) — Des Moines Metro Opera added a new American work to the operatic canon with the world premiere of A Thousand Acres during its 2022 season. Iowa PBS will present the broadcast premiere of Des Moines Metro Opera Presents A Thousand Acres on Friday, November 18, 8:30PM, bringing this exclusive presentation to Iowans statewide.

