Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
Matt Milano, Tre White among the inactives for Bills vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bills (6-1) will be without a top linebacker, veteran safety, and top cornerback as they face the Jets (5-3) at MetLife Stadium. Linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) was injured against the Packers Sunday night and didn't practice until Friday on a limited basis. He's particularly valuable to the Buffalo defense because of the "hybrid" role that he's able to play in helping to stop the run, as well as in pass coverage.
Most Buffalo Land Is Owned By This Organization
There is a lot of land in New York's second-largest city, and you may be surprised by who owns the largest share of it. All across the country, there are some people and businesses that own a lot of land and property. For example, according to an article in USA...
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
Buffalo Restaurant Vandalized, Western New York Steps Up To Help Owner
A new and popular eatery in Buffalo was the recent victim of vandalism. Still, some Western New York community members stepped up and helped the owner recover from some of the damage quickly. Crazy Good Eatz, a new restaurant that opened on Main Street in the Delavan/Hospital neighborhood of Buffalo...
Iguana Found At Bills Game Has A New Home In Buffalo
The big green visitor that visited Highmark Stadium last Sunday night has found a new home here in Western New York. was found by a Sunday Night Football crew member, they were shocked and surprised. After taking some time to warm up the poor, freezing creature - who had accidentally hitched a ride with them all the way from Florida - they called the Erie County SPCA, who took the big fella into their care.
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
'Stefon Digguana' adopted by Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics
The one and only 'Stefon Digguana' has been adopted by Jeff Musial of Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Focusing on lineup for Bills stadium construction management team
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the new Bills stadium negotiations continuing among the state, Erie County, and the Bills organization, we learned earlier this week about which construction companies will be involved in the projected $1.4 billion project. 2 On Your Side took a closer look Friday at those...
Group selected to build Bills stadium
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Thursday it was announced that a Buffalo-based joint-venture team was selected by Pegula Sports & Entertainment to build the new Buffalo Bills stadium. Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company in association with 34 Group was selected to along with the project management firm,...
Body found, pulled from Cazenovia Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from Cazenovia Creek on Saturday morning. Police were called to the creek, near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded helped pull the body from the water, according to Buffalo Police. Erie County medical examiners will conduct...
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Girls on the Run Fall 5K held Saturday morning in Delaware Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather was ideal for the Girls on the Run Fall 5K, which was held Saturday morning in Delaware Park. Girls from across Western New York join teams at their schools, and they meet twice a week to learn about empowerment and good sportsmanship. They've been training for this race for some time.
Wintry weather on the horizon for WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn next week with cold and multiple chances of lake effect snows. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool down on Tuesday.
theburn.com
Report: Buffalo’s famous Anchor Bar headed to Leesburg
Big news on the local dining scene. The famous Anchor Bar from Buffalo, New York is planning on opening one of their restaurants in Leesburg. That’s according to the Washington Business Journal, which reported the news Thursday afternoon. The Anchor Bar will reportedly open in the Village at Leesburg...
Millions more will be spent on infrastructure projects across Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the heels of an announcement of a massive infrastructure improvement on Main Street, more money is flowing into Buffalo for some similar projects. It's going to be spent in an area of the city, which local leaders say has been neglected for far too long.
Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd returns to work
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd has returned to work. Lloyd was on paid administrative leave for three years. He was removed by the former superintendent, Dr. Kriner Cash, for alleged financial issues that he denied from the start. Lloyd oversees millions of dollars for the athletic department for the school district.
erienewsnow.com
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0