Read full article on original website
Heather M
2d ago
And this is when you see the justice system is a joke. Just goes to show if you've got money you can get away with anything. She's such trash.
Reply(1)
16
alrad
2d ago
Wake up people this is not a wh!te privilege thing this is a money thing. If you're rich you don't have to do the time. If you're poor you go straight to the slammer for years and years
Reply
7
Guest Guest
2d ago
Wonder what the "special circumstances" were especially since he was sleeping? Dispicable!
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Car Crash In Amarillo
A Saturday morning wreck in downtown Amarillo has left one man dead. Amarillo Police says at 1:43 a.m.the wreck happened in the 1200 block of South Taylor Street, November 5th, involving a large concrete structure.. Twenty-two-years old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola is said to have been going south on Taylor and...
1 dead after a wreck involving a large concrete structure near downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a wreck that happened early Saturday morning leaving one man dead. According to an APD press release, at around 1:43 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of south Taylor Street on Nov. 5 to a wreck involving a large concrete […]
KFDA
Student Crime Stoppers still looking for tips in Avondale shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo is still looking for tips in trying to identify the suspects involved in a shooting at Avondale elementary. On Saturday, Oct. 29 at around 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to Avondale Elementary for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a...
kgncnewsnow.com
Student Crimestoppers-Avondale Shooting
Amarillo Student Crimestoppers are getting in on the hunt for a suspect in the October 29th shooting at Avondale Elementary. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was seen at the time as wearing a blue jacket, a black ski mask, and darker-colored pants.
Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Gun Violence In Amarillo
Gun violence in Amarillo is on the rise. Harvard University and the Amarillo Police department are detailing the increase in violence is among area youth. Most of the cases committed in the city are committed by young adults or juveniles, with about 15% among school aged youth. It’s estimated that...
abc7amarillo.com
Police release photos of suspect wanted for shooting boy multiple times at school park
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for shooting a 15-year-old boy multiple times at Avondale School Park. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the park behind Avondale Elementary School. Officers were told several juveniles had...
abc7amarillo.com
Driver, 22, ejected, killed after hitting guard rail, 'large concrete structure'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A 22-year-old Amarillo man was killed in a crash overnight when police said he hit a "large concrete structure." The crash happened about 1:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of south Taylor Street. According to police, Isaiah Humberto Mendiola was traveling at a high rate...
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
KFDA
Amarillo police: Donating money to people on roadways could cause wrecks
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is warning drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway to donate money to people on the street. APD said there’s an increase of people at intersections asking for donations, but there’s also an increase in people being hit by vehicles.
APD saw ‘abnormal’ number of shootings on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to four unrelated shootings across the city on Saturday, which left one person dead and five others injured. Cpl. Jeb Hilton with APD said on Tuesday that is an abnormal number of shootings for a Saturday. So far, only one arrest has been made from these incidents. APD […]
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with aggravated assault case
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case. According to officials, on Oct. 29, at around 11 p.m., officers were called to NE 15th and N Cleveland on a man who had been shot. Witnesses stated that a dark colored car was...
4 dead after Friday morning wreck in Armstrong County
CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four people were killed in a wreck Friday morning in Armstrong County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas DPS reports that at around 4:15 a.m., on Nov. 4, an SUV was going east in the westbound lanes of US 287 east of Claude when it collided with a […]
1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
Amarillo police warn about dangers of stopping on roadways
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Thanksgiving approaches, many families are planning their trips around the state and the Amarillo Police Department recently warned drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway for any reason. APD said that there is an increase in people asking for donations at intersections, along with an increase in pedestrians […]
KFDA
Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals. The shelter is always seeking physical donations of:
KFDA
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible. Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.
KFDA
Early voting recap in Randall and Potter counties
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Friday we reported a low early voting turn out, but there was still time to boost the numbers. Early voting numbers are in across the state and reports show that the numbers have dropped. Austin American Statesman reports the Texas early voting turnout this year...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Killed In NW Amarillo
A 19-year-old Amarillo man was killed over the weekend. Police were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Street about multiple gunshot victims, and once there they found 2 males inside and a female in the backyard. Police say one of the men and the woman...
abc7amarillo.com
Woman found dead in McLean, preliminary autopsy results say cause was animal attack
MCLEAN, Texas (KVII) — A woman was found dead on Saturday in McLean and the preliminary autopsy indicates the cause of death as an animal attack. The Gray County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean on Saturday. When deputies arrived, McLean Fire and EMS were already on the scene.
Comments / 19