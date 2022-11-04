Read full article on original website
Elite Casino Resort Properties Team Up to Support Local Veteran Organizations in Washington, Lyon, and Scott Counties
RIVERSIDE, IOWA (November 7, 2022) — Elite Casino Resorts is proud to support Veterans organizations by giving guests free slot play for making contributions to charities in each of the communities we serve. Elite’s Giving Back Program has raised funds for numerous local charities, but for the first time Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort, and Rhythm City Casino and Resort have coordinated efforts to make a positive impact throughout the state of Iowa.
Program Helps Physicians Become Leaders in Today’s Business Environment
DES MOINES, IOWA (November 7, 2022) — Providers today face an era of change unlike any before. Shifting requirements and fiscal uncertainty can create a chaotic atmosphere for professionals and providers. During times like these, strong leaders with innovative and focused decision-making abilities are required. The Physician Business Leadership Certification program is designed to give physicians the tools to become successful leaders in today’s complex health care environment.
