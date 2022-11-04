RIVERSIDE, IOWA (November 7, 2022) — Elite Casino Resorts is proud to support Veterans organizations by giving guests free slot play for making contributions to charities in each of the communities we serve. Elite’s Giving Back Program has raised funds for numerous local charities, but for the first time Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort, and Rhythm City Casino and Resort have coordinated efforts to make a positive impact throughout the state of Iowa.

