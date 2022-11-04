Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
US real estate platform Prevu buys mortgage tech from shuttered Reali
Digital homebuying platform Prevu has completed the acquisition of mortgage technology assets from recently closed fintech Reali for an undisclosed sum. Reali closed down in September this year citing “challenging” real estate and financial market conditions. According to the terms of the transaction, all the technology and intellectual...
fintechfutures.com
French paytech start-up Fintecture lands €26m Series A funding
Paris-based B2B payment platform Fintecture has raised €26 million in a Series A funding round. Participating in the round were new investors Eurazeo, RTP Global, HEC Ventures and Allianz Trade, as well as existing investors Target Global, Samaipata and Societe Generale, with angel investors also taking part. The new...
fintechfutures.com
EIPP and the mobile revolution in B2B payments
Imagine it is the seventh day of the month and you are in a train when the clock strikes 7pm. You suddenly realise that it is the last day to pay your electricity bill. What would you do?. Well, in today’s mobile age, you open your mobile banking or payments...
EU's Call of Duty: Probe Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has launched an investigation into Microsoft’s planned takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard, fearing the $69 billion deal would distort fair competition in the market. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, first announced the agreement to buy the California-based game publisher in January, but it still awaits scrutiny from antitrust regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere. If it goes through, the all-cash deal would be the largest in the history of the tech industry. Members of the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s executive arm, said in a statement Tuesday that “the point is to ensure that the gaming ecosystem remains vibrant to the benefit of users in a sector that is evolving at a fast pace.” “We must ensure that opportunities remain for future and existing distributors of PC and console video games, as well as for rival suppliers of PC operating systems,” the commissioners said. The commission has until March 23, 2023, to decide whether to approve the deal.
Inflation Impact: Unsecured Loans and Credit Card Spending Are on the Rise — What Are the Risks?
Following a slowdown in credit card spending and unsecured personal loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, both are back on the rise in a big way. Bankcard balances in the U.S. hit a record high during...
fintechfutures.com
Nordea partners Boost.ai for “chat-first” virtual agent drive
Scandinavian bank Nordea has adopted a “chat-first” approach across all markets, leveraging virtual agents from Boost.ai to improve customer enquiry resolution rates at the bank. Nordea says the virtual agents can resolve most customer queries without the need for humans to get involved, boasting a 91% resolution rate...
fintechfutures.com
US OCC to establish office of fintech next year
The US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is to set up an Office of Financial Technology early next year. With the new office, the OCC says it intends to “bolster its expertise and ability to adapt to a rapidly changing banking landscape” and provide “strategic leadership, vision and perspective” for its financial technology activities and related supervision.
fintechfutures.com
US lender Dwight Funding bags $100m credit facility
Dwight Funding, a New York-based lender for brands and platforms, has secured a $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility from IDB Bank. Ben Brachot, co-founder of Dwight, says the facility will support the company’s growth and allow it to invest further in its proprietary technology and improve its lending experience.
fintechfutures.com
TIAA agrees to sell its banking arm to suite of investors
Retirement and investment solutions provider TIAA is set to sell its banking arm, TIAA Bank, to a suite of investors for an undisclosed sum. The firm says the move will allow it to “refocus” on its retirement business, with the bank to be sold to investors with “extensive experience” in financial services.
fintechfutures.com
The demise of the 90-day rule and the future of open banking
The FCA’s recent amendment to the 90-day open banking reauthentication rule came into effect a few weeks ago – a change that was introduced back in November 2021. It signals a new breakthrough for open banking, bound to reduce high drop-off rates and reduce unnecessary friction for consumers.
Comments / 0