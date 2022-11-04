I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!

