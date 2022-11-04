Read full article on original website
Anna to celebrate Christmas on Main
ANNA — Downtown Anna businesses are joining together to welcome shoppers of all ages to attend Christmas on Main Street to be held Nov. 12, 2022. Businesses and organizations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to offer goods for holiday shopping. • Anna District Historical Society...
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
BHS set to host Rotary Pancake Breakfast
You’re invited to a breakfast that supports education this weekend. The Bellefontaine Rotary Club will host a scholarship pancake breakfast Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon (all you can eat) in the Bellefontaine High School Cafeteria. Tickets are available at the door or from any Rotarian. The cost is...
Out of the past
————— John Steinle and Harry Conner were out hunting yesterday and killed 39 rabbits which weighed 117 pounds. These will be served in hassenpeffer style at the Elk’s tomorrow night. ————— R. G. Knox and Sam Lyon associated together in the grocery...
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
Edison State to present tribute to Vietnam War vets
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College diversity committee, on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., will host a readers theatre production to pay tribute to 11 men who died in the Vietnam War at the Battle of Angel’s Wing on March 8–9, 1969. The most-visited memorial in...
300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
New Choices plans furniture purchase
SIDNEY — New Choices, an organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse to find help, shelter and safety. It is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and will use gifts to purchase commercial grade furniture for its shelter. “Since the beginning of COVID,...
Spirit EMS record
According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two less than the week prior. Seven of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
Finding Belonging in Findlay
The term belonging can be elusive in both meaning and understanding. What does it mean to belong to something? Is it necessary to belong in order to be acknowledged by others? What does belonging look like in a community?. As defined by John A. Powell, director of the UC Berkeley...
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Families in Northwest Dayton need our help!
The Hope Center for Families was created with the mission of equipping individuals, children, and families in Northwest Dayton and the surrounding area with the resources, tools, and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency through a four-pillar pathway approach – Education, Economic Mobility, Health & Well-Being and Community. A number of...
Attending my first SPOOM conference
I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
Area school district experiencing ‘crisis’ with student homelessness
SPRINGFIELD — In 2020, the city of Springfield declared homelessness a public health crisis because the pandemic caused shelters to shut down. Shelters have reopened, but homelessness is still a problem — specifically within Springfield City Schools. Roughly 300 students enrolled in Springfield City Schools are homeless and...
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
3 injured after crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
Board hears report on student safety
PIQUA – School safety was highlighted during the Upper Valley Career Center’s Board of Education meeting in October. Joe Davis provided board members with an overview of the District’s safety plan. Davis focused on the safety improvements that have been implemented over the past decade. He gave an overview of the upgrades that are in-process and answered board members’ questions.
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
Female firefighters work to change the industry
In a field dominated by men, women have their sights set on change at fire departments across the region. Emily Bowsher and Tanesha Manley, both firefighter-paramedics, are the fourth and fifth women on the Lima Fire Department, and they’re the only two to have worked together on the same shift. The department is “built on tradition,” but Bowsher said diversity of thought will come with people of all backgrounds joining up.
Clifton Mill light display to return for 2022 Christmas season
The Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill will return for the 2022 Christmas season from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.
