Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Two more cold fronts in the forecast, then...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are two more weather events pointed at the Gem state this week. After that, things go quite for a while. Usually this would be the result of a large ridge of high pressure returning to the region. If that happened, it would be a storm killer. But that is not the case. For lack of a better term, starting Thursday, the pattern goes wishy-washy for a few days. Believe me, that is better than a giant high building into the western states. You may be thinking the weatherman has lost his mind. Wishy-washy? What Meteorology College teaches that? They don’t, but, it’s the best way to describe what will happen.
Post Register
Adventure Weather Alert: Winter storm warning for west central mountains
Boise, IDAHO — The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a winter storm warning for the west central mountains in Idaho. The storm warning is in effect until 6pm on Friday. Some areas could see 8 to 15 inches and 30 mph wind gusts. The NWS says the...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
Post Register
Banned book lesson thrusts Oklahoma teacher into campaign
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Summer Boismier was living her childhood dream. She grew up a bookworm, became a high school English teacher, and filled both her classroom and home with her favorite literature. She taught her students: “Stories are what is fundamental about the human experience. We all have...
Comments / 0