How Much Gold and Silver Should You Purchase for Your Portfolio?

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. So you’ve decided to invest in precious metals. Congratulations! Now for the hard work of deciding what percentage of gold and what percentage of silver will make up your portfolio, and how much can you spend on acquiring gold and silver?
NASDAQ

Down 24%-45%, 2 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

Investors looking for stability and secure dividends have a lot of good choices to buy right now. Two, in particular, are Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) and McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC). In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down what makes these two compelling and how they could fit into your portfolio now.
TheStreet

High-Dividend Stock ETFs: Morningstar's Favorites

The stock market has been nothing if not volatile in 2022, with the CBOE Volatility Index soaring 49% year to date. One investment that makes sense in times of market turmoil is dividend stocks. You can get a steady, sometimes rising, payout from them plus the opportunity for capital gains.

