Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Launches $50M Investment for Next Generation of Sports Companies
Dick’s Sporting Goods announced the launch of DSG Ventures, a $50 million in-house fund that will invest in innovative companies that will help shape the future of sport. To start, the initiative will focus its efforts on companies and rising entrepreneurs that directly serve athletes and their communities, or that help Dick’s better serve its own consumers. Partners include Moolah Kicks, the emerging women’s basketball performance footwear brand built by and for female ballers; SidelineSwap, one of the fastest growing online marketplaces for sporting goods; Courtside Ventures, which partners with early-stage founders in sports, gaming and wellness; Out&Back, one-stop shop when it...
hbsdealer.com
Lowe's is selling its Canadian retail business
A $400 million deal is described as a move to simplify operations. Lowe’s agreed to sell its Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments, for $400 million in cash, and performance-based deferred consideration. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian...
hackernoon.com
Finance Transformation: The Role Of Technology
Finance transformation is changing your organization's finances to meet your goals and objectives better. Recently, finance transformation has become an emerging trend in finance because it disrupts the traditional system by adopting the efficacy of technology. According to Gartner, a reputable technological research and consulting firm, 69% of business leaders believe digitization initiatives are accelerating and most expect digital technologies to drastically transform the finance industry by 2026. Additionally, Alexander Bant, the Chief of Research for Gartner Finance, opined that CFOs now must invest in digital enterprises, meaning their business models and operations, while at the same time accelerating the digital investments they're making in the finance function itself.
ffnews.com
Another Financial Crisis?! Not for R3’s Mike Wilkins! – FF Salon at Sibos 2022
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we sat down with Mike Wilkins, the Head of Industry Solutions at enterprise technology and services provider, R3, to discuss the future of faster payments, and how financial institutions should all be aiming to exact equal access for all. Wilkins gets...
ffnews.com
Monument Re Completes Acquisition of Portfolio from Zurich International Life
Monument Re announced today that its Isle of Man subsidiary Monument International Life Assurance Company Limited has completed the acquisition of the closed book portfolio of Zurich International Life Limited’s Singapore long-term life insurance business. The Zurich ILL Singapore branch portfolio and employees have transferred into the Singapore branch of Monument International Life Assurance Company following receipt of court and regulatory approvals in the Isle of Man and Singapore.
ffnews.com
DKK Partners Joins London Chamber of Commerce & Industry Offering Global FX Services
DKK Partners, an emerging markets (EM) foreign exchange (FX) liquidity provider, has joined the London Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) following a record year of growth. DKK will work with members of the LCCI to offer its suite of key services, including FX risk management, access to deep liquidity pools, and local collections for overseas trading. The LCCI is London’s key hub for the business community with around 3,000 members, helping their businesses through a range of services and products enabling them to create connections and advocate on behalf of London’s business community.
ffnews.com
TOKEN2049 London Sold Out and Set To Welcome Thousands In The Financial Capital
TOKEN2049 London, Europe’s premier crypto event, has hit full attendee capacity, and is set to welcome thousands during the two day event on 9th and 10th of November at Magazine London. Bringing together the most influential executives, founders, and thought leaders in Web3, the conference has published a comprehensive...
ffnews.com
Carpool Conversations at ITC Vegas with Sherif Gemayel, Trufla – Why insurance brokers are like Big Tech
‘Dear Brokers, you’re more like Amazon than you think’. Hitching a ride to the InsurTech Connect conference at Mandalay Bay, Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla Technology, sheds some light on the digital revolution that insurance brokers are facing. Trufla Technology was born out of a brokerage, making them...
ffnews.com
Hugh Burden – AutoRek – What is AutoRek?
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we travel up to Glasgow to talk to Hugh Burden, the Head of Sales at AutoRek, about his extensive career in the financial services industry, from banks to insurers, and how he landed at AutoRek. The company provides financial data management services focusing...
ffnews.com
ToYou Partners with M2P Fintech to Enable Seamless Payments Solutions Across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
ToYou is a SuperApp that aggregates multiple services and adds a new dimension to logistics in Saudi Arabia. Through a single app, ToYou enables consumers to find, purchase, and have anything delivered, from groceries and restaurant deliveries to passenger transportation and courier services. ToYou’s rapid expansion mirrors Saudi Arabia’s growing appetite for digital services, including new payment methods. In a country where 98% of the population has internet access, digital payments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are on the rise, with digital transactions expected to reach $42.3 billion this year and $78.4 billion by 2027. Regarding e-commerce, the numbers are similarly convincing. The Saudi domestic online market is anticipated to double to $2 billion by 2025.
REV Group Appoints President of REV Fire Group
BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a leading company that designs and manufactures specialty vehicles in the fire & emergency, commercial and recreation industries, announces Dan DesRochers has joined their executive leadership team as President of REV Fire Group. Reporting to Rod Rushing, President and CEO of REV Group, DesRochers will oversee the REV Fire Group brands E-ONE ®, Ferrara™, KME™, Spartan Emergency Response ®, Smeal™, Spartan Fire Chassis™ and Ladder Tower™. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005684/en/ REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a leading company that designs and manufactures specialty vehicles in the fire & emergency, commercial and recreation industries, announces Dan DesRochers has joined their executive leadership team as President of REV Fire Group. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cash-Strapped SMBs Tap Digital Tools to Ease Working Capital Challenges
The past few years have put the resilience of Main Street SMBs to the test, and they’re still not out of the woods. When the pandemic hit nearly three years ago, the great digital shift was focused on finding new ways to reach consumers, to find new delivery channels and navigate lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.
ffnews.com
Dhiraj Bajaj – Bank of America – Sibos 2022
At Sibos 2022, we sat down with Dhiraj Bajaj, the Head of Asia Pacific FI and NBFI Sales at the Bank of America, to discuss the rapidly moving digitisation efforts in the APAC region, from clearing to cross-border payments and remittances. For Bajaj, customer experience is the top priority –...
ffnews.com
Geoff Brady – Bank of America – Sibos 2022
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Geoff Brady, the Global Head of Trade Finance at the Bank of America, to talk about delivering trade finance services regardless of the climate, and regulation consciousness. For Brady, digitising trade finance is essential, the benefit of which will allow end-users to receive...
AdWeek
Wieden+Kennedy London Appoint Ana and Hermeti Balarin as Creative Leaders
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Celebrated creative leaders Ana and Hermeti Balarin are returning to the U.K. to run Wieden+Kennedy London as chief creative...
ffnews.com
Snowdrop Solutions releases enhanced version of its transaction enrichment API: Snowdrop Merchant Reconciliation System™
Leading transaction enrichment provider Snowdrop Solutions Ltd. today announced the launch of its upgraded Snowdrop Merchant Reconciliation System™ or MRS 3.0. MRS helps Financial Service Providers create compelling and intuitive user experiences for consumers by simplifying messy payment transactions and clearly showing where money is spent. Built on the latest Google Maps and Cloud Platform technologies, the easy-to-use API is enterprise ready, simple to implement and highly scalable.
Ant Group-Owned ANEXT Bank Announces Embedded Financing Partnerships
Singapore-based digital wholesale bank ANEXT Bank, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ant Group, has launched a new program that aims to use embedded financing collaborations to make digital financial services more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS). The new ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists is open to...
ffnews.com
American Express Adds Nine Cards to Freedom Finance’s Growing Credit Card Marketplace
Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital lending marketplaces and embedded finance providers, is adding nine credit cards offered by American Express to its panel. American Express is one of the leading providers of credit cards in the UK and its inclusion in Freedom Finance’s marketplace further strengthens the platform’s growing card offering.
ffnews.com
AstroPay launches new Mastercard Prepaid Card
AstroPay, the online payment solution of choice for millions of users worldwide, is delighted to launch its new product in Brazil, a Mastercard prepaid card. This move will provide both new and existing AstroPay customers with the ability to pay in any store that accepts Mastercard. The introduction of this...
