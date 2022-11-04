ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Peninsula Healthcare Connection – a lifeline for growing local homeless communities, looking to expand

By Alex Dakers
peninsulapress.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalw.org

Mental health problems are often a consequence—not a cause—of homelessness

This story originally aired in December 7, 2016 and most recently aired in the November 3, 2022 episode of Crosscurrents. UCSF is conducting one of the first ongoing studies on the experience of homelessness among adults over 50. It’s called the Health Outcomes of People Experiencing Homelessness in Older Middle Age, or HOPE - HOME.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

ICU Units at UCSF Children's Hospitals at Capacity Due to RSV Cases

An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections are overwhelming Bay Area children's hospitals — forcing ICU units to send pediatric patients to other floors because they've reached capacity. Orange County declared a health emergency just after Halloween around its RSV outbreak in the county's pediatric...
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley inmates have complex path to early release

Joseph Vejar didn’t believe the phone call that ultimately led to his freedom. When he called his wife from a Solano prison in late 2020, she told him his case was being reviewed for early release. Vejar was skeptical. After three years in prison, he wasn’t used to getting good news. “I was waiting for... The post Silicon Valley inmates have complex path to early release appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Sunnyvale Announces 2022 Community Award Winners

Sunnyvale paid tribute to one of the city’s biggest advocates for bicycle and pedestrian safety this year. Ari Feinsmith was the recipient of the City’s top honor, the Mayor’s Award of Excellence (individual). Feinsmith has dedicated much of his time in Sunnyvale to making the streets safer...
SUNNYVALE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley could ban right turns on red in push for street safety

Berkeley could soon bar drivers from making right turns during red lights. The City Council took an initial step Thursday night toward making that change, which street safety groups say can help reduce the risk of car drivers hitting pedestrians and bicyclists. Berkeley could ultimately prohibit the maneuver along streets where crashes are common, or go further and ban it at all of the 135 intersections in the city that are controlled with stoplights.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

$2.5M Berkeley Home Designed by Julia Morgan Quickly Finds a Buyer

A delightful domicile designed by architect Julia Morgan has quickly found a buyer. The home is pending sale after less than two months on the market, according to Realtor.com®. The home in Berkeley, CA, was listed for $2,495,000 in September. The buyer might not have been able to resist...
BERKELEY, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
scitechdaily.com

Stanford Sleep Medicine Doctor Reveals How To Be a Morning Person

A Stanford sleep medicine doctor insists that anyone can learn how to wake up earlier—and feel good about it. As an undergraduate student majoring in biology at the University of Puerto Rico, Rafael Pelayo worked three jobs to pay his way through school. To accommodate his employers, he took 7 a.m. classes, getting up at 5:30 in the morning and using his commute time to study.
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland launches low interest loan program to convert unpermitted dwellings

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The City of Oakland on Friday announced the launching of a low interest loan program to help convert un-permitted accessory dwellings into legal units.The Accessory Dwelling Unit Loan Program will provide financing and technical assistance to low-income homeowners to convert an existing un-permitted secondary unit into a legal Accessory Dwelling Unit or Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit, city officials said.The program is designed to help ensure units that were developed outside of the required permitting process are safe, legal and continue to provide flexible housing options for tenants and family members, officials said.Participants can receive a deferred payment loan of up to $100,000 and guidance with the design, bidding, permitting and construction process.To be eligible, a property must be owner-occupied and a single-family residence that is in an Oakland "Opportunity Zone" in West Oakland along the Interstate Highway 880 corridor.Some properties in East Oakland will also be eligible.To qualify, household income must be at or below 80% of the area median for Alameda County, which currently is $87,700 for a two-person household and $109,000 for a four-person household.For more information, visit the city of Oakland's website. 
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

The beaver is back: Pair of the semiaquatic rodents spotted in Palo Alto

More than 160 years ago, the sight and sound of beavers in local creeks was likely common, splashing their paddle-like tails with their brown bodies gliding through the water with noses just above the water line. Exterminated by hunting, the North American beaver, scientific name Castor canadensis, has not only...
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy