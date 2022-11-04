Peninsula Healthcare Connection – a lifeline for growing local homeless communities, looking to expand

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
kalw.org
Mental health problems are often a consequence—not a cause—of homelessness
This story originally aired in December 7, 2016 and most recently aired in the November 3, 2022 episode of Crosscurrents. UCSF is conducting one of the first ongoing studies on the experience of homelessness among adults over 50. It’s called the Health Outcomes of People Experiencing Homelessness in Older Middle Age, or HOPE - HOME.
postnewsgroup.com
As Oakland Rent Strike at 3rd Avenue Building Continues, Management Hires Armed Guards
Since tenants living in the ReNew on Merritt building on 1130 3rd Ave. in Oakland started collectively withholding rent, management has hired armed guards. Rent-striking tenants say they are facing “harassment,” while management has said they hired the armed guards due to “threats” from tenants. Alexandra...
SFist
ICU Units at UCSF Children's Hospitals at Capacity Due to RSV Cases
An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections are overwhelming Bay Area children's hospitals — forcing ICU units to send pediatric patients to other floors because they've reached capacity. Orange County declared a health emergency just after Halloween around its RSV outbreak in the county's pediatric...
Silicon Valley inmates have complex path to early release
Joseph Vejar didn’t believe the phone call that ultimately led to his freedom. When he called his wife from a Solano prison in late 2020, she told him his case was being reviewed for early release. Vejar was skeptical. After three years in prison, he wasn’t used to getting good news. “I was waiting for... The post Silicon Valley inmates have complex path to early release appeared first on San José Spotlight.
svvoice.com
Sunnyvale Announces 2022 Community Award Winners
Sunnyvale paid tribute to one of the city’s biggest advocates for bicycle and pedestrian safety this year. Ari Feinsmith was the recipient of the City’s top honor, the Mayor’s Award of Excellence (individual). Feinsmith has dedicated much of his time in Sunnyvale to making the streets safer...
Wildlife specialists: Mutated avian flu spreading in Bay Area is like COVID for birds
Millions of Bay Area birds could die.
Community college district to offer free classes for spring semester
(BCN) — Residents of San Mateo County do not have to pay enrollment fees for the upcoming spring semester at any college within the San Mateo County Community College District, the district announced this week. California Senate Bill 893, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this year, authorizes the district […]
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley could ban right turns on red in push for street safety
Berkeley could soon bar drivers from making right turns during red lights. The City Council took an initial step Thursday night toward making that change, which street safety groups say can help reduce the risk of car drivers hitting pedestrians and bicyclists. Berkeley could ultimately prohibit the maneuver along streets where crashes are common, or go further and ban it at all of the 135 intersections in the city that are controlled with stoplights.
SFGate
$2.5M Berkeley Home Designed by Julia Morgan Quickly Finds a Buyer
A delightful domicile designed by architect Julia Morgan has quickly found a buyer. The home is pending sale after less than two months on the market, according to Realtor.com®. The home in Berkeley, CA, was listed for $2,495,000 in September. The buyer might not have been able to resist...
wastetodaymagazine.com
California's Santa Clara County expands household hazardous waste collection
The County of Santa Clara (California) Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program says it is expanding access to a service that provides a simple, cost-effective way for small businesses to dispose of hazardous waste. The Very Small Quantity Generator (VSQG) disposal program is a drop-off service for businesses that generate fewer...
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
We feel 'outcast': Dozens protest closure of Tenderloin Center in SF
A protest on the steps of San Francisco City Hall Thursday morning called on the city to continue providing the services of the Tenderloin Center, despite its planned closure in December.
scitechdaily.com
Stanford Sleep Medicine Doctor Reveals How To Be a Morning Person
A Stanford sleep medicine doctor insists that anyone can learn how to wake up earlier—and feel good about it. As an undergraduate student majoring in biology at the University of Puerto Rico, Rafael Pelayo worked three jobs to pay his way through school. To accommodate his employers, he took 7 a.m. classes, getting up at 5:30 in the morning and using his commute time to study.
Silicon Valley
Santa Clara County bumps up fines for retailers who sell cigarettes and vape pens to kids
Selling tobacco products to people under age 21, or selling banned products – including e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco products – to any customer, just got a lot more costly in unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County. The county Board of Supervisors in August approved a roughly 10-fold increase...
Oakland launches low interest loan program to convert unpermitted dwellings
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The City of Oakland on Friday announced the launching of a low interest loan program to help convert un-permitted accessory dwellings into legal units.The Accessory Dwelling Unit Loan Program will provide financing and technical assistance to low-income homeowners to convert an existing un-permitted secondary unit into a legal Accessory Dwelling Unit or Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit, city officials said.The program is designed to help ensure units that were developed outside of the required permitting process are safe, legal and continue to provide flexible housing options for tenants and family members, officials said.Participants can receive a deferred payment loan of up to $100,000 and guidance with the design, bidding, permitting and construction process.To be eligible, a property must be owner-occupied and a single-family residence that is in an Oakland "Opportunity Zone" in West Oakland along the Interstate Highway 880 corridor.Some properties in East Oakland will also be eligible.To qualify, household income must be at or below 80% of the area median for Alameda County, which currently is $87,700 for a two-person household and $109,000 for a four-person household.For more information, visit the city of Oakland's website.
'This is our pandemic': UCSF says its children's hospitals are 'overflowing' as RSV cases soar
"This situation right now with RSV and other respiratory viruses is basically our March 2020 -- this is our pandemic," said a head doctor from UCSF.
calmatters.network
The beaver is back: Pair of the semiaquatic rodents spotted in Palo Alto
More than 160 years ago, the sight and sound of beavers in local creeks was likely common, splashing their paddle-like tails with their brown bodies gliding through the water with noses just above the water line. Exterminated by hunting, the North American beaver, scientific name Castor canadensis, has not only...
48hills.org
None of the district attorney’s supporters care about allegations of a major ethical breach
By now, anyone who is paying attention to local politics knows that the ethical issues around District Attorney Brooke Jenkins just got a lot deeper. Jenkins was already under fire—and possibly under investigation by the state Bar—for the money she collected from a committee that had links to the recall campaign while she was stumping for the recall.
