Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever

During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL, a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that, on November 2, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Precision's Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement awards to new employees under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan ("Inducement Award Plan"). The inducement awards consist of options to purchase ("stock options") an aggregate of 272,352 shares of Precision's common stock, par value $0.000005 (the "Common Stock"), which stock options were granted among fifteen employees who commenced employment between July 25, 2022 and October 17, 2022. Each of the stock options were granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employees to commence service with Precision.
No More Parties: Tupperware Cracks on Dismal Q3

Shares of consumer products provider Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) have nosedived today on its dismal third-quarter performance. Revenue dropped nearly 20% year-over-year to $302.8 million, missing expectations by $13 million. EPS at $0.14 too, lagged estimates by a wide margin of $0.28. The company had delivered an EPS of $1.19 in the year-ago period.
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End

Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings

Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
$8.5 Million Bet On This Financial Services Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Choice Hotels Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings

Choice Hotels International Inc CHH reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 28% year-on-year to $414.27 million, beating the consensus of $367.59 million. Q3 domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 15.2% compared to Q3 FY19. Revenue from Royalty, licensing and management fees rose 13% Y/Y, procurement services climbed 11%,...
Moderna Shares Fall After Covid Vaccine Maker Lowers 2022 Sales Outlook

Moderna expects $18 billion to $19 billion in revenue from the Covid vaccine this year, down from its previous guidance of $21 billion. The company had to slash guidance due to supply chain constraints that delayed some deliveries into 2023. Moderna also missed revenue and earnings expectations for the quarter.
Cigna To Rally 15%? Plus Needham Slashes PT On This Stock By 40%

Raymond James raised the price target on Cigna Corporation CI from $330 to $370. Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Strong Buy rating on the stock. Cigna shares rose 0.1% to $322.17 in pre-market trading. Needham cut the price target for MarketWise, Inc. MKTW from $5 to $3. Needham...
Compass Minerals Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Compass Minerals To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass...
Earnings Preview For Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products MWA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mueller Water Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Mueller Water Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Ball Corp (BALL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decrease Y/Y

BALL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents. The bottom line declined 20% year over year due to an unfavorable currency impact, higher manufacturing and other costs. The company also noted that customer demand was lower than expected owing to higher retail prices, particularly in the United States.
Carvana (CVNA) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Decline

CVNA - Free Report) incurred a loss of $2.67 per share in third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.02. Lower-than-expected sales from used and wholesale vehicle units and lesser-than-anticipated other sales and revenues contributed to the downslide. The company recorded a loss of 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.
