Record shows I’ve helped Richland County and SC. My opponent stokes fear, has no experience

The race for South Carolina House District 75 has been one of extreme contrasts. My campaign has been based on legislative achievements, material accomplishments and achieving long-term goals that have and will continue to produce a safer, more vibrant, and successful community.

My opponent’s campaign has been based on one, and only one, issue. Her sole focus on this single issue has led her to serially mislead the voters about my record. She seems to have combined an avoidance of inconvenient truths and facts with a complete misunderstanding of the House of Representatives, which she now seeks to serve in. She knows neither the rules nor the score of the game.

My campaign has focused on my record of supporting our children’s education at all levels, our community’s safety, returning tax money to our tax payers, and investing in critical infrastructure, such as moving railroad tracks, and supporting programs for at risk children in our communities. These tangible accomplishments are why I have been endorsed by Republicans and Democrats alike, and these are issues that help us live better, safer, and more affordable lives. My record on these issues is so clear that my even my opponent has not tried to challenge it.

Instead, she has become a one issue candidate, and has created a narrative supported by out-of-state, dark money that has no interest in the facts.

I believe the choice is between a candidate, me, who has a clear record of focusing on education, safety, tax reduction, critical infrastructure improvements and delivering on each of these for the greater Columbia area and the state. Or a candidate that, along with out of state interests, stokes fear in voters by misrepresenting the facts and has no record of her own to demonstrate to the voters.

It means something when a candidate, like my opponent, believes that the truth is fungible. My record is clear for any who care to know it. My list of accomplishments for this district and the state are unchallenged. I ask that you not be swayed by dark money and out-of-state interests. Elections always have consequences. Choose the candidate with a clear vision for growth and success in the Midlands.

Republican Representative Kirkman Finlay has represented the South Carolina District 75 in Richland County since 2013.