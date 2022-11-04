Read full article on original website
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
pelicanpostonline.com
JFA and City of Gonzales sued for Wrongful Death at 2021 Christmas Parade
Quincy Davis (a/k/a DJ Thriller) succumbed to injuries sustained after falling from a float in the 2021 Christmas Parade sponsored by Jambalaya Festival Association (JFA). On December 12 Davis was contracted (by JFA) to “provide professional music…and assigned to the top tier of a two-tier parade float” when struck from behind by a low-hanging tree branch. The quoted language comes from the Wrongful Death petition filed by Davis’ mother and ex-wife (on behalf of his minor child).
brproud.com
Paw Patrol coming to Baton Rouge for ‘pirate-tastic’ weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The pups are coming to the capital city!. The River Center Performing Arts Theater will show the heroic pups on a pirate adventure on Friday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 20. In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”, Mayor Goodway is preparing for...
theadvocate.com
District 9 race pits veteran Baton Rouge school board member against two competitors
Experience in public office or the need for change. Voters in District 9 are being asked at Tuesday’s election to judge what they value more when it comes to who will represent them on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The experience argument is coming from the incumbent...
visitbatonrouge.com
Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge
Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
brproud.com
Last weekend for this year’s Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the last weekend for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 marks the final stretch of this year’s state fair. The fair opens at noon on Saturday and will show the LSU vs Alabama game. On...
Brothers from Acadiana charged with contractor fraud
Two brothers from Acadiana have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO).
brproud.com
Visually impaired woman to receive once-in-a-lifetime home in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The cost of living continues to rise and economic experts warn of a recession hitting in the next few months. Despite this, one group is helping a woman move forward financially. At a time when it’s getting tougher to afford a new home, new...
BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
WAFB.com
Paw Patrol is sailing to BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - PAW Patrol Live “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 20. The live show will be at The River Center Performing Arts Theatre, located at 396 St. Louis St. The show begins at 6...
wbrz.com
Spanish Moon building on Highland Road gets new owner and new use
BATON ROUGE – The former Spanish Moon building, which for years housed a music club, has been sold. The unassuming Highland Road landmark will now be home to TILT, a Baton Rouge-based design and branding firm. The company is relocating from its office on 3rd Street in downtown. "We’re...
theadvocate.com
Race for District 7 school board seat shows tensions in Baton Rouge schools
Of all the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races on Tuesday’s ballot, the three-way District 7 race is the one that perhaps best exemplifies the crosscurrents currently roiling public education in the Capital City. Incumbent Mike Gaudet is being challenged this year by two first-time candidates for public...
Day of hope planned for victims and families impacted by gun violence
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A day of hope and encouragement is being planned for victims and families impacted by gun violence in East Baton Rouge Parish. Organizers said the event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Southern University F.G. Clark Activity Center. They are calling the event “The Table is Spread.”
WAFB.com
EBR deputy parish attorney announces retirement
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one-year-old Jahrei Paul died with fentanyl in his system. Today is the last day to donate blood to the Beat Bama Blood Drive. Benefit for Rescue Rehome Repeat this weekend. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Rock Roll & Rescue car show on...
Lafayette’s first Black-owned furniture moving business owner, dies
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Acadiana’s most respected business leaders has died at the age of 85. Alex Louis, whose company called itself the “Best Movers in Town” died on October 31 in his home surrounded by family and friends. As the first black owned furniture moving business in the area, Alex Louis Furniture […]
brproud.com
1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
wbrz.com
Two people shot on College Drive early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on College Drive early Saturday morning, but were found calling for help on South Harrell's Ferry Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
brproud.com
‘Student of the Year’ at high school in Ascension Parish exemplifies the ‘STA Way’
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – There are 2333 students that attend St. Amant High School and only one is picked as the best student. Ephraim Craddock is the 2022-2023 Student of the Year. Craddock is one of 501 seniors in this year’s class and his future may be somewhere...
Louisiana crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
