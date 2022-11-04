ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

JFA and City of Gonzales sued for Wrongful Death at 2021 Christmas Parade

Quincy Davis (a/k/a DJ Thriller) succumbed to injuries sustained after falling from a float in the 2021 Christmas Parade sponsored by Jambalaya Festival Association (JFA). On December 12 Davis was contracted (by JFA) to “provide professional music…and assigned to the top tier of a two-tier parade float” when struck from behind by a low-hanging tree branch. The quoted language comes from the Wrongful Death petition filed by Davis’ mother and ex-wife (on behalf of his minor child).
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Paw Patrol coming to Baton Rouge for ‘pirate-tastic’ weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The pups are coming to the capital city!. The River Center Performing Arts Theater will show the heroic pups on a pirate adventure on Friday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 20. In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”, Mayor Goodway is preparing for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge

Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in shooting on North St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Paw Patrol is sailing to BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - PAW Patrol Live “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 20. The live show will be at The River Center Performing Arts Theatre, located at 396 St. Louis St. The show begins at 6...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Spanish Moon building on Highland Road gets new owner and new use

BATON ROUGE – The former Spanish Moon building, which for years housed a music club, has been sold. The unassuming Highland Road landmark will now be home to TILT, a Baton Rouge-based design and branding firm. The company is relocating from its office on 3rd Street in downtown. "We’re...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

EBR deputy parish attorney announces retirement

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one-year-old Jahrei Paul died with fentanyl in his system. Today is the last day to donate blood to the Beat Bama Blood Drive. Benefit for Rescue Rehome Repeat this weekend. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Rock Roll & Rescue car show on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two people shot on College Drive early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on College Drive early Saturday morning, but were found calling for help on South Harrell's Ferry Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

