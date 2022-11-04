Read full article on original website
Modoc War tour offered at The Klamath County Museum
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Museum on Nov. 12 will offer an auto tour of historic sites associated with the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73. This month marks the 150th anniversary of the war’s outbreak. A car caravan will form in Merrill, then trace the route...
police1.com
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
Klamath Falls News
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades & Siskiyous; Winter Weather Advisory for Klamath Basin
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected Sunday into Sunday night across the mountains and for areas east of the Cascades and in Northern California above 4000 feet. Snowfall rates may approach 1 inch per hour in the Southern Oregon Cascades at times Sunday into Sunday evening. Snow...
KTVL
Driving on the Siskiyou Pass and planning for unexpected power outages
ASHLAND — The Siskiyou Pass on I5 will be the main form of transportation the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is promoting people to drive on during long commutes for the upcoming winter. “The plows will constantly run up and down the mountain to make sure the roads are...
KDRV
Several hundred Pacific Power customers without power across Southern Oregon
SAMS VALLEY Ore-- According to Pacific Power's website, several hundred Southern Oregonian customers are without power Sunday afternoon amid a passing storm system that is bringing gusts of wind of upwards of 30 miles per hour. Right now Pacific Power is reporting that there are three power outages across Jackson...
KDRV
Parents ask for changes amid lapse in security at Black & Blue Bowl
MEDFORD, Ore-- Some local parents, whose children attend the Medford School District, are asking for tighter security at school sporting events after a Medford Student was able to get into this year's Black & Blue Bowl with a loaded gun two Fridays ago. According to Medford Police, school resource officers...
basinlife.com
Art exhibition at Klamath County Museum
An exhibition opening Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery will feature works by local artists who were associated with Gallery 803, a popular organization that operated for many years in downtown Klamath Falls. An opening reception for the show runs from 1 to 3 p.m....
KDRV
State investigation of Shady Cove city leaders is active and cooperative
SHADY COVE, Ore. -- A State investigation into some elected Shady Cove leaders is active today. An Oregon Government Ethics Commission investigator says it has not concluded any infraction occurred. Investigator Monica Walker also says today the Commission has until March 2023 to make that finding. The Oregon Government Ethics...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger
Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
KTVL
Crash closes intersection of Poplar and Morrow, Medford STAR team on scene
MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Poplar and Morrow, as they are investigating a crash involving two cars including at least one person with serious injuries. The area is currently closed, as the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR)...
focushillsboro.com
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation After The Discovery Of Two Dead Bears In Trees
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation: Officials in the state of Oregon are looking for information regarding two black bears that were discovered in trees in the same area at separate periods. An arrow had apparently been used to kill one of these bears, as its body was discovered nearby. In addition to that, it had two bullet holes in it when it was found.
KCBY
Multiple agencies respond to hunting incident, continue to look for suspect
SOUTHERN OREGON — Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of a gunshot victim who was hunting in the area of Fork Little Butte Creek Road and Conde Creek Road in rural Eagle Point. The sheriff's office wrote in a release, the victim was...
Fall open burn dates set within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone only
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 2022 fall open burn days within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone will start 8 a.m. Saturday, November 5, and will end 5 p.m. Sunday, November 20. In communities outside the Air Quality Zone, you must contact your local fire district before open burning....
Suspect Leaves Scene After Hunting Accident In Rural Eagle Point
RURAL EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a call for a reported gunshot wound victim today at 12:24 p.m. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Rd. and South Fork Little Butte Creek Rd. with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range. The victim yelled out and the suspect left the scene. A witness spotted a white Chevy truck with a canopy leaving the area.
KTVL
75-year-old woman in custody after I-5 car chase, tires spiked 7 times
SOUTHERN OREGON — A 75-year-old woman is now in custody after deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull the car she was driving over after they spotted her traveling 112 MPH near Merlin on I5. After officers were unable to pull her over, deputies with the...
KDRV
UPDATE: police are searching for a suspect from a Jackson County shooting
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is reporting this case as a hunting accident. The suspect fled from the scene and police say further details are unclear at this time. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Road and South Fork Little Butte Creek Road with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range.
jacksoncountyor.org
Firewood Pieces Along County Roads....
The county maintains a lot of roads in Jackson County - over 900 miles currently. Many of these roads have trees which are adjacent to them, especially in the foothills and forested areas around our beautiful county. As you might imagine, as the years go by, trees grow and mature and many of them will, at times, encroach upon the road to the point where safety and maintenance are affected. In times like these we send our trained crews, or hire contractors, to remove the hazard - sometimes by simple trimming/pruning and other times by removing the entire tree if it is necessary.
KDRV
Wayman sentenced to life in prison for Finch murder
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A 24-year-old Shady Cove man should spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of Destiny Finch. Jackson County Circuit Court sentenced Shane Ryan Michael Wayman this week to life in jail for the 2019 death of his roommate. A jury convicted Wayman this...
