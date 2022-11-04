ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

police1.com

75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Parents ask for changes amid lapse in security at Black & Blue Bowl

MEDFORD, Ore-- Some local parents, whose children attend the Medford School District, are asking for tighter security at school sporting events after a Medford Student was able to get into this year's Black & Blue Bowl with a loaded gun two Fridays ago. According to Medford Police, school resource officers...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Alerts

Art exhibition at Klamath County Museum

An exhibition opening Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery will feature works by local artists who were associated with Gallery 803, a popular organization that operated for many years in downtown Klamath Falls. An opening reception for the show runs from 1 to 3 p.m....
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

State investigation of Shady Cove city leaders is active and cooperative

SHADY COVE, Ore. -- A State investigation into some elected Shady Cove leaders is active today. An Oregon Government Ethics Commission investigator says it has not concluded any infraction occurred. Investigator Monica Walker also says today the Commission has until March 2023 to make that finding. The Oregon Government Ethics...
SHADY COVE, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger

Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Crash closes intersection of Poplar and Morrow, Medford STAR team on scene

MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Poplar and Morrow, as they are investigating a crash involving two cars including at least one person with serious injuries. The area is currently closed, as the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR)...
MEDFORD, OR
focushillsboro.com

Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation After The Discovery Of Two Dead Bears In Trees

Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation: Officials in the state of Oregon are looking for information regarding two black bears that were discovered in trees in the same area at separate periods. An arrow had apparently been used to kill one of these bears, as its body was discovered nearby. In addition to that, it had two bullet holes in it when it was found.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

Suspect Leaves Scene After Hunting Accident In Rural Eagle Point

RURAL EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a call for a reported gunshot wound victim today at 12:24 p.m. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Rd. and South Fork Little Butte Creek Rd. with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range. The victim yelled out and the suspect left the scene. A witness spotted a white Chevy truck with a canopy leaving the area.
EAGLE POINT, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Firewood Pieces Along County Roads....

The county maintains a lot of roads in Jackson County - over 900 miles currently. Many of these roads have trees which are adjacent to them, especially in the foothills and forested areas around our beautiful county. As you might imagine, as the years go by, trees grow and mature and many of them will, at times, encroach upon the road to the point where safety and maintenance are affected. In times like these we send our trained crews, or hire contractors, to remove the hazard - sometimes by simple trimming/pruning and other times by removing the entire tree if it is necessary.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Wayman sentenced to life in prison for Finch murder

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A 24-year-old Shady Cove man should spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of Destiny Finch. Jackson County Circuit Court sentenced Shane Ryan Michael Wayman this week to life in jail for the 2019 death of his roommate. A jury convicted Wayman this...
SHADY COVE, OR

