ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

A new helping hand is here to help locate missing persons in North Dakota — check it out

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KMZc_0iyrrBaa00

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — A new database is being established by North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to help find missing persons statewide.

According to the office of the Attorney General, the publicly accessible database will provide law enforcement and concerned citizens with detailed information regarding persons who have been reported missing in North Dakota. The database includes the following information:

  • Photos (if provided by law enforcement)
  • Demographic information
  • Current age
  • Aliases (if any)
  • Law enforcement contact information
Sen. Cramer says North Dakota should fire ESG firms

The database also has advanced features allowing users to search for missing persons and missing children, among other search fields.

“The missing persons database can help law enforcement generate leads and can assist families who are looking for loved ones. We encourage the public to access https://missingpersons.nd.gov/ and offer any assistance possible.” Attorney General Drew Wrigley said.

As of November 4, 2022, there are 114 missing persons in North Dakota.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
CASS COUNTY, ND
KX News

Report All Poachers looks to cut down on violations

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Deer season has begun, and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department want you to remain on the lookout for poachers. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department encourages hunters, fishermen, and landowners who witness a violation to file a report with the Report All Poachers program. Those making a report […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kxnet.com

North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring full interview (Election 2022)

KX News is your local election headquarters. Josh Meny sat down with Republican North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring who is up for re-election. North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring full interview …. KX News is your local election headquarters. Josh Meny sat down with Republican North Dakota Ag Commissioner...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Montana Talks

These Montana Children Went Missing in October! Let’s Find Them

Since my last article on missing children in September, eleven more children have gone missing. That's a total of 71 missing children, which is absolutely awful. I've been absolutely saddened by this news. So, I've got a follow-up. Once again, using the Montana Missing Persons Database, let's highlight all the children that went missing in the month of October, and help bring them home.
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Deer gun hunting season off to good start in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Deer hunters parked the pickups to head out to try and fill a tag. Deer gun season opened statewide at noon today. Most hunters with tags have been stocking up on what they need for the last few weeks. Today, we stopped by HH Gun Shop in Bismarck. Owner Darryl Howard […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

ND Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring

North Dakota (KXNET) —KX News is your local election headquarters, and Josh Meny sat down with Republican North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring who is up for re-election. The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics. So you’re up for election? Right? There are a lot […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KNOX News Radio

ND & MN deer gun seasons ready to open

With another deer hunting season ready to open today the North Dakota Game and Fish department is on the lookout for chronic wasting disease. The state made 64,200 licenses available this fall – an increase of 8,000 over last year. This year self-sampling kits will be available for hunters...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Smallest Town Only Has a Population of 3

The smallest community in South Dakota has only three residents and is located around 4 hours from the Sioux Falls Metro. Travel anywhere around the Mount Rushmore State and you'll find plenty of small towns on every corner of the map. But the tiniest settlement in the entire state is East River and it's not too far off from the North Dakota border.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota State Senate Candidate Accused of Molesting Family Member

Joel Koskan, a local running for South Dakota state Senate in District 26, has been accused of years of child abuse in court documents. Koskan, who ran for the state Senate seat on the Republican ballot on three occasions dating back to 2018, is accused of sexually grooming and raping a family member. He was charged Thursday with one count of exposing a minor to a foreseeable harm. “The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious, and the South Dakota Republican Party unequivocally opposes child abuse in all forms,” Dan Lederman, chair of the South Dakota GOP, told Keloland News. According to a signed probable cause statement, the victim claims that Koskan had been “raping her since she was a young child.” The prospective legislator allegedly instructed her to sit on his lap and kiss him from a young age, eventually installing cameras in her room, touching and raping her. “You promised you’d never do this,” Koskan texted her in May after discovering she had contacted authorities, according to a Division of Criminal Investigation report. “I’m begging you [Victim], you don’t want to do this.”Read it at Mitchell Republic
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Prevalence and future of term limits in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Election day is Tuesday and one of the questions in North Dakota is measure number one, which covers term limits for officials such as the House, Senate and Governor positions - limiting all of them to 8 years. As it stands, North Dakota is...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy