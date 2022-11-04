A new helping hand is here to help locate missing persons in North Dakota — check it out

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — A new database is being established by North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to help find missing persons statewide.

According to the office of the Attorney General, the publicly accessible database will provide law enforcement and concerned citizens with detailed information regarding persons who have been reported missing in North Dakota. The database includes the following information:

Photos (if provided by law enforcement)

Demographic information

Current age

Aliases (if any)

Law enforcement contact information

The database also has advanced features allowing users to search for missing persons and missing children, among other search fields.

“The missing persons database can help law enforcement generate leads and can assist families who are looking for loved ones. We encourage the public to access https://missingpersons.nd.gov/ and offer any assistance possible.” Attorney General Drew Wrigley said.

As of November 4, 2022, there are 114 missing persons in North Dakota.

