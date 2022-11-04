Read full article on original website
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were there to honor the memory of two beloved spiritual leaders in the community of West Brighton. Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon joined Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne, Borough President Vito Fossella, Assemblyman Michael Cusick, former Assemblyman Lou Tobacco, students of Monsignor Farrell High School, and the families and friends of Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando Berardi, to officially co-name the corner of Manor Road and Forest Avenue in their loving memory.
Melissa Kraker ran with a heavy heart during Sunday’s New York City Marathon, which attracted more than 50,000 runners from across the globe. That’s because she dedicated her race in memory of her friend and neighbor, Tamer Shaarawy of Egypt, who passed away in December.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a yummy dish to indulge in on Staten Island, “Where Staten Island Eats” posts the best of the best. Below is a collection of some of the most-loved bites from the Where Staten Island Eats Instagram page. Don’t forget to check out Where Staten island Eats & Drinks on Facebook for more about food in the borough. Want your favorite dish featured?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When I started at the Advance almost 17 years ago, the first assignment was a column called “Traditions.” Its title, as coined by a fellow colleague, then Associate Managing Editor Claire M. Regan, summed up its mission — to address the food aspect of an increasingly diverse borough.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After “Staten Island! The Musical,” made its debut to a sold-out crowd at the National Lighthouse Museum Promenade during summer 2021, the show is now on the road. Set in New York City’s most bucolic borough, “Staten Island! The Musical” redefines what it...
Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
A tunnel between Brooklyn and the Battery in Lower Manhattan was one of several traffic-relief projects in the late 1930s conceived by Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia to remedy vehicular congestion on New York City’s existing thoroughfares. Extending just over 9,000 feet, the tunnel is the longest continuous underwater road in North America. Upon its construction, it has been featured in popular movies, served an essential purpose in one of the city’s darkest days, and was even the cause of some destruction. This New York City tunnel has been a part of many historic moments.
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are known for their comfort food, personable staff and overall great vibe. We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s diners have all of the above — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
With the number of newly arrived asylum-seekers now stretching past an estimated 22,000 people, a third emergency relief center will soon open at a Midtown hotel – this time for single women and adult families, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday morning. News of the Humanitarian Emergency...
Richy Slick and the 719 Drill Squad are the hottest rappers of the drill scene from Staten Island. Staten Island, New York Nov 5, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Richy Slick is an independent artist coming straight out of the borough of Staten Island New York who has taken the drill scene by storm releasing smashing singles such as "Summer Madness" And "It's Up" along side teammate Jay Branch. Also releasing "Top Notch Opp" with 719 Sekkah who is another teammate on the 719 Drill Squad. Due to some legal complications, both rappers Jay Branch and 719 Sekkah are both currently incarcerated leaving Richy Slick to carry the 719 Drill Squad on his back. He is very ambitious and determined and values not letting his teammates down.
On the latest episode of American Horror Story NYC it’s been reveled that BOTH Hannah and Mr. Whitely work at the now demolished Saint Vincent’s Hospital in NYC. Despite being a Catholic hospital it would become the front line battlefield during the AIDS epidemic. This is an important part of our history and St. Vincent’s Hospital should never be forgotten.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carmel Giambrone, 91, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 4, 2022. She was raised in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and later settled in Staten Island in the early 1960s. Carmel worked as a payroll secretary for the NYC Board of Education before retiring in the early 1990s. She was a talented seamstress and as a young women made some of her own clothes. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, John Giambrone. She is survived by her son John (J.) Giambrone, his wife Anne, their children Steven and Ava, her brother John Luongo, his wife Marie and many nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — John Titta, 95, the former owner of a New Dorp meat market and Grant City tavern, died late last month, said his family. A lifelong Staten Islander, Titta was born in the borough in 1927. A proud father of two sons, John and Michael, Titta is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Rose.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — College is expensive, but the Young, Talented & Gifted (YTG) organization is trying to make life a little easier for two Staten Island teens. Mya Greene and Leah Browne were greeted with balloons and a photo-worthy check on Oct. 16, 2022 as they accepted their scholarships, each worth $500. They also received Serena Brothers-Mohamed and Les Brown’s book called “You Are Enough!”
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On a recent visit to the Pride Center of Staten Island, Mayor Eric Adams was invited to attend the 2023 annual Rainbow Run, an event held each year on the morning of Staten Island’s St. Patrick’s Parade due to LGBTQ+ groups exclusion from the annual celebration of Irish heritage.
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
