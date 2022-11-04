ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A stirring tribute by community leaders and friends at street renaming in West Brighton honoring Monsignors Finn and Berardi | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were there to honor the memory of two beloved spiritual leaders in the community of West Brighton. Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon joined Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne, Borough President Vito Fossella, Assemblyman Michael Cusick, former Assemblyman Lou Tobacco, students of Monsignor Farrell High School, and the families and friends of Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando Berardi, to officially co-name the corner of Manor Road and Forest Avenue in their loving memory.
25 delish dishes shared with ‘Where Staten Island Eats’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a yummy dish to indulge in on Staten Island, “Where Staten Island Eats” posts the best of the best. Below is a collection of some of the most-loved bites from the Where Staten Island Eats Instagram page. Don’t forget to check out Where Staten island Eats & Drinks on Facebook for more about food in the borough. Want your favorite dish featured?
Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO

Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
[WATCH] New York City's Underwater Highway Explained

A tunnel between Brooklyn and the Battery in Lower Manhattan was one of several traffic-relief projects in the late 1930s conceived by Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia to remedy vehicular congestion on New York City’s existing thoroughfares. Extending just over 9,000 feet, the tunnel is the longest continuous underwater road in North America. Upon its construction, it has been featured in popular movies, served an essential purpose in one of the city’s darkest days, and was even the cause of some destruction. This New York City tunnel has been a part of many historic moments.
2022 NYC Marathon photos: 50,000 take on the streets of the 5 boroughs

SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: SILive.com is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery and choose GET PHOTO to download print-quality images free of charge. Plus, get 50% off the purchase of keepsakes. If you’re not already a subscriber, sign up here. Note to SILive.com mobile app users: To download high-resolution photos, please access this report and gallery from a standard mobile or desktop/laptop web browser.
Staten Island Drill Rapper Richy Slick Is Taking Over The Drill Scene

Richy Slick and the 719 Drill Squad are the hottest rappers of the drill scene from Staten Island. Staten Island, New York Nov 5, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Richy Slick is an independent artist coming straight out of the borough of Staten Island New York who has taken the drill scene by storm releasing smashing singles such as "Summer Madness" And "It's Up" along side teammate Jay Branch. Also releasing "Top Notch Opp" with 719 Sekkah who is another teammate on the 719 Drill Squad. Due to some legal complications, both rappers Jay Branch and 719 Sekkah are both currently incarcerated leaving Richy Slick to carry the 719 Drill Squad on his back. He is very ambitious and determined and values not letting his teammates down.
The Ghosts of Saint Vincent’s Hospital: Ground Zero For New York City’s AIDS Epidemic

On the latest episode of American Horror Story NYC it’s been reveled that BOTH Hannah and Mr. Whitely work at the now demolished Saint Vincent’s Hospital in NYC. Despite being a Catholic hospital it would become the front line battlefield during the AIDS epidemic. This is an important part of our history and St. Vincent’s Hospital should never be forgotten.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 7, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carmel Giambrone, 91, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 4, 2022. She was raised in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and later settled in Staten Island in the early 1960s. Carmel worked as a payroll secretary for the NYC Board of Education before retiring in the early 1990s. She was a talented seamstress and as a young women made some of her own clothes. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, John Giambrone. She is survived by her son John (J.) Giambrone, his wife Anne, their children Steven and Ava, her brother John Luongo, his wife Marie and many nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
In name of a young man cut down by violence, Young, Talented & Gifted awards scholarships to Staten Island teens

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — College is expensive, but the Young, Talented & Gifted (YTG) organization is trying to make life a little easier for two Staten Island teens. Mya Greene and Leah Browne were greeted with balloons and a photo-worthy check on Oct. 16, 2022 as they accepted their scholarships, each worth $500. They also received Serena Brothers-Mohamed and Les Brown’s book called “You Are Enough!”
