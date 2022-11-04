ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
digitalspy.com

LEGO's Christmas High Street set is on sale now

LEGO has announced the latest addition to its Winter Village collection – the Christmas High Street set!. Available now for £89.99, the LEGO Christmas High Street is designed for adult builders, ages 18 and up, with 1,514 pieces to fully construct the village. This charming city block is...
New York Post

Spruce up for the holidays with Frontgate: Christmas decor and more

Don’t look now, but the holidays are nearly upon us. Yes, yes, we know: Halloween is still a week away. But just FYI, less than a month after that is Thanksgiving. And once we’re three weeks into November, we don’t need to tell you what you’ve got in store one cold, short month away (if you do need a refresher, it’s Christmas and Hanukkah).
townandstyle.com

Getting Organized for the Holidays

Now that Halloween has passed, the countdown is on for the exciting season of winter holidays! Whether it’s switching out your seasonal decor or making space for gift shopping sprees, we all can use some help getting organized. T&S spoke to Tiffany Hively, sales and design manager at California Closets of St. Louis, to learn some tips to bring some order to your home year round.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
macaronikid.com

Historic Folsom Christmas Arts and Craft Fair

At 54 years strong, this juried craft fair with more than 200 artisan crafters, strolling musicians, free face painting and Historic District merchants and restaurateurs is the best place to find unique, quality, handmade items!. This event will happen rain or shine from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. Parking is available at...

