European Central Bank president pledges to continue rate hikes to fight inflation

By Doug Cunningham
 3 days ago
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde Friday reiterated the determination to use monetary policy to raise interest rates in a continued battle against high inflation.

In a speech at the central bank of Estonia, she said a combination of economic shocks is causing inflation, adding that the central bank has already raised interest rates by 200 basis points in its last three meetings as it cannot allow inflation to become entrenched.

"We will therefore have to raise rates to levels that will deliver our 2% medium-term inflation target," Lagarde said in her speech. "The ultimate goal of our interest rate path is clear and we are not there yet."

Lagarde said that among the shocks are war, energy, disrupted supply chains, and reallocation of demand. She said Europe has "not witnessed such a rapid shift in the inflation environment" since the beginning of the European Union.

In October European inflation jumped to 10.7%, the first time in European Union history that it exceeded the 10% mark.

Lagarde said the euro area economy has been hit by an unprecedented series of economic shocks on both the demand and supply sides of the economy. From pandemic lockdowns to supply chain disruptions, energy production cuts and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

She said there's a faster and stronger pass-through of those shocks into prices, fueling high inflation. The cut in gas supplies caused by the Russian invasion alone, she said, is "a major structural change which will have ramifications for several years."

She concluded by saying, "We must not, and will not, let high inflation become entrenched. We are committed to bringing inflation back down to our medium-term target, and we are determined to take the necessary measures to do so."

Related
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
