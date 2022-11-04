Read full article on original website
South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!
PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey's General store located on East 10th Street.
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
Sioux Falls Resident Gets FaceTime Call From Aaron Carter
Some people can view celebrities as individuals who are larger than life. For some teenagers in the late 90s and early 2000s, pop singer Aaron Carter could be said to be one of those individuals. The younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter had his own singing career. He...
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
All South Dakota Football HS State Championship Matchups Set
It has been a very exciting year on the football field for many South Dakota High School teams and that will culminate with some of them having a chance to win a state championship next weekend. All South Dakota High School football state championship games will be played inside the...
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 6th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Palisade Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD is hosting a Harvest Fest along with Basket & Bucket Drawings. They’ll be serving scalloped potatoes & ham, salads & homemade bars from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation. Purchase $1 tickets for a chance to win a basket or bucket. Drawings are at 1 p.m. You need not be present to win. Harvest Fest is a fundraiser for the Rock County Food Shelf & Church on the Street.
4th annual Yoga Fest held in Sioux Falls
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Finale! (11-4-22) Featuring playoff highlights from 19 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!. Local author discussing National Novel Writing Month. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT. November is National Novel Writing Month when people at a variety of writing levels attempt to write...
What to be aware of when it comes to ticket scams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Everyone enjoys seeing their favorite artists live in concert, but there are some things to keep in mind when purchasing your tickets. Ticket scams come in a variety of forms whether it be through links, emails, or false websites. This can cause you to...
Daylight Saving Time, still a thing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Daylight Saving Time came to an end at two o’clock this morning. Morning commuters will have a little more daylight now, but the sun will set an hour earlier now too. Our hours of daylight will continue to get shorter until the winter solstice on December 21st. Last March, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. It’s currently stalled in the House.
SDDOT to hold public meeting in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota DOT will hold a public meeting Wednesday (November 9th) to inform residents of improvement recommendations for South Dakota Highways 11 and 115 in Lincoln County. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend. The meeting is from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, in the Harrisburg High School Commons East area.
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
Matchbox Candle Co. newest business to open in downtown Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Canaries mascot “Peep” is up for two Golden Reggy awards, from the Mascot Hall of Fame. You can vote for “Peep” at www.mascothalloffame.com. The voting goes thru November 12th.
Sioux Falls Aldi Stores Doing Price Rewind on Thanksgiving Essentials
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, this year the Aldi stores across the nation, including the three locations right here in Sioux Falls are doing something we all can be thankful for. Aldi is rolling back the prices on Thanksgiving essentials to what they cost in 2019. They are calling it their...
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 5th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can update your wardrobe while supporting Dress for Success Sioux Falls during a shopping spree downtown. The Fall Closet Sale is taking place at the Embe Downtown from 9 a.m. to noon. Suits and coats are going for $10, dresses, purses, pants, jackets and shoes are $5, jewelry, belts, carves and accessories are $2. Dress for Success supports local women with professional development and attire.
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
605 Running Company to open in new location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls business is on pace to open in a new location this weekend. 605 Running Company has been in Sioux Falls for 8 years. After being located along Phillips Avenue, owner Greg Koch says they’re just about to cross the finish line for a new location in the Johnson Building. The plan is to open this weekend.
