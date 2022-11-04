Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
Litchfield High School library receives minor damage after roof fire
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Litchfield High School library received minor damage after a fire on the roof Friday afternoon, according to school officials. According to officials, the fire broke out on the roof of the building while crews were working. The building was immediately evacuated and no one was injured. Students had returned by […]
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield
A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a 19-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in ATV Crash in Waterbury
Police have identified the man who died after an ATV crash in Waterbury on Friday. Officers were called to East Farms Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving an ATV. When police arrived, they said they found an ATV and 29-year-old Jose Albino-Mirabal, of Waterbury....
Gasoline tanker overturned in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency services are active in Norfolk after a gasoline tanker rolled over on Route 44 and was actively leaking gasoline on Saturday morning. Gasoline infiltrated the storm drain system, resulting in emergency services evacuating six homes near the crash site on Greenwoods Road East as a safety precaution. Houses were also […]
Eyewitness News
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
I-91 in Cromwell closed after multi-car crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 South in Cromwell between exits 20 and 21 is closed due to a car crash between a tractor trailer and multiple other vehicles, according to the CT Department of Transportation. Extent on any injuries are currently unknown. Stay with News 8 for updates as they become available
NBC Connecticut
Woman Critically Injured in Norwich Shooting
A woman remains in the hospital after police say she was shot Saturday morning in Norwich. Police said an argument between two people occurred around 5:30 outside an address at a condominium complex on West Thames Street prior to the shooting. A witness told officers that they had heard a...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Downtown Norwich Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Norwich Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Ferry Street and Main Street at about 2:30 p.m. after getting a call from hospital officials saying a person with gunshot injuries had just arrived. At the same time, a business...
WNYT
Berkshire County house fire under investigation
The cause of a large house fire in the Berkshires is under investigation. It broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the town of Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports the home on Greenwater Drive was under construction. The fire...
1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NBC Connecticut
2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington
Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
51-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car On I-91 In Middletown
One person was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 on southbound I-91 in Middletown. A 2015 Volvo was traveling south of the Exit 21 on-ramp in the center lane of three lanes and a Ford F-350 was traveling adjacent to the Volvo, in the right lane, Connecticut State Police said.
westernmassnews.com
State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell
RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT. Around 2:20...
milfordmirror.com
University of St. Joseph victim was shot multiple times, rammed, then shot again, police say
WEST HARTFORD—A shooting victim seriously injured early Friday, possibly on the campus of the University of St. Joseph, was shot multiple times, had their car rammed, then was shot again by accused suspect Darnell Barnes in an "exceptionally violent" attack, police said Saturday. "Thankfully the victim's injuries are not...
Off-duty New Haven firefighter killed in crash on I-91 North
The New Haven Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Comments / 1