Litchfield, CT

Eyewitness News

Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
MANCHESTER, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Litchfield High School library receives minor damage after roof fire

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Litchfield High School library received minor damage after a fire on the roof Friday afternoon, according to school officials. According to officials, the fire broke out on the roof of the building while crews were working. The building was immediately evacuated and no one was injured. Students had returned by […]
LITCHFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield

A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a 19-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed in ATV Crash in Waterbury

Police have identified the man who died after an ATV crash in Waterbury on Friday. Officers were called to East Farms Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving an ATV. When police arrived, they said they found an ATV and 29-year-old Jose Albino-Mirabal, of Waterbury....
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Gasoline tanker overturned in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency services are active in Norfolk after a gasoline tanker rolled over on Route 44 and was actively leaking gasoline on Saturday morning. Gasoline infiltrated the storm drain system, resulting in emergency services evacuating six homes near the crash site on Greenwoods Road East as a safety precaution. Houses were also […]
NORFOLK, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

I-91 in Cromwell closed after multi-car crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 South in Cromwell between exits 20 and 21 is closed due to a car crash between a tractor trailer and multiple other vehicles, according to the CT Department of Transportation. Extent on any injuries are currently unknown. Stay with News 8 for updates as they become available
CROMWELL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Critically Injured in Norwich Shooting

A woman remains in the hospital after police say she was shot Saturday morning in Norwich. Police said an argument between two people occurred around 5:30 outside an address at a condominium complex on West Thames Street prior to the shooting. A witness told officers that they had heard a...
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Downtown Norwich Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Norwich Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Ferry Street and Main Street at about 2:30 p.m. after getting a call from hospital officials saying a person with gunshot injuries had just arrived. At the same time, a business...
NORWICH, CT
WNYT

Berkshire County house fire under investigation

The cause of a large house fire in the Berkshires is under investigation. It broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the town of Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports the home on Greenwater Drive was under construction. The fire...
BECKET, MA
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
NEWINGTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell

RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT. Around 2:20...
RUSSELL, MA

