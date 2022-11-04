Read full article on original website
Complex
Mariah the Scientist Trashes Record Label Office in Video for New Single “Bout Mine”
Following the March release of her Buckles Laboratories: The Intermission EP, Mariah the Scientist returns with her latest single “Bout Mine.”. Co-directed by Mariah alongside Cam Busby, the accompanying music video stars the R&B singer as a spurned girlfriend seeking revenge on her lover, entertainingly laying waste to a record label office in the process.
Complex
First Impressions of Drake and 21 Savage’s New Album ‘Her Loss’
Six years after they released their first collaboration, “Sneakin” in 2016, Drake and 21 Savage have united for a collaboration album. On Her Loss, Drake takes the lead, contributing two-thirds of the vocals himself (according to a breakdown by HipHopNumbers on Twitter) while Savage plays more of a supporting role. Beyond the duo, Travis Scott is the only additional collaborator, showing up on “Pussy & Millions.”
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Three Songs You’ll Be Shocked To Know Tank Wrote
Durrell Babbs, better known as r&b singer and songwriter Tank, is a veteran in the business with more credit than any accolade could justify. Aside from writing some of our favorite bedroom favorites, he’s penned some smash hits for his industry peers. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards...
Low drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker dies aged 55
Mimi Parker, drummer, vocalist and songwriter for the Minnesota indie band Low, has died, her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk has said. Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. She was 55 years old, the band’s management confirmed. The band shared the news on social media. “Friends,...
Complex
Nick Carter Reacts to Brother Aaron’s Death With Emotional Tribute: ‘My Heart Has Been Broken’
Nick Carter is mourning the loss of his brother Aaron, who was found dead at his home on Saturday. The Backstreet Boys member took to social media on Sunday to share a heartbreaking tribute to his younger brother. “My heart has been broken today,” Carter captioned a series of photos...
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Writing Credit on Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’
There’s another wrinkle to the Megan Thee Stallion-Her Loss drama. As pointed out by XXL magazine, the Houston rapper—legal name Megan Pete—is credited on the newly released joint album from Drake and 21 Savage. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Megan was listed as one of the cowriters on the project’s opening cut “Rich Flex,” but is not credited as a featured artist.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most talented and rightfully successful names in the business. With the release of several projects, including her Grammy Award-winning album Grace, and credits on other hit songs, Tasha has earned her spot among the greats. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole and in honor of the veteran singer-songwriter nomination ‘Best Gospel/Inspiration Award,’ check out these heavenly tracks from this year’s nominee.
Complex
Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Responds to Drake Calling Him a ‘Groupie’
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has responded to Drake after the rapper called him a “groupie” on his Her Loss song “Middle of the Ocean.”. In a tweet on Friday, Ohanian shared his thoughts on Drizzy—who was connected to the tennis superstar at various points—rhyming, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t got a problem but/No, boo, it is, like you comin’ for sushi/We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki.” The bars arrive on one of several solo tracks on the otherwise collaborative album with 21 Savage.
Aly & AJ Send a Folky Postcard About Growing Pains on ‘With Love From’
Aly & AJ are “laying low,” signing postcards and reflecting on their growth on their folky-rock song “With Love From,” out Wednesday. “I told you that I’d change,” the duo sings in the chorus. “But I guess I never did.” The lyrics follow the duo as they explore growing up and making new decisions. In true postcard style, the artists shared the song cover art on Instagram with the caption, “Wherever this song may find you. We hope it finds you well. With Love From, A&A.” The duo recently spoke to Variety about the new single and how they’ve tried to...
Complex
‘Her Loss’ Contributor Lil Yachty Says Drake’s “Circo Loco” Line Is Not About Megan Thee Stallion
Lil Yachty took to Instagram live on Friday night to talk about “Circo Loco,” which has become undoubtedly the most controversial song off Her Loss, the new joint release from Drake and 21 Savage. “I know he’s not going to address it, because I know Drake,” Lil Yachty,...
Mimi Parker, singer for indie band Low, dies from ovarian cancer
Mimi Parker, singer, songwriter and drummer for the Minnesota indie band, has died from ovarian cancer, her husband said. She was 54 or 55. Parker’s soprano vocals and economical drumming defined the sound of the band from Duluth, which she founded with her husband, Alan Sparhawk, according to Rolling Stone.
hypebeast.com
Joji Releases Music Video for Melancholic Track "Die For You"
88rising artist Joji has released the music video for the third track of his studio album Smithereens titled “Die For You,” a sober, morning-after remembrance of a former love. Known for his melancholic ballads such as “Glimpse of Us” and “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK,” “Die For You” delivers more deep-rooted emotions with Joji speaking truthfully about moving on.
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release Second Neil Young Covers EP: Listen
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have released another new EP of Neil Young covers. The four-track release, called Younger Still, follows 2019’s Still Young. On the new release, the artists play “Razor Love” (from 2000’s Silver & Gold), “Comes a Time” (the title song of Young’s 1978 album), “Hey Babe” (from 1977’s American Stars ’n Bars) and “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” (the title track of Young’s 1969 album with Crazy Horse). Find the EP below.
Complex
Ice Spice Seemingly Responds to Drake Lyric ‘She a Ten Tryna Rap, It’s Good on Mute’ Going Viral
Ice Spice has seemingly offered up a response to Drake’s apparent diss directed at her on the Her Loss track “BackOutsideBoyz.”. On the track, which already got a response from DRAM, the 36-year-old Drizzy rapped, “She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute, yeah.” Many fans have assumed the line is a reference to Ice Spice, who went viral earlier this year for her single “Munch (Feelin’ U).”
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
Drake and 21 Savage Reveal Cover Artwork for New Album Her Loss
Just days ahead of releasing their joint LP, Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage have revealed the cover art for the new album. The record arrives this Friday (November 4). The cover is a portrait of the model Qui Yasuka aka Suki Baby, taken by Paris Aden. Check out the album artwork below.
AOL Corp
Shock and devastation: Takeoff's death hits hard among fellow rappers and fans
One month before his death, Takeoff danced alongside his uncle and fellow rapper, Quavo, at a listening party for their new album, “Only Built for Infinity Links.” Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, smiled wide the entire night, dancing and raving about how excited he was for the future.
Complex
Mayan Lopez on Turning Her Painful Relationship With Dad George Lopez Into Humor on ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’
Making a name for yourself when George Lopez is your father can’t be easy, but Mayan Lopez is making it happen. The 26-year-old is starring in the new sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez alongside the popular comedian. The NBC comedy is premiering on Nov. 4, and it is inspired by the strained relationship they had in real life. They will play a once-estranged father and daughter who are navigating dysfunction and generational traumas, as they attempt to reconnect when he comes back into her life.
Complex
Owners of ‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Willing to Sell Phrase to Kanye West for $1 Billion
Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, two Black activists who own the rights to “White Lives Matter,” are willing to sell the phrase to Kanye West for a hefty price tag. As previously reported, Kanye sparked outrage in October when he debuted the “White Lives Matter” designs during the YZY Season 9 fashion show. Last week, Ja and Ward, who host the nationally syndicated radio show Civic Cipher, revealed they were gifted the trademark from an anonymous benefactor sometime in September, shortly before Kanye unveiled the shirts.
Complex
Watch Drake and 21 Savage Perform ‘Her Loss’ Track “On BS” in ‘SNL’ Spoof Video Featuring Michael B. Jordan
Drake and 21 Savage are continuing to rollout Her Loss on their terms. During tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode with host Amy Schumer and musical guest Steve Lacy, Drake and 21 Savage shared another spoof video on social media. This time, the duo parodied an appearance on SNL with Michael B. Jordan introducing them. They performed “On BS” from their newly released album.
