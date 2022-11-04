Aly & AJ are “laying low,” signing postcards and reflecting on their growth on their folky-rock song “With Love From,” out Wednesday. “I told you that I’d change,” the duo sings in the chorus. “But I guess I never did.” The lyrics follow the duo as they explore growing up and making new decisions. In true postcard style, the artists shared the song cover art on Instagram with the caption, “Wherever this song may find you. We hope it finds you well. With Love From, A&A.” The duo recently spoke to Variety about the new single and how they’ve tried to...

4 DAYS AGO