CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Early Week 10 Waiver Wire: Add Odell Beckham as a bench stash with his return now looming?

There's no shortage of NFL teams that need playmaking in the passing game, and with the likes of Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman suffering season-ending injuries, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (among others) dealing with their own injuries, and Michael Pittman and Chris Godwin (again, among many others) disappointing, there's a decent chance your Fantasy team could use some wide receiver help. Can Odell Beckham still be that guy?
NBC Sports

How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich

The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful

Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday

Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes

Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
CBS Sports

Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9

Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
CBS Sports

Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad

Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
CBS Sports

Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday

Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Bottled up by Rams

Fournette carried the ball nine times for 19 yards and caught five of seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Rams. The Bucs' running game continues to sputter, and Fournette has been held under 25 rushing yards in three straight games. In fact, rookie Rachaad White wound up leading Tampa Bay with a mere 27 rushing yards in this one. Fournette's been able to keep his PPR afloat with his receiving work, but he's become a risky fantasy option heading into a Week 10 clash with the Seahawks in Germany.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Seven grabs in Sunday's win

Godwin caught seven of 10 targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Rams. The sixth-year wideout has seen double-digit targets in four straight games and five of the last six, but despite that volume he has yet to reach 100 receiving yards in a game or score a TD. Godwin could be due to break out in a Week 10 clash with the Seahawks in Germany.
atozsports.com

Buccaneers have to make two major changes after win over Rams

It’s fair to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) saved their season thanks to their last-minute, come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams (3-5). The Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing skid and are now back atop the NFC South thanks to the Atlanta Falcons’ (4-5) losing effort against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3).
TAMPA, FL

