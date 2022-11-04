Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Early Week 10 Waiver Wire: Add Odell Beckham as a bench stash with his return now looming?
There's no shortage of NFL teams that need playmaking in the passing game, and with the likes of Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman suffering season-ending injuries, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (among others) dealing with their own injuries, and Michael Pittman and Chris Godwin (again, among many others) disappointing, there's a decent chance your Fantasy team could use some wide receiver help. Can Odell Beckham still be that guy?
Dolphins-Bears: The Five Biggest Plays
Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones Among Standouts: Patriots-Colts Notebook
New England’s Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts moves them above .500 for the first time this season
Patriots-Colts Inactives: 4 New England Starters OUT
The New England Patriots list eight inactives, while the Indianapolis Colts list seven for Sunday’s Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.
Bill Belichick praised Tom Brady for reaching an NFL milestone, defended Mac Jones
"That's a phenomenal accomplishment, and I'm real happy for him." Bill Belichick had praise for Patriots quarterbacks past and present during his Monday interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”. Asked about the field awareness of Mac Jones, Belichick defended his quarterback. “I think that’s one of his...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
Breaking Down the Week 8 Dolphins-Lions Inactive Info
The Dolphins will have Jaelan Phillips and Terron Armstead available for their game at Chicago
Panthers Fire Two More Assistant Coaches After Loss to Bengals
Carolina made further changes to its coaching staff in the wake of a blowout loss in Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Colts vs. Patriots: Final injury report for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts ruled out four players, they also had two players listed as questionable for the matchup. The Patriots, on the other hand, ruled out three players and had seven players listed as questionable.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
Patriots interest in Chase Claypool at NFL trade deadline was overstated
FOXBOROUGH — There’s a report out there that Patriots went after a big wide receiver at the trade deadline. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, New England had serious interest in Steelers wide out Chase Claypool. Ultimately, was dealt to the Bears for a second-round pick and the Packers reportedly offered a second-rounder, too.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: MRI coming
Dantzler (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Dantzler suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Commanders and was unable to return. Any potential extended absence for the third-year pro would certainly be a blow to the team's secondary, and would force rookie Andrew Booth into a much bigger role.
Kyle Dugger returns as Patriots name 8 inactive players for Week 9
The New England Patriots already expected to be shorthanded heading into Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and those feelings were proven true with the names on the list of inactives released ahead of the matchup. Wide receiver DeVante Parker and offensive linemen David Andrews and Marcus Cannon were...
Centre Daily
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely game-time decision vs Chiefs
Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas...
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: May be set for another absence
Tannehill (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is being treated as a game-time decision, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Titans don't have a lot of optimism about the quarterback suiting up for the contest. After missing the Titans' Week 8 win...
NBC Sports
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ruled out for game vs. Patriots
Jonathan Taylor won't play against the Patriots on Sunday. After missing practice all week with an ankle injury, the Colts' star running back was officially ruled out on Friday. Indy will turn to a combination of running backs to replace Taylor, including Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Phillip Lindsay, D'Vonte Price...
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Sustains concussion Sunday
Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Joseph is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Joseph was evaluated for a concussion after colliding with cornerback Jeff Okudah on a combined tackle during the second of Sunday's win, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. The rookie safety logged 22 tackles, one pass defended and two forced fumbles over the first seven contests of the season, and he played at least 90 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in all but one game since Week 4. Joseph will now have to clear league protocols before suiting up again this season, and his next opportunity to play will come against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 13.
